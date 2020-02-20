ART S-W POSTER CONTEST: Artists from the area are encouraged to submit entries for the 2020 Sedro-Woolley Farmers Market poster contest. Posters must include the market logo, start and end dates of the market, location and the name. Must be 11-by-17 inches and in color. The submission deadline is 8 p.m. March 10. Submit via email to sedrowoolleyfarmersmarket@gmail.com or by mail to P.O. Box 20, Sedro-Woolley, WA, 98284. More information: sedrowoolleyfarmersmarket.com. ART CLASSES MUSEUM OF NORTHWEST ART: 121 S. First St., La Conner. monamuseum.org. n Whimsical Watercolors: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday, March 28. n My Adult & Me Painting Class: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, April 18. ART
S-W POSTER CONTEST: Artists from the area are encouraged to submit entries for the 2020 Sedro-Woolley Farmers Market poster contest. Posters must include the market logo, start and end dates of the market, location and the name. Must be 11-by-17 inches and in color. The submission deadline is 8 p.m. March 10. Submit via email to sedrowoolleyfarmersmarket@gmail.com or by mail to P.O. Box 20, Sedro-Woolley, WA, 98284. More information: sedrowoolleyfarmersmarket.com.
ART CLASSES
MUSEUM OF NORTHWEST ART: 121 S. First St., La Conner. monamuseum.org.
n Whimsical Watercolors: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday, March 28.
n My Adult & Me Painting Class: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, April 18. For kids (ages 3-9) and parents to learn together. $25 per pair.
n Color Theaory with Acrylic Paints: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, May 9. $18, ages 13-plus.
n My “Dad” and Me: 10:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, May 16. Open to children and any male figure.
n Drawing in the Galleries with Jean Behnke: 1-4:30 p.m. Saturday, May 30. $30.
ANACORTES SENIOR ACTIVITY CENTER: The senior center hosts a variety of art programs each week at the center, 1701 22nd St., Anacortes. 360-293-7473.
n Creative Circle: 9 a.m. Mondays.
n Woodcarving: 9 a.m. Mondays.
n Acrylics: 9:30 a.m. Mondays.
n Rock Painting: 1 p.m. Mondays.
n Miracle of Art: 1 p.m. Tuesdays.
n Mosaics/Stained Glass: 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays.
n Color Me Calm: 10 a.m. Thursdays.
n Drawing Animals: 2:15 p.m. Thursdays.
n Watercolor: 9:30 a.m.
SEWING DAYS: The Anacortes Chapter of Days for Girls hosts a monthly sewing day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. the second Friday of each month at Anacortes Lutheran Church, 2100 O Ave., Anacortes. daysforgirls.com.
WRITING
WOOLLEY WRITERS GROUP: The Woolley Writers meet twice per month for workshops, exercises and breaking-through blocks. Sessions are 5 p.m. first Tuesdays and third Wednesdays at Central Skagit Library, 802 Ball St., Sedro-Woolley.
TEEN POETRY CONTEST: Teens in grades 6-12 are invited to enter original poems for the annual anthology “A Forest of Words” until March 15. Selected poets receive a copy of the book, which is also distributed to schools and libraries in the area. Apply at wcls.org.
POETRY CONTEST: Area poets are invited to apply to the fourth annual Phyllis L. Ennes Poetry Contest. Poets should submit three unpublished works in a word document to skagitcontest@gmail.com by April 30. In a separate document, include contact information. $20 submission fee. Poems are read anonymously, and the winner will be notified in August and invited to read their work at the Skagit River Poetry Festival, Oct. 1-4, and will receive $500 in cash. Details at skagitriverpoetry.org.
PHYLLIS L. ENNES POETRY CONTEST: Area poets are invited to apply to the fourth annual Phyllis L. Ennes Poetry Contest, judged by former Washington State Poet Laureate Samuel Green. Poets should submit three unpublished works in a word document to skagitcontest@gmail.com. In a separate document, include contact information. $20 submission fee. Winners will be notified in August and will be invited to read their poem at the Skagit River Poetry Festival, Oct. 1-4. skagitriverpoetry.org.
BOOKS
BOOKS N’ BREWS: Talk about books while sipping local beer at this community book club held 6 to 8 p.m. the last Sunday of each month at Skagit River Brewery, 404 S Third St., Mount Vernon.
SILENT BOOK CLUB: Share a book you have read and silently read another at 4 p.m. on the first Tuesday of each month at Pelican Bay Books, 520 Commercial Ave., Anacortes.
DANCE
JAZZ VALLEY SWING LESSONS: 2-2:45 p.m. Saturday, March 7, Maple Hall, 104 Commercial St., La Conner.
SKAGIT SEEDLINGS: Learn a variety of different dances at Skagit Seedlings, 1909 S. Second St., Mount Vernon. Next up:
n Adult West Coast Swing: 5-7 p.m. on the first Sunday of each month. $7 per class.
n Adult Ballet: 3-4 p.m. Wednesdays until June 3. $65.
n Adult Belly Dancing: 5:45-6:45 p.m. Mondays, Feb. 24-March 30. $75.
BEGINNING LINE DANCING: 7-8 p.m. Tuesdays, Burlington Community Center, 1011 Greenleaf Ave., Burlington. $6 drop-in, $25 for five classes. Adults and teens 13 and older. Register: burlingtonwa.gov/recreation or 360-755-9649.
MONDAY DANCING: Dance to The Skippers or Good Vibrations from 1-3 p.m. Mondays at the Mount Vernon Senior Center, 1401 Cleveland Ave., Mount Vernon. Public welcome. Information: Kenneth Kossman (360-336-3682) or the center (360-416-1585). $7 per person.
RECREATION
SPRING WALK PROGRAM: Friends of Camano Island Parks is hosting a series of winter-spring walks for the public on Camano Island trails. All walks are on Saturdays and start at 9:50 a.m., done by noon. No dogs.
n Cama Beach to Camano Island: March 7. Meet at Dry Lake Road and Ivy Road for a 3.5 mile one-way trip with shuttle back option.
GEAR SALE AND SWAP: Buy, sell or trade used outdoor gear from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at the Burlington Parks and Rec. Center, 900 E. Fairhaven Ave., Burlington. $20 per booth, free for shoppers.
SWING THE GATES 5K: The Deception Pass Park Foundation will host a 5-kilometer fun run/walk at 10 a.m. Sunday, March 29, at the East Cranberry Lake shelter, 41020 Highway 20, Oak Harbor. Registration: $20 ages 4-11, ages 12 and older. skagit.ws/39viu3H. More info: dpbeachnaturalist@gmail.com.
KEEPIN’ IT REEL: DECEPTION PASS TROUT DERBY: 9 a.m. Saturday, April 18, at Deception Pass State Park, 41020 Highway 20, Oak Harbor. $15-25. deceptionpassfoundation.org/events/keepin-it-reel-trout-derby.
ENCORE FITNESS: Encore Fitness offers group exercise classes at the Concrete Theatre, 45920 Main St., Concrete. All levels welcome, drop-in classes. 360-466-8754.
n Simply Strong: 5:45 p.m. Mondays.
n Pilates/Yoga Fusion: 5:45 p.m. Tuesdays.
n Dance-Fit: 5:45 p.m. Wednesdays.
n Pump Plus: 7 a.m. Fridays.
n Zumba: 8 a.m. Saturdays.
BURLINGTON PARKS AND RECREATION: The Burlington Parks and Recreation Department hosts a variety of one-day and multiple-day sports and recreation classes. Prices vary. 360-755-9649 or burlingtonwa.gov/parksandrec.
n Youth Decoy Bird Carving and Painting: 5-7 p.m. Wednesdays, March 4-April 22. $40. Ages 10-17.
n Adult Decoy Bird Carving and Painting: 5-7 p.m. Wednesdays, March 4-April 22. $60.
n DSLR Photography Level 1: 10 a.m.-noon March 7, or 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, April 7. Ages 12 and older. $45 per class.
n DSLR Photography Level 2: 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, or Tuesday, March 17. Ages 12 and older. $45 per class.
n Photography Composition and Editing: 6-9 p.m. Thursday, March 26. Ages 12 and older. $45 per class.
n Thursday Walkers: 9 a.m. to noon Thursdays through today, Feb. 20, and Feb. 27-March 26. Easy to moderate hikes between 2-4 miles. $65 per five-walk series.
n Flow Yoga: 5:30-6:45 p.m. Thursdays through March 26. $45 for six classes and $10 for a single class.
n Boot Camp: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesdays through March 17. $50 for five weeks, and $12 for a single class.
GUIDED WALKS: Friends of the Camano Island Parks hosts a series of guided walks for the public at 9:50 a.m. the first Saturday of each month. Dress for weather and wear sturdy shoes. No dogs. Suggested donation $1. friendsofcamanoislandparks.org.
n March 7: A 3.5-mile walk from Cama to Camano Island State Park. Park at Ivy Road and Dry lake Road Junction. Shuttle service available to return drivers.
n April 4: A 2-mile walk on the perimeter of the Four Springs Lake Preserve. Meet at the parking area at the preserve.
WORKSHOPS
WEDDING FLOWERS 101: Learn the ins and outs of creating floral bridal arrangements from floral design artist Lori Manduchi from 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesdays, March 3, 10, 17 and 24, at The Enchanted Florist Shop, 1320 Riverside Drive, Mount Vernon. $125 plus $100 for materials fee. Register: 360-336-6215.
MENTAL HEALTH WORKSHOP: As part of the National Initiative to Increase Mental Health Literacy, a mental health first aid training workshop for caregivers to older adults will be offered from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, March 26, in the Hill Side Room at the Burlington Public Library, 820 E. Washington St. The course gives people the tools to identify when someone might be struggling with a mental health or substance use problem and to connect them with support and resources. Preregistration required. More information at mhfaz81@yahoo.com. $30 individual, $40 couple.
YOUTH PROGRAMS: Western Washington University provides a variety of winter programming for kids of all ages in Bellingham and Anacortes. wwu.edu/youth.
n Computer Science Club: Video Game Design with Scratch: Saturdays through March 28. Grades 6-8.
SPRING EARLY ENRICHMENT: Parents or caregivers of children ages 2-5 can participate in a morning of art and sensory experiences from 10:30-11:15 a.m. every Tuesday until June 2 at the Museum of Northwest Art, 114 First St., La Conner. Free, registration erquires: monamuseum.org.
SOLAR FOR HOME AND BUSINESS: Learn about the benefits of solar energy and how it may factor into financial plans at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at the Skagit Valley Food Co-op, 202 S First St., Mount Vernon. Another class will occur at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 9. Free.
FREE SOLAR WORKSHOP: Learn if investing in solar is right for you at a free workshop for home and business owners from 6-7:30 p.m. the second Thursday of each month at Banner Power Solutions, 130 E. Hazel Ave., Burlington.
