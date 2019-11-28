ART
LET’S MAKE ART DAY: Be inspired by the art on the walls at Museum of Northwest Art, 121 S First St., La Conner, and create art from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7.
ART CLASSES
THE GOOD STUFF ARTS GALLERY: 604 Commercial Ave., Anacortes. 360-755-3152.
TRI DEE ARTS WORKSHOPS: Art classes on a variety of topics are available at Tri Dee Arts, 215 S. First St., Mount Vernon. trideearts.com.
PACIFIC NORTHWEST QUILT AND FIBER ARTS MUSEUM: Varied exhibits and classes are available to the public at 703 S. Second St., La Conner. Museum hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Admission: $7, $5 students and military, free for members and children ages 11 and under. 360-466-4288 or laconnerquilts.org.
n Fiber Fridays: bring any type of fiber art project, quilting, knitting, embellishing, etc., to work on while visiting with other fiber artists from 9 a.m. to noon every Friday. Free and open to all.
GAIL HARKER CENTER: Gail Harker Center for Creative Arts offers a variety of art classes and workshops for artists of every level at 503 Morris St., La Conner. Online courses are also available. For information and a complete schedule: 360-466-0110 or gailcreativestudies.com.
PACIFIC NW SCHOOL: Choose from painting, photography, fiber and 3D art workshops taught by professional artists at the Pacific NorthWest Art School, 15 NW Birch St., Coupeville. For information and a complete schedule: 360-678-3396 or pacificnorthwestartschool.com.
DAKOTA: Dakota Art Center offers a variety of art classes and workshops at 17873 Highway 536, Mount Vernon. 360-416-6556, ext. 5, or dakotaartcenter.com.
ANACORTES SENIOR ACTIVITY CENTER: The senior center hosts a variety of art programs each week at the center, 1701 22nd St., Anacortes. 360-293-7473.
n Creative Circle: 9 a.m. Mondays.
n Woodcarving: 9 a.m. Mondays.
n Acrylics: 9:30 a.m. Mondays.
n Rock Painting: 1 p.m. Mondays.
n Miracle of Art: 1 p.m. Tuesdays.
n Mosaics/Stained Glass: 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays.
n Color Me Calm: 10 a.m. Thursdays.
n Drawing Animals: 2:15 p.m. Thursdays.
BOOKS
SILENT BOOK CLUB: Share a book you have read and silently read another at 4 p.m. on the first Tuesday of each month at Pelican Bay Books, 520 Commercial Ave., Anacortes.
DANCE
DANCES OF UNIVERSAL PEACE: Join an spiritual practice that draws inspiration from sacred traditions around the world at this guided dance class from 5:45 to 8 p.m. the first Sunday of each month at Skagit Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 500 W. Section St., Mount Vernon. By donation.
BEGINNING LINE DANCING: 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, Burlington Community Center, 1011 Greenleaf Ave., Burlington. $6 drop-in, $25 for five classes. Adults and teens 13 and older. Register: burlingtonwa.gov/recreation or 360-755-9649.
FOLK DANCING: Skagit-Anacortes Folk Dancers meet Tuesdays at Bay View Civic Hall, 12615 C St., Bay View. Learn to folk dance to a variety of international music. 7 to 9:30 p.m. First session free, $5 thereafter. No partners needed. Gary or Ginny, 360-766-6866.
SCOTTISH HIGHLAND AND IRISH STEP DANCE: The Clan Heather Dancers offer year-round Scottish Highland and Irish step dance classes in Bellingham, Everett and Mount Vernon. clanheather.com.
MONDAY DANCING: Dance to The Skippers or Good Vibrations from 1 to 3 p.m. Mondays at the Mount Vernon Senior Center, 1401 Cleveland Ave., Mount Vernon. Public welcome. Information: Kenneth Kossman (360-336-3682) or the center (360-416-1585). $7 per person.
MUSIC
SWEET ADELINES INTERNATIONAL: Harmony Northwest Chorus, a women’s a cappella group singing four-part harmony barbershop style, welcomes all voice parts ages 15 and up. Meets from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Mondays at the Mount Vernon Senior Center, 1401 Cleveland Ave., Mount Vernon. Contact Carol Ward: 425-232-9171 or contact@harmonynorthwest.org.
OPEN MIC NITE: 6 to 8 p.m. the first Wednesday of each month at Lil’Nut Cafe and Diner, 330 Cherry St., Sumas.
SCOTTISH MUSIC SESSIONS: Musicians from around the valley meet at 3 p.m. the first Sunday of each month at Littlefield Celtic Center, 1124 Cleveland Ave., Mount Vernon. The jam session generally focuses on Scottish music.
UKULELE FUN & SONG CIRCLE: 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Mount Vernon Senior Center, 1401 Cleveland St. Free. Beginners welcome and loaner ukuleles available. Song sheets provided. 206-790-4862 or yogaheartspace0@gmail.com.
BARBERSHOP HARMONY: Join the An-O-Chords, a four-part barbershop harmony group that meets at 7 p.m. Thursdays at Bethany Covenant Church, 1318 18th St., Mount Vernon. No experience necessary, no auditions required. Learn by rote, you don’t have to read music. All ages welcome. anochords.org. 360-679-7473.
TIME FOR FIDDLERS: The Washington Old Time Fiddlers play at 6:30 p.m. the second and fourth Friday of each month at the Mount Vernon Senior Center, 1401 Cleveland St. Free; donations accepted. 360-630-1156.
SHELTER BAY CHORUS: Rehearsals on Thursdays at the Shelter Bay Clubhouse, 1000 Shoshone Drive, La Conner. New members welcome. 360-223-3230.
ANACORTES OPEN MIC: 9:30 p.m. Thursdays, Brown Lantern Ale House, 412 Commercial Ave., Anacortes. 360-293-2544.
OPEN MIC: Jam night, 9 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Thursdays, Conway Pub & Eatery, 18611 Main St., Conway. 360-445-4733.
RECREATION
SKI BUS TO STEVENS PASS: Merry Mountain Ski Club will provide transportation for six weeks of skiing and snowboarding on Tuesdays at Stevens Pass beginning Jan. 7, with more weeks possible. Stops made in Bellingham, Burlington, Stanwood and Monroe. Ages 21 and older. More info: merrymountain.com, tuesdayskibus@gmail.com or 206-550-4908.
FALL WORKOUT PROGRAMS: Encore Fitness offers a variety of classes held at Concrete Theatre, 45920 Main St., Concrete. $5 per class, pay as you go. First class is free. 360-466-8754.
n Cross Training: 5:30 p.m. Mondays.
n Pump Plus: 7 a.m. Tuesdays.
n PiYo with Melissa: 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays.
n A Walk in the Park: 11 a.m. Wednesdays.
n Zumba Gold: 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Free.
n Val’s InterVals: 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays.
BURLINGTON PARKS AND RECREATION: The Burlington Parks and Recreation Department hosts a variety of one-day and multiple-day sports and recreation classes. Prices vary. 360-755-9649 or burlingtonwa.gov/parksandrec.
MEN’S GARDEN CLUB: The Skagit Men’s Garden Club meets at 7 p.m. the first Thursday of the month at the WSU Mount Vernon Research Station, 16650 Memorial Highway 536.
GENEALOGY: Whidbey Island Genealogical Searchers meetings are held at 1 p.m. the third Tuesday of each month at Oak Harbor Lutheran Church, 1253 NW Second Ave., Oak Harbor. whidbeygensearchers.org.
GRUMPY OLD MANS YOGA: Build strength and flexibility at this accessible yoga class 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. on Tuesdays and 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Thursdays at Burlington Senior Center, 1011 Greenleaf Ave., Burlington. Despite the name, women are welcome. $5 donation.
BOATERS COURSE: A new boat-handling course is being offered by Skagit Bay Sail and Power Squadron over seven Tuesday and Friday evenings, beginning Jan. 7, 2020, from 7 to 9 p.m. in the Anacortes Senior Activity Center art classroom. $130 for individuals or $170 for two family members sharing reading materials. To register and for more information: email Bob Miller, bobmillerwa@hotmail.com. Class is limited to 15 students. Registration closes Dec. 13.
CHRISTIAN MOTORCYCLISTS ASSOCIATION: Christian Motorcyclists Association Morning Star Chapter 39 meets the third Saturday of every month at Royal Star Buffet, 2300 Freeway Drive, Mount Vernon. Dinner at 6 p.m. (optional) with meeting at 7 p.m. First-time attendees get a free dinner. Contact President Dwight Kaestner at 425-770-6154 or cmachapter39@gmail.com.
FLYSWATTER VOLLEYBALL: 9 a.m. Thursdays, Sedro-Woolley Senior Center, 715 Pacific St., Sedro-Woolley. All ages and levels of ability welcome. Free. 360-855-1531.
TRAIL GUIDES, BIKE MAPS & MORE: Learn about opportunities to be physically active in Skagit County, including trail guides, an activity tracker and local resources at www.wta.org/go-hiking/hikes/port-of-skagit-nature-trails.
BACK COUNTY HORSEMEN OF WASHINGTON: Join the Skagit chapter of the Horsemen at 7 p.m. every second Tuesday of the month at Sedro-Woolley Eagles No. 2069, 1000 Metcalf St., Sedro-Woolley.
THEATER
THE SYLVIA CENTER FOR THE ARTS: The Sylvia Center hosts a variety of classes relating to on- and offstage performance and writing at the center, 205 Prospect St., Bellingham. sylviacenterforthearts.org.
n Momentum Improv Lab: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 17. $128-160.
WAY NORTH COMEDY SHOWCASE: Skagit Valley’s monthly comedy showcase brings four top-tier Pacific Northwest touring comics to the stage before opening the stage to local talent. Shows are Sundays monthly, ages 18-plus and free at Farmstrong Brewing, 110 Stewart Road, Mount Vernon. Sign up at facebook.com/waynorthcomedy.
ACTING CLASSES: The iDiOM Theater offers acting classes for all ages at the Sylvia Center for the Arts, 205 Prospect St., Bellingham. Prices vary. sylviacenterforthearts@gmail.com or sylviacenterforthearts.org.
FREE ADULT ACTING CLASSES: Anacortes Community Theatre offers free acting classes for adults twice each month: 7 to 10:30 p.m. the first Tuesday, and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. the third Saturday, at 918 M Ave., Anacortes. Classes include monologue work, scripted scenes, improv games and more, with a different topic each month. Each class is independent, so you don’t have to commit to every session. 360-840-0089 or freeadultactingclass.com.
FREE IMPROV CLASS: Join a free, hour-long improv class from noon to 1 p.m. the first Saturday of every month at the Upfront Theatre, 1208 Bay St., Bellingham.
WORKSHOPS
MASTER GARDENER SPEAKER SERIES: Join the Master Gardeners of Skagit County for presentations on varieties of topics related to gardening at 6 p.m. the third Tuesday of each month at Central Skagit Library, 802 Ball St., Sedro-Woolley.
DAYS FOR GIRLS: The Anacortes Chapter of Days for Girls Sew Day is held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. the second Friday of each month at Anacortes Lutheran Church, 2100 O Ave. Come be a part of creating a personal hygiene solution for girls and women worldwide. Questions: anacortes@daysforgirls.org.
ASPIRE WELLNESS: Aspire Wellness holds a variety of workshops at their Burlington location, 1234 S Burlington Boulevard. Next up:
n Wellness Workshop: 6 p.m. every Wednesday.
CERT: Join a free Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) training. Register at skagitCERT.org for exact dates and times.
WOOLLEY WRITERS GROUP: The Woolley Writers meet twice per month for workshops, exercises and breaking through blocks. Sessions are 5 p.m. first Tuesdays and third Wednesdays at the Central Skagit Library, 802 Ball St., Sedro-Woolley.
TOASTMASTERS: Early Risers Toastmasters 4617 meets at 6:45 a.m. Tuesdays at the Mount Vernon Senior Center, 1401 Cleveland Ave. 360-856-5669.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.