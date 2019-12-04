Incendiary guitarist Walter Trout has been ripping up the blues for going on five decades, and there’s no evidence he’s going to to slow down any time soon.
Trout returns with his ferocious band for a performance at 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Lincoln Theatre in Mount Vernon.
His most recent album, “Survivor Blues,” is aptly titled in more than one way. Trout fought through a serious bout with liver failure in 2013-14, but recovered and told the story of that illness in his 2015 record “Battle Scars.”
First gaining fame in the 1970s after backing the likes of John Lee Hooker and Joe Tex, Trout landed the lead-guitarist job in the legendary band Canned Heat in 1981.
That wasn’t his only prestigious gig. Trout followed that with a stint in John Mayall’s Bluesbreakers.
Trout has released more than 20 albums under his own name, Walter Trout and the Free Radicals, and the Walter Trout Band, all of which feature his prodigious chops and deep soul vocals. His appearance at the Lincoln is a prime opportunity to see a true master truly in his element.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.