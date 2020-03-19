Editor’s Note

Readers are advised to contact the organizers or venues to confirm that events or performances will go on as scheduled.

ART

98221 STUDIO TOUR CALL TO ARTISTS: Applications for the fifth annual 98221 Studio Tour through the Anacortes Arts Commission are available to artists living or operating out of a studio within the 98221 Zip code. Available at anacortesartscommission.com or various art shops around town. Applications due by Tuesday, May 15; the tour is Oct. 17-18.

ART CLASSES

MUSEUM OF NORTHWEST ART: 121 S. First St., La Conner. monamuseum.org.

n Color Theaory with Acrylic Paints: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday, May 9. $18, ages 13-plus.

n My “Dad” and Me: 10:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, May 16. Open to children and any male figure.

n Drawing in the Galleries with Jean Behnke: 1-4:30 p.m. Saturday, May 30. $30.

WRITING

WOOLLEY WRITERS GROUP: The Woolley Writers meet twice per month for workshops, exercises and breaking through blocks. Sessions are 5 p.m. first Tuesdays and third Wednesdays at the Central Skagit Library, 802 Ball St., Sedro-Woolley.

POETRY CONTEST: Area poets are invited to apply to the fourth annual Phyllis L. Ennes Poetry Contest. Poets should submit three unpublished works in a word document to skagitcontest@gmail.com by April 30. A separate document should include contact information. $20 submission fee. The winner will be notified in August and invited to read their work at the Skagit River Poetry Festival, Oct. 1-4, and receives $500 in cash. skagitriverpoetry.org.

DANCE

SKAGIT SEEDLINGS: Learn a variety of different dances at Skagit Seedlings, 1909 S. Second St., Mount Vernon. 425-238-6286. Next up:

n Adult West Coast Swing: 5-7 p.m. on the first Sunday of each month. $7 per class.

n Adult Ballet: 3-4 p.m. Wednesdays until June 3. $65.

n Adult Belly Dancing: 5:45-6:45 p.m. Mondays through March 30. $75.

SCOTTISH HIGHLAND AND IRISH STEP DANCE: The Clan Heather Dancers offer year-round Scottish Highland and Irish step dance classes in Bellingham, Everett and Mount Vernon. clanheather.com.

MONDAY DANCING CANCELLED: Dancing normally scheduled for 1-3 p.m. Mondays at the Mount Vernon Senior Center has been postponed until further notice. Information: Kenneth Kossman (360-336-3682) or the center (360-416-1585).

RECREATION

SPIRITUAL MOVEMENTS EXPLORATION CLASS: 7-8:30 p.m. Mondays in March, Skagit Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 500 W. Section St., Mount Vernon. A nonsecular time of light instruction about how the human body moves. Then together we explore movements to enhance the spirit within us. All ages. Suggested donation $5 each week or $20 for five weeks. Andra (541-619-2675).

HOST FAMILIES: Greenheart is looking for families to host an exchange student next year at high schools in Skagit County. Students have their own spending money, medical insurance, and speak good-to-excellent English. Host families provide a bed and three meals per day, and can host for three, five or 10 months. Information: 360-659-3603.

SWING THE GATES 5K: The Deception Pass Park Foundation will host a 5-kilometer fun run/walk at 10 a.m. Sunday, March 29, at the East Cranberry Lake shelter, 41020 Highway 20, Oak Harbor. Registration: $20 ages 4-11, ages 12 and older. skagit.ws/39viu3H. More info: dpbeachnaturalist@gmail.com.

KEEPIN’ IT REEL: DECEPTION PASS TROUT DERBY: 9 a.m. Saturday, April 18, at Deception Pass State Park, 41020 Highway 20, Oak Harbor. $15-25. deceptionpassfoundation.org/events/keepin-it-reel-trout-derby.

TOUR DE LOPEZ BIKE RIDE: The 17th annual family-friendly bike ride starts at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, April 25, at the Lopez Center for Community and the Arts, 204 Village Road, Lopez. Ride through a scenic rural path and enjoy snacks, lunch, music and free parking included in ticket price of $30 for youths, $50 for adults, $130 for families of four. lopezisland.com.

ENCORE FITNESS: Encore Fitness offers group exercise classes at the Concrete Theatre, 45920 Main St., Concrete. All levels welcome, drop-in classes. 360-466-8754.

n Simply Strong: 5:45 p.m. Mondays.

n Pilates/Yoga Fusion: 5:45 p.m. Tuesdays.

n Dance-Fit: 5:45 p.m. Wednesdays.

n Pump Plus: 7 a.m. Fridays.

n Zumba: 8 a.m. Saturdays.

BURLINGTON PARKS AND RECREATION: The Burlington Parks and Recreation Department hosts a variety of one-day and multiple-day sports and recreation classes. Prices vary. 360-755-9649 or burlingtonwa.gov/parksandrec.

n Youth Decoy Bird Carving and Painting: 5-7 p.m. Wednesdays through April 22. $40. Ages 10-17.

n Adult Decoy Bird Carving and Painting: 5-7 p.m. Wednesdays through April 22. $60.

n DSLR Photography Level 1: 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, April 7. Ages 12 and older. $45 per class.

n Photography Composition and Editing: 6-9 p.m. Thursday, March 26. Ages 12 and older. $45 per class.

FRIENDS OF THE FOREST HIKES: Join the Friends of the Forest for scenic hikes in the forest lands around Anacortes. Dress for the weather and wear sturdy shoes. No pets. Free. 360-293-3725 or friendsoftheacfl.org.

n Big Beaver Pond Loop: Three-mile roundtrip hike through beaver territory at 9 a.m. Friday, March 20. Meet at the Little Cranberry Lake parking lot. Listed as intermediate.

n Little Round Top Traverse: Five-mile traverse through Whistle Lake at 8 a.m. Saturday, March 28. Meet at Heart Lake parking lot. Listed as advanced.

GUIDED WALKS: Friends of the Camano Island Parks hosts a series of guided walks for the public at 9:50 a.m. the first Saturday of each month. Dress for weather and wear sturdy shoes. No dogs. Suggested donation $1. friendsofcamanoislandparks.org.

n April 4: A 2-mile walk on the perimeter of the Four Springs Lake Preserve. Meet at the parking area at the preserve.

CHRISTIAN MOTORCYCLISTS ASSOCIATION: Christian Motorcyclists Association Morning Star Chapter 39 meets the third Saturday of every month at Royal Star Buffet, 2300 Freeway Drive, Mount Vernon. Dinner at 6 p.m. (optional) with meeting at 7 p.m. First-time attendees get a free dinner. Contact President Dwight Kaestner at 425-770-6154 or cmachapter39@gmail.com.

TRAIL GUIDES, BIKE MAPS & MORE: Learn about opportunities to be physically active in Skagit County, including trail guides, an activity tracker and local resources at www.wta.org/go-hiking/hikes/port-of-skagit-nature-trails.

WORKSHOPS

SPIRITUAL MOVEMENTS EXPLORATION: Instruction about how the body moves followed by self-exploration and sharing at 7-8:30 p.m. Monday evenings in March at the Skagit Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 500 W. Section St. Mount Vernon. All ages, $5 suggested donation. Contact Andra at 541-619-2675.

MENTAL HEALTH WORKSHOP: As part of the National Initiative to Increase Mental Health Literacy, a mental health first aid training workshop for caregivers to older adults will be offered from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, March 26, in the Hill Side Room at the Burlington Public Library, 820 E. Washington St. The course gives people the tools to identify when someone might be struggling with a mental health or substance use problem and to connect them with support and resources. Preregistration required. More information at mhfaz81@yahoo.com. $30 individual, $40 couple.

SPRING EARLY ENRICHMENT: Parents or caregivers of children ages 2-5 years old can participate in a morning of art and sensory experiences from 10:30-11:15 a.m. every Tuesday until June 2 at the Museum of Northwest Art, 114 First St., La Conner. Free, registration required: monamuseum.org.

THEATER

ACTING CLASSES: The iDiOM Theater offers acting classes for all ages at the Sylvia Center for the Arts, 205 Prospect St., Bellingham. Prices vary. sylviacenterforthearts@gmail.com or sylviacenterforthearts.org.

FREE ADULT ACTING CLASSES: Anacortes Community Theatre offers free acting classes for adults twice each month: 7 to 10:30 p.m. the first Tuesday, and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. the third Saturday, at 918 M Ave., Anacortes. Classes include monologue work, scripted scenes, improv games and more, with a different topic each month. Each class is independent, so you don’t have to commit to every session. 360-840-0089 or freeadultactingclass.com.

