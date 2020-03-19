ART
98221 STUDIO TOUR CALL TO ARTISTS: Applications for the fifth annual 98221 Studio Tour through the Anacortes Arts Commission are available to artists living or operating out of a studio within the 98221 Zip code. Available at anacortesartscommission.com or various art shops around town. Applications due by Tuesday, May 15; the tour is Oct. 17-18.
ART CLASSES
MUSEUM OF NORTHWEST ART: 121 S. First St., La Conner. monamuseum.org.
n Color Theaory with Acrylic Paints: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday, May 9. $18, ages 13-plus.
n My “Dad” and Me: 10:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, May 16. Open to children and any male figure.
n Drawing in the Galleries with Jean Behnke: 1-4:30 p.m. Saturday, May 30. $30.
WRITING
WOOLLEY WRITERS GROUP: The Woolley Writers meet twice per month for workshops, exercises and breaking through blocks. Sessions are 5 p.m. first Tuesdays and third Wednesdays at the Central Skagit Library, 802 Ball St., Sedro-Woolley.
POETRY CONTEST: Area poets are invited to apply to the fourth annual Phyllis L. Ennes Poetry Contest. Poets should submit three unpublished works in a word document to skagitcontest@gmail.com by April 30. A separate document should include contact information. $20 submission fee. The winner will be notified in August and invited to read their work at the Skagit River Poetry Festival, Oct. 1-4, and receives $500 in cash. skagitriverpoetry.org.
DANCE
SKAGIT SEEDLINGS: Learn a variety of different dances at Skagit Seedlings, 1909 S. Second St., Mount Vernon. 425-238-6286. Next up:
n Adult West Coast Swing: 5-7 p.m. on the first Sunday of each month. $7 per class.
n Adult Ballet: 3-4 p.m. Wednesdays until June 3. $65.
n Adult Belly Dancing: 5:45-6:45 p.m. Mondays through March 30. $75.
SCOTTISH HIGHLAND AND IRISH STEP DANCE: The Clan Heather Dancers offer year-round Scottish Highland and Irish step dance classes in Bellingham, Everett and Mount Vernon. clanheather.com.
MONDAY DANCING CANCELLED: Dancing normally scheduled for 1-3 p.m. Mondays at the Mount Vernon Senior Center has been postponed until further notice. Information: Kenneth Kossman (360-336-3682) or the center (360-416-1585).
RECREATION
SPIRITUAL MOVEMENTS EXPLORATION CLASS: 7-8:30 p.m. Mondays in March, Skagit Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 500 W. Section St., Mount Vernon. A nonsecular time of light instruction about how the human body moves. Then together we explore movements to enhance the spirit within us. All ages. Suggested donation $5 each week or $20 for five weeks. Andra (541-619-2675).
HOST FAMILIES: Greenheart is looking for families to host an exchange student next year at high schools in Skagit County. Students have their own spending money, medical insurance, and speak good-to-excellent English. Host families provide a bed and three meals per day, and can host for three, five or 10 months. Information: 360-659-3603.
SWING THE GATES 5K: The Deception Pass Park Foundation will host a 5-kilometer fun run/walk at 10 a.m. Sunday, March 29, at the East Cranberry Lake shelter, 41020 Highway 20, Oak Harbor. Registration: $20 ages 4-11, ages 12 and older. skagit.ws/39viu3H. More info: dpbeachnaturalist@gmail.com.
KEEPIN’ IT REEL: DECEPTION PASS TROUT DERBY: 9 a.m. Saturday, April 18, at Deception Pass State Park, 41020 Highway 20, Oak Harbor. $15-25. deceptionpassfoundation.org/events/keepin-it-reel-trout-derby.
TOUR DE LOPEZ BIKE RIDE: The 17th annual family-friendly bike ride starts at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, April 25, at the Lopez Center for Community and the Arts, 204 Village Road, Lopez. Ride through a scenic rural path and enjoy snacks, lunch, music and free parking included in ticket price of $30 for youths, $50 for adults, $130 for families of four. lopezisland.com.
ENCORE FITNESS: Encore Fitness offers group exercise classes at the Concrete Theatre, 45920 Main St., Concrete. All levels welcome, drop-in classes. 360-466-8754.
n Simply Strong: 5:45 p.m. Mondays.
n Pilates/Yoga Fusion: 5:45 p.m. Tuesdays.
n Dance-Fit: 5:45 p.m. Wednesdays.
n Pump Plus: 7 a.m. Fridays.
n Zumba: 8 a.m. Saturdays.
BURLINGTON PARKS AND RECREATION: The Burlington Parks and Recreation Department hosts a variety of one-day and multiple-day sports and recreation classes. Prices vary. 360-755-9649 or burlingtonwa.gov/parksandrec.
n Youth Decoy Bird Carving and Painting: 5-7 p.m. Wednesdays through April 22. $40. Ages 10-17.
n Adult Decoy Bird Carving and Painting: 5-7 p.m. Wednesdays through April 22. $60.
n DSLR Photography Level 1: 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, April 7. Ages 12 and older. $45 per class.
n Photography Composition and Editing: 6-9 p.m. Thursday, March 26. Ages 12 and older. $45 per class.
FRIENDS OF THE FOREST HIKES: Join the Friends of the Forest for scenic hikes in the forest lands around Anacortes. Dress for the weather and wear sturdy shoes. No pets. Free. 360-293-3725 or friendsoftheacfl.org.
n Big Beaver Pond Loop: Three-mile roundtrip hike through beaver territory at 9 a.m. Friday, March 20. Meet at the Little Cranberry Lake parking lot. Listed as intermediate.
n Little Round Top Traverse: Five-mile traverse through Whistle Lake at 8 a.m. Saturday, March 28. Meet at Heart Lake parking lot. Listed as advanced.
GUIDED WALKS: Friends of the Camano Island Parks hosts a series of guided walks for the public at 9:50 a.m. the first Saturday of each month. Dress for weather and wear sturdy shoes. No dogs. Suggested donation $1. friendsofcamanoislandparks.org.
n April 4: A 2-mile walk on the perimeter of the Four Springs Lake Preserve. Meet at the parking area at the preserve.
CHRISTIAN MOTORCYCLISTS ASSOCIATION: Christian Motorcyclists Association Morning Star Chapter 39 meets the third Saturday of every month at Royal Star Buffet, 2300 Freeway Drive, Mount Vernon. Dinner at 6 p.m. (optional) with meeting at 7 p.m. First-time attendees get a free dinner. Contact President Dwight Kaestner at 425-770-6154 or cmachapter39@gmail.com.
TRAIL GUIDES, BIKE MAPS & MORE: Learn about opportunities to be physically active in Skagit County, including trail guides, an activity tracker and local resources at www.wta.org/go-hiking/hikes/port-of-skagit-nature-trails.
WORKSHOPS
SPIRITUAL MOVEMENTS EXPLORATION: Instruction about how the body moves followed by self-exploration and sharing at 7-8:30 p.m. Monday evenings in March at the Skagit Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 500 W. Section St. Mount Vernon. All ages, $5 suggested donation. Contact Andra at 541-619-2675.
MENTAL HEALTH WORKSHOP: As part of the National Initiative to Increase Mental Health Literacy, a mental health first aid training workshop for caregivers to older adults will be offered from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, March 26, in the Hill Side Room at the Burlington Public Library, 820 E. Washington St. The course gives people the tools to identify when someone might be struggling with a mental health or substance use problem and to connect them with support and resources. Preregistration required. More information at mhfaz81@yahoo.com. $30 individual, $40 couple.
SPRING EARLY ENRICHMENT: Parents or caregivers of children ages 2-5 years old can participate in a morning of art and sensory experiences from 10:30-11:15 a.m. every Tuesday until June 2 at the Museum of Northwest Art, 114 First St., La Conner. Free, registration required: monamuseum.org.
THEATER
ACTING CLASSES: The iDiOM Theater offers acting classes for all ages at the Sylvia Center for the Arts, 205 Prospect St., Bellingham. Prices vary. sylviacenterforthearts@gmail.com or sylviacenterforthearts.org.
FREE ADULT ACTING CLASSES: Anacortes Community Theatre offers free acting classes for adults twice each month: 7 to 10:30 p.m. the first Tuesday, and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. the third Saturday, at 918 M Ave., Anacortes. Classes include monologue work, scripted scenes, improv games and more, with a different topic each month. Each class is independent, so you don’t have to commit to every session. 360-840-0089 or freeadultactingclass.com.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.