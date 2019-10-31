ART
CALL TO ARTISTS: The city of Anacortes is looking for entries for the third annual eight-month outdoor sculpture exhibition. Sculptures must withstand outdoor conditions. anacorteswa.gov.
ART CLASSES
MAKE YOUR MARK: CREATIVE MARK MAKING: 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, Museum of Northwest Art, 121 S. First St., La Conner. $45. RSVP: museumofnwart.org. Ages 13-plus.
MY PARENTS AND ME PAINTING CLASS: Local artist Laura Parker works with parents and children (ages 3-9) side by side to explore color mixing, watercolor, tempera and acrylic paint at the Museum of Northwest Art, 121 S First St., La Conner. Classes are 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, and 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16. $25 per class. museumofnwart.org
THE GOOD STUFF ARTS GALLERY: 604 Commercial Ave., Anacortes. 360-755-3152.
n Small Paintings with Single-Color Watercolor Glazes: 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7 and 14. $75 each or $150 both.
n Collage and Layering: Combine paper, found materials and paint on Saturday, Nov. 16. Golden supplies provided in fee. $135.
TRI DEE ARTS WORKSHOPS: Art classes on a variety of topics are available at Tri Dee Arts, 215 S. First St., Mount Vernon. trideearts.com.
GAIL HARKER CENTER: Gail Harker Center for Creative Arts offers a variety of art classes and workshops for artists of every level at 503 Morris St., La Conner. Online courses are also available. For information and a complete schedule: 360-466-0110 or gailcreativestudies.com.
PACIFIC NW SCHOOL: Choose from painting, photography, fiber and 3D art workshops taught by professional artists at the Pacific NorthWest Art School, 15 NW Birch St., Coupeville. For information and a complete schedule: 360-678-3396 or pacificnorthwestartschool.com.
DAKOTA: Dakota Art Center offers a variety of art classes and workshops at 17873 Highway 536, Mount Vernon. 360-416-6556, ext. 5, or dakotaartcenter.com.
AUDITIONS
"THE MUSIC MAN": Auditions for the Broadway musical "The Music Man," presented by Theater Arts Guild, will be held from 6-9 p.m. Nov. 18 and 20, at the Lincoln Theatre in Mount Vernon. Actors, singers, dancers, and anyone ages 5 to 105 are encouraged to apply. To secure your audition appointment, visit theaterartsguild.org and select the website auditions tab, or call 360-941-1466 to reserve by phone. "The Music Man" will be performed at the theater March 20 through thru April 5, 2020.
”ELF JR. THE MUSICAL”: Children and adults are invited to audition for Whidbey Playhouse’s production of “Elf Jr. the Musical” with plenty of ensemble roles. Adults audition from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. by appointment only; children audition at 2:30, no appointment necessary. Email media@whidbeyplayhouse.com to schedule.
BOOKS
SILENT BOOK CLUB: Share a book you have read and silently read another at 4 p.m. on the first Tuesday of each month at Pelican Bay Books, 520 Commercial Ave., Anacortes.
DANCE
DANCES OF UNIVERSAL PEACE: Join an spiritual practice that draws inspiration from sacred traditions around the world from 5:45 to 8 p.m. the first Sunday of each month at Skagit Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 500 W. Section St., Mount Vernon. By donation.
BEGINNING LINE DANCING: 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, Burlington Community Center, 1011 Greenleaf Ave. $6 drop-in, $25 for five classes. Adults and teens 13 and older. Register: burlingtonwa.gov/recreation or 360-755-9649.
FOLK DANCING: Skagit-Anacortes Folk Dancers meet Tuesdays at Bay View Civic Hall, 12615 C St., Bay View. Learn to folk dance to a variety of international music. 7 to 9:30 p.m. First session free, $5 thereafter. No partners needed. Gary or Ginny, 360-766-6866.
SCOTTISH HIGHLAND AND IRISH STEP DANCE: The Clan Heather Dancers offer year-round Scottish Highland and Irish step dance classes in Bellingham, Everett and Mount Vernon. clanheather.com.
MONDAY DANCING: Dance to The Skippers or Good Vibrations from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Mondays at the Mount Vernon Senior Center, 1401 Cleveland Ave. Public welcome. Information: Kenneth Kossman (360-336-3682) or the center (360-416-1585). $7 per person.
SWING DANCE CLASSES: Classes are 7 to 8 p.m. every Monday at the Anacortes Center for Happiness, 619 Commercial Ave. No experience or partner needed. $40 per person for the series or $12 per person at the door. anacortescenterforhappiness.org and 360-464-2229.
MUSIC
SWEET ADELINES INTERNATIONAL: Harmony Northwest Chorus, a women’s a cappella group singing four-part harmony barbershop style, welcomes all voice parts ages 15 and up. Meet from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Mondays at the Mount Vernon Senior Center, 1401 Cleveland Ave. Contact Carol Ward: 425-232-9171 or contact@harmonynorthwest.org.
UKULELE FUN & SONG CIRCLE: 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Mount Vernon Senior Center, 1401 Cleveland St. Free. Beginners welcome and loaner ukuleles available. Song sheets provided. 206-790-4862 or yogaheartspace0@gmail.com.
BARBERSHOP HARMONY: Join the An-O-Chords, a four-part barbershop harmony group that meets at 7 p.m. Thursdays at Bethany Covenant Church, 1318 18th St., Mount Vernon. No experience necessary, no auditions required. Learn by rote, you don’t have to read music. All ages welcome. anochords.org. 360-679-7473.
TIME FOR FIDDLERS: The Washington Old Time Fiddlers play at 6:30 p.m. the second and fourth Friday of each month at the Mount Vernon Senior Center, 1401 Cleveland St. Free; donations accepted. 360-630-1156.
SHELTER BAY CHORUS: Rehearsals on Thursdays at the Shelter Bay Clubhouse, 1000 Shoshone Drive, La Conner. New members welcome. 360-223-3230.
ANACORTES OPEN MIC: 9:30 p.m. Thursdays, Brown Lantern Ale House, 412 Commercial Ave., Anacortes. 360-293-2544.
OPEN MIC: Jam Night, 9 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Thursdays, Conway Pub & Eatery, 18611 Main St., Conway. 360-445-4733.
RECREATION
SALMON SIGHTINGS: Join the Skagit Fisheries Enhancement Group to look for salmon and learn about the work it does to restore salmon habitats from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at Oyster Creek, 2182 Chuckanut Drive, Bow.
FALL WORKOUT PROGRAMS: Encore Fitness offers a variety of classes held at Concrete Theatre, 45920 Main St. $5 per class, pay as you go. First class is free. 360-466-8754.
n Cross Training: 5:30 p.m. Mondays.
n Pump Plus: 7 a.m. Tuesdays.
n PiYo with Melissa: 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays.
n A Walk in the Park: 11 a.m. Wednesdays.
n Zumba Gold: 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Free.
n Val’s InterVals: 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays.
BURLINGTON PARKS AND RECREATION: The Burlington Parks and Recreation Department hosts a variety of one-day and multiple-day sports and recreation classes. Prices vary. 360-755-9649 or burlingtonwa.gov/parksandrec.
SUPPORT GROUP: The Skagit and Island Counties Council for the Blind meets 1 to 3 p.m. the second Saturday of the month at the Washington Federal Bank rear conference room, 300 E. Fairhaven Ave., Burlington. 425-218-0190 or arvidsonandy@gmail.com.
PARK PLANTING: Help restore native vegetation at Ann Wolford County Park in Sedro-Woolley from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16.
TREE PLANTING: Join a three- to four-hour work party to plant trees on Ellis Family Preserve on Shaw Island on Saturday, Nov. 2. Register: sjpt.org/events.
PLANTING PARTY: In partnership with the town of Hamilton, Skagit Fisheries Enhancement Group invites the public to help restore native vegetation along the Skagit River from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23. Call 360-336-0172 for location and directions.
MEN’S GARDEN CLUB: The Skagit Men’s Garden Club meets at 7 p.m. the first Thursday of the month at Washington State University Mount Vernon Research Center, 16650 Memorial Highway.
GENEALOGY: Whidbey Island Genealogical Searchers meetings are held at 1 p.m. the third Tuesday of each month at Oak Harbor Lutheran Church, 1253 NW Second Ave., Oak Harbor. whidbeygensearchers.org.
GRUMPY OLD MANS YOGA: Build strength and flexibility at this accessible yoga class from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. on Tuesdays and 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Thursdays at the Burlington Senior Center, 1011 Greenleaf Ave. Despite the name, women are welcome. $5 donation.
FRIENDS OF THE FOREST HIKES: Join the Friends of the Forest for scenic hikes in the forest lands around Anacortes. Dress for the weather and wear sturdy shoes. No pets. Free. 360-293-3725 or friendsoftheacfl.org.
CHRISTIAN MOTORCYCLISTS ASSOCIATION: Christian Motorcyclists Association Morning Star Chapter 39 meets the third Saturday of every month at Royal Star Buffet, 2300 Freeway Drive, Mount Vernon. Dinner at 6 p.m. (optional) with meeting at 7 p.m. First-time attendees get a free dinner. Contact President Dwight Kaestner at 425-770-6154 or cmachapter39@gmail.com/
FLYSWATTER VOLLEYBALL: 9 a.m. Thursdays, Sedro-Woolley Senior Center, 715 Pacific St. All ages and levels of ability welcome. Free. 360-855-1531.
TRAIL GUIDES, BIKE MAPS & MORE: Learn about opportunities to be physically active in Skagit County, including trail guides, an activity tracker and local resources at wta.org/go-hiking/hikes/port-of-skagit-nature-trails.
BACK COUNTY HORSEMEN OF WASHINGTON: Join the Skagit chapter of the horsemen at 7 p.m. every second Tuesday of the month at Sedro-Woolley Eagles No. 2069, 1000 Metcalf St.
THEATER
INTRO TO ACTING: Professional actress Sarah Lloyd explores the basics of acting through improv, storytelling and scenes based on artwork in this children’s acting class at the Museum of Northwest Art, 121 S. First St., La Conner. Classes are 3:30 to 4:45 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, and 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19. $18 per class. monamuseum.org.
THE SYLVIA CENTER FOR THE ARTS: The Sylvia Center hosts a variety of classes relating to on and offstage performance and writing at the center, 205 Prospect St., Bellingham. sylviacenterforthearts.org.
n Fall Youth Acting Classes: 4 to 6 p.m. every Tuesday until Dec. 3.
n Fall 2019 Acting Intensive: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays through Nov. 16. Physical conditioning studio available from 8 to 9 a.m. Sundays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays through Nov. 14. $395-460.
WAY NORTH COMEDY SHOWCASE: Skagit Valley’s monthly comedy showcase brings four top-tier Pacific Northwest touring comics to the stage before opening the stage to local talent. Shows are Sundays monthly, ages 18-plus and free at Farmstrong Brewing, 110 Stewart Road, Mount Vernon. Sign up at facebook.com/waynorthcomedy.
ACTING CLASSES: The iDiOM Theater offers acting classes for all ages at the Sylvia Center for the Arts, 205 Prospect St., Bellingham. Prices vary. sylviacenterforthearts@gmail.com or sylviacenterforthearts.org.
FREE ADULT ACTING CLASSES: Anacortes Community Theatre offers free acting classes for adults twice each month: 7 to 10:30 p.m. the first Tuesday, and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. the third Saturday, at 918 M Ave., Anacortes. Classes include monologue work, scripted scenes, improv games and more, with a different topic each month. Each class is independent, so you don’t have to commit to every session. 360-840-0089 or freeadultactingclass.com.
FREE IMPROV CLASS: Join a free, hour-long improv class from noon to 1 p.m. the first Saturday of every month at the Upfront Theatre, 1208 Bay St., Bellingham.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.