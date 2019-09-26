ART
CALL TO ARTISTS: The City of Anacortes is looking for entries for the third annual eight-month outdoor sculpture exhibition. Sculptures must withstand outdoor conditions. anacorteswa.gov.
ART CLASSES
AT MONA: The Museum of Northwest Art, 121 S. First St., La Conner, is offering the following art classes. museumofnwart.org.
n Watercolor Class: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5.
n Intro to Flatbed Scanners as Cameras: 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12.
n Art Therapy: Draw a Line: 1:30 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19. $30.50. Ages 13-plus. .
n My Parents and Me Painting: For parents and children (ages 3-9), 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19 and Nov. 16, and 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14. $25 per class.
n Make Your Mark: Creative Mark Making: 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9. $45. Ages 13-plus. RSVP at the museum website.
MONOTYPE WORKSHOP: Artist Kris Ekstrand will teach the basics of monotype in her studio, 5718 Gilkey Ave., Edison, for adults new to printmaking and looking to explore the medium, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Oct. 18-20. $325, includes all supplies and materials. kris.ekstrand@gmail.com or 360-708-6626.
THE GOOD STUFF ARTS GALLERY: 604 Commercial Ave., Anacortes. 360-755-3152.
n Mixed Media: Birds & Flowers: Saturday, Oct. 26. $90, many supplies provided.
n Collage and Layering: Combine paper, found materials and paint on Nov. 16. Supplies provided in fee. $135.
GAIL HARKER CENTER: Gail Harker Center for Creative Arts offers a variety of art classes and workshops for artists of every level at 503 Morris St., La Conner. Online courses are also available. For information and a complete schedule: 360-466-0110 or gailcreativestudies.com.
AUDITIONS
”ELF JR. THE MUSICAL”: Children and adults are invited to audition for Whidbey Playhouse’s production of “Elf Jr. the Musical.” Adults audition from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. by appointment only and children audition at 2:30 p.m., no appointment necessary, on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 28-29. Email media@whidbeyplayhouse.com to schedule.
DIRECTORS WANTED: Whidbey Playhouse, 730 SE Midway Blvd., Oak Harbor, is looking for experienced directors who are interested in creating theater for the 2020-21 season as well as an offseason production. Submit a director’s application and play submission packet to the playhouse by Oct. 16.
BOOKS
SILENT BOOK CLUB: Share a book you have read and silently read another at 4 p.m. on the first Tuesday of each month at Pelican Bay Books, 520 Commercial Ave., Anacortes.
DANCE
BEGINNING LINE DANCING: 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, Burlington Community Center, 1011 Greenleaf Ave., Burlington. $6 drop-in, $25 for five classes. Adults and teens 13 and older. Register: burlingtonwa.gov/recreation or 360-755-9649.
FOLK DANCING: Skagit-Anacortes Folk Dancers meet Tuesdays at Bay View Civic Hall, 12615 C St., Bay View. Learn to folk dance to a variety of international music. 7 to 9:30 p.m. First session free, $5 thereafter. No partners needed. Gary or Ginny, 360-766-6866.
THURSDAY DANCING: Dance to The Skippers or Good Vibrations from 1-3:30 p.m. Mondays at the Mount Vernon Senior Center, 1401 Cleveland Ave., Mount Vernon. Public welcome. Information: Kenneth Kossman (360-336-3682) or the center (360-416-1585). $7 per person.
MUSIC
SWEET ADELINES INTERNATIONAL: Harmony Northwest Chorus, a women’s a cappella group singing four-part harmony barbershop style, welcomes all voice parts ages 15 and up. Meets from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Mondays at the Mount Vernon Senior Center, 1401 Cleveland Ave., Mount Vernon. Contact Carol Ward: 425-232-9171 or contact@harmonynorthwest.org.
SCOTTISH MUSIC SESSIONS: Musicians from around the valley meet at 3 p.m. the first Sunday of each month at Littlefield Celtic Center, 1124 Cleveland Ave., Mount Vernon. The jam session generally focuses on Scottish music.
UKULELE FUN & SONG CIRCLE: 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesdays, Mount Vernon Senior Center, 1401 Cleveland St. Free. Beginners welcome and loaner ukuleles available. Song sheets provided. 206-790-4862 or yogaheartspace0@gmail.com.
BARBERSHOP HARMONY: Join the An-O-Chords, a four-part barbershop harmony group that meets at 7 p.m. Thursdays at Bethany Covenant Church, 1318 18th St., Mount Vernon. No experience necessary, no auditions required. Learn by rote, you don’t have to read music. All ages welcome. anochords.org. 360-679-7473.
TIME FOR FIDDLERS: The Washington Old Time Fiddlers play at 6:30 p.m. the second and fourth Friday of each month at the Mount Vernon Senior Center, 1401 Cleveland St. Free; donations accepted. 360-630-1156.
SHELTER BAY CHORUS: Rehearsals on Thursdays at the Shelter Bay Clubhouse, 1000 Shoshone Drive, La Conner. New members welcome. 360-223-3230.
ANACORTES OPEN MIC: 9:30 p.m. Thursdays, Brown Lantern Ale House, 412 Commercial Ave., Anacortes. 360-293-2544.
OPEN MIC: Jam Night, 9 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Thursdays, Conway Pub & Eatery, 18611 Main St., Conway. 360-445-4733.
RECREATION
FALL WORKOUT PROGRAMS: Encore Fitness offers a variety of classes held at Concrete Theatre, 45920 Main St., Concrete. $5 per class, pay as you go. First class is free. 360-466-8754.
n Cross Training: 5:30 p.m. Mondays.
n Pump Plus: 7 a.m. Tuesdays.
n PiYo with Melissa: 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays.
n A Walk in the Park: 11 a.m. Wednesdays.
n Zumba Gold: 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Free.
n Val’s InterVals: 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays.
BURLINGTON PARKS AND RECREATION: The Burlington Parks and Recreation Department hosts a variety of one- and multiple-day sports and recreation classes. Prices vary. 360-755-9649 or burlingtonwa.gov/parksandrec.
n Family and Friends with Kids Tree Climbing: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6. Learn to climb old growth trees at Deception Pass State Park, transportation provided. Ages 7 and older. $90.
n Capture Awesome Images with your DSLR Camera-Beginners: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7. Ages 12 and older. $40 per class.
n Tree Climbing for the Active Senior: noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19. Seniors ages 55 and older can learn how to climb a tree, or for an additional $80 have a tree elevator set up to pull them to the top of a 200-foot old growth tree. $90.
SUPPORT GROUP: The Skagit and Island Counties Council for the Blind meets 1-3 p.m. the second Saturday of the month at the Washington Federal Bank rear conference room, 300 E. Fairhaven Ave., Burlington. 425-218-0190 or arvidsonandy@gmail.com. The next meeting is Saturday, Oct. 19.
CROP HUNGER WALK: Walk to end hunger locally and globally at the CROP Hunger Walk at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, starting at Mount Vernon Christian School, 820 W. Blackburn St., Mount Vernon. Walkers can pledge money to support local food banks and global efforts to end hunger. crophungerwalk.org/mountvernon.
TRAIL WORK: Skagit-Whatcom-Island Trail Maintenance Organization is looking for volunteers to join trail maintenance work parties on Saturdays, Oct. 5 and 19. Meet at 8 a.m. at the Cook Road Park and Ride, 9501 Old Highway 99, Burlington. 360-424-0407 or jdmelcher@comcast.net.
GARRY OAK SEEDLING PLANTING: Join efforts to enhance Western bluebird habitats by planting Garry Oak seedlings on Phelps Preserve on San Juan Island from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17. Details will be emailed after registration: sjpt.org/events.
TREE PLANTING: Join a three- to four-hour work party to plant trees on Ellis Family Preserve on Shaw Island on Saturday, Nov. 2. Register: sjpt.org/events.
MEN’S GARDEN CLUB: The Skagit Men’s Garden Club meets at 7 p.m. the first Thursday of the month at WSU Mount Vernon Research Station, 16650 Memorial Highway 536.
GENEALOGY: Whidbey Island Genealogical Searchers meetings are held at 1 p.m. the third Tuesday of each month at Oak Harbor Lutheran Church, 1253 NW 2nd Ave., Oak Harbor. whidbeygensearchers.org.
LACROSSE: The Skagit Valley Flyers is a lacrosse club for boys and girls, grades 2-12. Participation is free and no experience is necessary. svflyers.uslaxteamsw.com. Questions? Email: svflyers2009@gmail.com.
GRUMPY OLD MANS YOGA: Build strength and flexibility at this accessible yoga class 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. on Tuesdays and 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Thursdays at Burlington Senior Center, 1011 Greenleaf Ave., Burlington. Despite the name, women are welcome. $5 donation.
FRIENDS OF THE FOREST HIKES: Join the Friends of the Forest for scenic hikes in the forest lands around Anacortes. Dress for the weather and wear sturdy shoes. No pets. Free. 360-293-3725 or friendsoftheacfl.org.
CHRISTIAN MOTORCYCLISTS ASSOCIATION: Christian Motorcyclists Association Morning Star Chapter 39 meets the first Monday of every month at Royal Star Buffet, 2300 Freeway Drive, Mount Vernon. Dinner at 6 p.m. (optional) with meeting at 7 p.m. First-time attendees get a free dinner. Contact President Dwight Kaestner at 425-770-6154 or cmachapter39@gmail.com.
FLYSWATTER VOLLEYBALL: 9 a.m. Thursdays, Sedro-Woolley Senior Center, 715 Pacific St., Sedro-Woolley. All ages and levels of ability welcome. Free. 360-855-1531.
TRAIL GUIDES, BIKE MAPS & MORE: Learn about opportunities to be physically active in Skagit County, including trail guides, an activity tracker and local resources at www.wta.org/go-hiking/hikes/port-of-skagit-nature-trails.
THEATER
CHILDREN’S INTRO TO ACTING: Professional actress Sarah Lloyd will explore the basics of acting through improv, storytelling and scenes based on artwork at the Museum of Northwest Art, 121 S. First St., La Conner. Classes are 3:30 to 4:45 p.m. Thursdays, Oct. 10 and Nov. 7, and 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays, Oct. 12 and Nov. 19. $18 per class. monamuseum.org.
THE SYLVIA CENTER FOR THE ARTS: The Sylvia Center hosts a variety of classes relating to on and offstage performance and writing at the center, 205 Prospect St., Bellingham. sylviacenterforthearts.org.
n Fall Youth Acting Classes: 4 to 6 p.m. every Tuesday until Dec. 3.
n Fall 2019 Acting Intensive: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays, Oct. 12 to Nov. 16. Physical conditioning studio available from 8 to 9 a.m. Sundays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, Oct. 13 to Nov. 14. $395-460.
n Momentum Improv Lab: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Oct. 29 to Dec. 17. $128-160.
WAY NORTH COMEDY SHOWCASE: Skagit Valley’s monthly comedy showcase brings four top-tier Pacific Northwest touring comics to the stage before opening the stage to local talent. Shows are Sundays monthly, ages 18-plus and free at Farmstrong Brewing, 110 Stewart Road, Mount Vernon. Sign up at facebook.com/waynorthcomedy.
FREE ADULT ACTING CLASSES: Anacortes Community Theatre offers free acting classes for adults twice each month: 7 to 10:30 p.m. the first Tuesday, and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. the third Saturday, at 918 M Ave., Anacortes. Classes include monologue work, scripted scenes, improv games and more, with a different topic each month. Each class is independent, so you don’t have to commit to every session. 360-840-0089 or freeadultactingclass.com.
FREE IMPROV CLASS: Join a free, hour-long improv class from noon to 1 p.m. the first Saturday of every month at the Upfront Theatre, 1208 Bay St., Bellingham.
WORKSHOPS
BABYSITTING CLASS: For ages 10 and older, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27. $50. Students will need to bring a sack lunch. Register: 360-336-6215.
SPANISH FOR ADULTS: Mount Vernon Parks and Recreation is offering an introductory Spanish for adults class from 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, Oct. 2-23. $50. Register: 360-336-6215.
WOOLLEY WRITERS GROUP: The Woolley Writers meet twice per month for workshops, exercises and breaking through blocks. Sessions are 5 p.m. first Tuesdays and third Wednesdays at the Central Skagit Library, 802 Ball St., Sedro-Woolley.
TOASTMASTERS: Early Risers Toastmasters 4617 meets at 6:45 a.m. Tuesdays at the Mount Vernon Senior Center, 1401 Cleveland Ave. 360-856-5669.
