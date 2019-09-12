RECREATION
FALL WORKOUT PROGRAMS: Encore Fitness offers a variety of classes at the Concrete Theatre, 45920 Main St., Concrete. $5 per class. First class is free. 360-466-8754.
n Cross Training: 5:30 p.m. Mondays.
n Pump Plus: 7 a.m. Tuesdays.
n PiYo with Melissa: 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays.
n A Walk in the Park: 11 a.m. Wednesdays.
n Zumba Gold: 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Free.
n Val’s InterVals: 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays.
BURLINGTON PARKS AND RECREATION: The Burlington Parks and Recreation Department hosts a variety of one- and multiple-day sports and recreation classes. Prices vary. 360-755-9649 or burlingtonwa.gov/parksandrec.
n Family and Friends with Kids Tree Climbing: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6. Learn to climb up old growth trees at Deception Pass State Park, transportation provided. Ages 7 and older. $90.
n Flag Football: Saturdays from Sept. 14-Nov.2. 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. for ages 5 to 7 and 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. for ages 8 to 11. Join the Skyhawks Flag Football team and learn new skills.
n Fun with Art: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14. Youth ages 6-12 will escape into a world of color and art. $42.
n Tree Climbing for the Active Senior: noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, and Saturday, Oct. 19. Seniors ages 55 and older can learn how to climb a tree, or for an additional $80 have a tree elevator set up to pull them to the top of a 200 foot old growth tree. $90.
n Success Principles Workshop: 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24. $15. Or 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays Oct. 8-22. $45, includes book.
SUPPORT GROUP: The Skagit and Island Counties Council for the Blind meets 1-3 p.m. the second Saturday of the month at the Washington Federal Bank rear conference room, 300 E. Fairhaven Ave., Burlington. 425-218-0190 or arvidsonandy@gmail.com. The next meeting is Saturday, Sept. 14.
ALZHEIMER’S WALK: 11 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, Riverwalk Plaza, 506 Mount Vernon Terminal Railroad. The two-mile walk is free to attend, but those who donate or raise $100 or more will receive a Walk to End Alzheimer’s t-shirt. alzwa.org.
CROP HUNGER WALK: Walk to end hunger locally and globally at the CROP Hunger Walk at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, starting at Mount Vernon Christian School, 820 W. Blackburn St., Mount Vernon. Walkers can pledge money to support local food banks and global efforts to end hunger. crophungerwalk.org/mountvernon.
TRAIL WORK: Skagit-Whatcom-Island Trail Maintenance Organization is looking for volunteers to join trail maintenance work parties on the first and third Saturday of each month until October (Sept. 21, Oct. 5 and 19). Meet at 8 a.m. at the Cook Road Park and Ride, 9501 Old Highway 99, Burlington. 360-424-0407 or jdmelcher@comcast.net.
GARRY OAK SEEDLING PLANTING: Join efforts to enhance Western bluebird habitats by planting Garry Oak seedlings on Phelps Preserve on San Juan Island from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17. Details will be emailed after registration: sjpt.org/events.
THEATER
THE SYLVIA CENTER FOR THE ARTS: The Sylvia Center hosts a variety of classes relating to on and offstage performance and writing at the center, 205 Prospect St., Bellingham. sylviacenterforthearts.org.
n Intro to Playwriting: 1 to 4 p.m. every other Sunday starting Sept. 15 until Dec. 7. $195-$240.
n Fall Youth Acting Classes: 4 to 6 p.m. every Tuesday from Sept. 17 to Dec. 3.
n Fall 2019 Acting Intensive: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays from Oct. 12 to Nov. 16. Physical conditioning studio available from 8 to 9 a.m. Sundays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from Oct. 13 to Nov. 14. $395-$460.
n Momentum Improv Lab: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Oct. 29 to Dec. 17. $128-$160.
WORKSHOPS
FUNDRAISING WORKSHOP: Washington Nonprofits will host a fundraising workshop presented by Jim Shapiro, co-founder of the Better Fundraising Co., from 1 to 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, at the Burlington Public Library, 820 Washington Ave., Burlington. $15-$20.
PUPPY BOOT CAMP: For puppies 12 weeks to eight months, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Sept. 18-Oct. 16, Hillcrest Park. $99. Register: Mount Vernon Parks and Recreation, 360-336-6215.
BABYSITTING CLASS: For ages 10 and older, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27. $50. Students will need to bring a sack lunch. Register: 360-336-6215.
SPANISH FOR ADULTS: Mount Vernon Parks and Recreation is offering an introductory Spanish for adults class from 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, Oct. 2-23. $50. Register: 360-336-6215.
MASTER GARDENER SPEAKER SERIES: Join the Master Gardeners of Skagit County for presentations on varieties of topics related to gardening at 6 p.m. the third Tuesday of each month at Central Skagit Library, 802 Ball St., Sedro-Woolley.
ASPIRE WELLNESS: Aspire Wellness holds a variety of workshops at its Burlington location, 1234 S Burlington Boulevard. Next up:
n Wellness Workshop: 6 p.m. every Wednesday.
WOOLLEY WRITERS GROUP: The Woolley Writers meet twice per month for workshops, exercises and breaking through blocks. Sessions are 5 p.m. first Tuesdays and third Wednesdays at the Central Skagit Library, 802 Ball St., Sedro-Woolley.
TOASTMASTERS: Early Risers Toastmasters 4617 meets at 6:45 a.m. Tuesdays at the Mount Vernon Senior Center, 1401 Cleveland Ave. 360-856-5669.
ART
CALL TO ARTISTS: The City of Anacortes is looking for entries for the third annual eight-month outdoor sculpture exhibition. Sculptures must withstand outdoor conditions. anacorteswa.gov.
ART CLASSES
MONOTYPE WORKSHOP: Artist Kris Ekstrand will teach the basics of monotype in her studio, 5718 Gilkey Ave., Edison, for adults new to printmaking and looking to explore the medium, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Oct. 18-20. $325, includes all supplies and materials. kris.ekstrand@gmail.com or 360-708-6626.
THE GOOD STUFF ARTS GALLERY: 604 Commercial Ave., Anacortes. 360-755-3152.
n Kids Drawing Class Series: 12:30 to 2 p.m. Wednesdays. Kids ages 8-11.
n Beginning Acrylic Workshop: Two-day workshop with Diana Shyne on Sept. 13-14. Most supplies provided. $200.
n Collage and Layering: Combine paper, found materials and paint on Nov. 16. Golden supplies provided in fee. $135.
A GUILDED GALLERY: Art classes on a variety of topics are available at A Guilded Gallery, 8700 271st St. NW, Stanwood. aguildedgallery.com. Prices include all classes in a series.
TRI DEE ARTS WORKSHOPS: Art classes on a variety of topics are available at Tri Dee Arts, 215 S. First St., Mount Vernon. trideearts.com.
PACIFIC NORTHWEST QUILT AND FIBER ARTS MUSEUM: Varied exhibits and classes are available to the public at 703 S. Second St., La Conner. Museum hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Admission: $7, $5 students and military, free for members and children ages 11 and under. 360-466-4288 or laconnerquilts.org.
n Fiber Fridays: bring any type of fiber art project, quilting, knitting, embellishing, etc., to work on while visiting with other fiber artists from 9 a.m. to noon every Friday. Free and open to all.
GAIL HARKER CENTER: Gail Harker Center for Creative Arts offers a variety of art classes and workshops for artists of every level at 503 Morris St., La Conner. Online courses are also available. For information and a complete schedule: gailcreativestudies.com.
PACIFIC NW SCHOOL: Choose from painting, photography, fiber and 3D art workshops taught by professional artists at the Pacific NorthWest Art School, 15 NW Birch St., Coupeville. For information and a complete schedule: 360-678-3396 or pacificnorthwestartschool.com.
DAKOTA: Dakota Art Center offers a variety of art classes and workshops at 17873 Highway 536, Mount Vernon. 360-416-6556, ext. 5, or dakotaartcenter.com.
STANWOOD CAMANO ARTS GUILD: A Guilded Gallery, 8700 271st St. NW, Stanwood, offers a variety of art classes and workshops. For information or to register: 360-629-2787 or stanwoodcamanoarts.com.
AUDITIONS
DIRECTORS WANTED: Whidbey Playhouse, 730 SE Midway Blvd., Oak Harbor, is looking for experienced directors who are interested in creating theater for the 2020-21 season as well as an offseason production. Submit a director’s application and play submission packet to the playhouse by Oct. 16.
BOOKS
SILENT BOOK CLUB: Share a book you have read and silently read another at 4 p.m. on the first Tuesday of each month at Pelican Bay Books, 520 Commercial Ave., Anacortes.
THE DOGS IN THE NIGHTTIME: The Anacortes Sherlock Holmes Society meets at 5 p.m. the second Monday of each month at Village Pizza, 807 Commercial, Anacortes. September’s book is “The Adventure of the Empty House.”
DANCE
BEGINNING LINE DANCING: 7-8 p.m. Tuesdays, Burlington Community Center, 1011 Greenleaf Ave., Burlington. $6 drop-in, $25 for five classes. Adults and teens 13 and older. Register: burlingtonwa.gov/recreation or 360-755-9649.
FOLK DANCING: Skagit-Anacortes Folk Dancers meet Tuesdays at Bay View Civic Hall, 12615 C St., Bay View. Learn to folk dance to a variety of international music. 7 to 9:30 p.m. First session free, $5 thereafter. No partners needed. Gary or Ginny, 360-766-6866.
SQUARE DANCING: An introduction to square dancing will be offered from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17 and 24. Couples and singles welcome over age 10. First evenings free, $4 thereafter Tuesdays at Mount Vernon Senior Center, 1401 Cleveland St. 360-391-3504 or rosie@valleyint.com.
SCOTTISH DANCING: Bellingham Scottish Country Dancers meet from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the Fairhaven Library auditorium (upstairs), 1117 12th St., Bellingham. Wear comfortable clothes and soft-soled shoes without heels. $8 per class. For information, call Mary Anderson at 360-933-1779 or visit bellinghamscd.org.
BOATING CLASS: A boat-handling course offered by Skagit Bay Sail and Power Squadron will take place from 7 to 9 p.m. on Sept. 30 and Oct. 2, 7, 9, 14 and 16 at the Anacortes Senior Activity Center, 1701 22nd St., Anacortes. $120 for individuals or $160 for two family members sharing reading materials. Information: Bob Miller 360-588-9950, bobmillerwa@hotmail.com. Limited to 15 students. Registration closes Sept. 23.
SCOTTISH HIGHLAND AND IRISH STEP DANCE: The Clan Heather Dancers offer year-round Scottish Highland and Irish step dance classes in Bellingham, Everett and Mount Vernon. clanheather.com.
THURSDAY DANCING: Dance to The Skippers or Good Vibrations from 1-3:30 p.m. Thursdays at the Mount Vernon Elks Lodge, 2120 Market St., Mount Vernon. Public welcome. Information: Kenneth Kossman, 360-336-3682.
MUSIC
SWEET ADELINES INTERNATIONAL: Harmony Northwest Chorus, a women’s a cappella group singing four-part harmony barbershop style, welcomes all voice parts ages 15 and up. Meets from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Mondays at the Mount Vernon Senior Center, 1401 Cleveland Ave., Mount Vernon. Contact Carol Ward: 425-232-9171 or contact@harmonynorthwest.org.
OPEN MIC NITE: 6 to 8 p.m. the first Wednesday of each month at Lil’Nut Cafe and Diner, 330 Cherry St., Sumas.
SCOTTISH MUSIC SESSIONS: Musicians from around the valley meet at 3 p.m. the first Sunday of each month at Littlefield Celtic Center, 1124 Cleveland Ave., Mount Vernon. The jam session generally focuses on Scottish music.
MUSIC LESSONS: Three professional instructors at the Peterson Conservatory of Music & Arts, 314 S. Section St., Mount Vernon, are offering a variety of classes for music students from youth aged 6-10 ($10) to ages 11 to adult ($40-50). pcmusical.org.
UKULELE FUN & SONG CIRCLE: 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesdays, Mount Vernon Senior Center, 1401 Cleveland St. Free. Beginners welcome and loaner ukuleles available. Song sheets provided. 206-790-4862 or yogaheartspace0@gmail.com.
BARBERSHOP HARMONY: Join the An-O-Chords, a four-part barbershop harmony group that meets at 7 p.m. Thursdays at Bethany Covenant Church, 1318 18th St., Mount Vernon. No experience necessary, no auditions required. Learn by rote, you don’t have to read music. All ages welcome. anochords.org. 360-679-7473.
TIME FOR FIDDLERS: The Washington Old Time Fiddlers play at 6:30 p.m. the second and fourth Friday of each month at the Mount Vernon Senior Center, 1401 Cleveland St. Free; donations accepted. 360-630-1156.
SHELTER BAY CHORUS: Rehearsals resume at 5 p.m. today, Sept. 12, at the Shelter Bay Clubhouse, 1000 Shoshone Drive, La Conner. New members welcome. 360-223-3230.
ANACORTES OPEN MIC: 9:30 p.m. Thursdays, Brown Lantern Ale House, 412 Commercial Ave., Anacortes. 360-293-2544.
OPEN MIC: Jam Night, 9 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Thursdays, Conway Pub & Eatery, 18611 Main St., Conway. 360-445-4733.
