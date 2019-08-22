RECREATION
ALZHEIMER’S WALK: The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s will begin at 11 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, at Riverwalk Plaza, 506 Mount Vernon Terminal Railroad. The two-mile walk is free to attend, but those who donate or raise $100 or more will receive a Walk to End Alzheimer’s t-shirt. alzwa.org.
CROP HUNGER WALK: Walk to end hunger locally and globally at the CROP Hunger Walk at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, starting at Mount Vernon Christian School, 820 W. Blackburn St., Mount Vernon. Walkers can pledge money to support local food banks and global efforts to end hunger. crophungerwalk.org/mountvernon.
TRAIL WORK: Skagit-Whatcom-Island Trail Maintenance Organization are looking for volunteers to join their trail maintenance work parties on the first and third Saturday of each month until October (Sept. 7 and 21, Oct. 5 and 19). Meet at 8 a.m. at the Cook Road Park and Ride, 9501 Old Highway 99, Burlington. Information: 360-424-0407 or jdmelcher@comcast.net.
MEN’S GARDEN CLUB: The Skagit Men’s Garden Club meets at 7 p.m. the first Thursday of the month at WSU Mount Vernon Research Station, 16650 Memorial Highway 536.
GENEOLOGY: Whidbey Island Genealogical Searchers meetings are held at 1 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month at Heller Road Fire Station, 2720 Heller Road, Oak Harbor. whidbeygensearchers@gmail.com.
LACROSSE: The Skagit Valley Flyers is a lacrosse club for boys and girls, grades 2-12. Participation is free and no experience is necessary. svflyers.uslaxteamsw.com. Questions? Email: svflyers2009@gmail.com
GRUMPY OLD MAN’S YOGA: Build strength and flexibility at this accessible yoga class from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. on Tuesdays and 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Thursdays at the Burlington Senior Center, 1011 Greenleaf Ave., Burlington. Despite the name, women are welcome. $5 donation.
FRIENDS OF THE FOREST HIKES: Join the Friends of the Forest for scenic hikes in the forest lands around Anacortes. Dress for the weather and wear sturdy shoes. No pets. Free. 360-293-3725 or friendsoftheacfl.org.
CHRISTIAN MOTORCYCLISTS ASSOCIATION: Christian Motorcyclists Association Morning Star Chapter 39 meets the first Monday of every month at Royal Star Buffet, 2300 Freeway Drive, Mount Vernon. Dinner at 6 p.m. (optional) with meeting at 7 p.m. First-time attendees get a free dinner. Contact President Dwight Kaestner at 425-770-6154 or cmachapter39@gmail.com.
FLYSWATTER VOLLEYBALL: 9 a.m. Thursdays, Sedro-Woolley Senior Center, 715 Pacific St., Sedro-Woolley. All ages and levels of ability welcome. Free. 360-855-1531.
TRAIL GUIDES, BIKE MAPS & MORE: Learn about opportunities to be physically active in Skagit County, including trail guides, an activity tracker and local resources at beactiveskagit.org.
BACK COUNTY HORSEMEN OF WASHINGTON: Join the Skagit chapter of the Horsemen at 7 p.m. every second Tuesday of the month at Sedro-Woolley Eagles No. 2069, 1000 Metcalf St., Sedro-Woolley.
ART
GREETING CARD CONTEST: The Skagit Valley Hospital Foundation is looking for amateur and professional artists to submit a digital image of original artwork (Christmas theme) to be featured on the foundation’s annual year-end greeting card. The winning artist will receive a $100 honorarium. Submit by Sept. 9: wragusa@skagitregionalhealth.org.
ART CLASSES
MONOTYPE WORKSHOP: Local artist Kris Ekstrand will teach the basics of monotype in her studio, 5718 Gilkey Ave., Edison, for adults new to printmaking from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Oct. 18-20. $325, includes all supplies and materials.
THE GOOD STUFF ARTS GALLERY: 604 Commercial Ave., Anacortes. 360-755-3152.
n Kid’s Drawing Class Series: 12:30 to 2 p.m. Wednesdays. Ages 8-11.
A GUILDED GALLERY: Art classes on a variety of topics are available at A Guilded Gallery, 8700 271st St. NW, Stanwood. aguildedgallery.com. Prices include all classes in a series.
TRI DEE ARTS WORKSHOPS: Art classes on a variety of topics are available at Tri Dee Arts, 215 S. First St., Mount Vernon. trideearts.com.
PACIFIC NORTHWEST QUILT AND FIBER ARTS MUSEUM: Varied exhibits and classes are available to the public at 703 S. Second St., La Conner. Museum hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Admission: $7, $5 students and military, free for members and children ages 11 and under. 360-466-4288 or laconnerquilts.org.
Fiber Fridays: bring any type of fiber art project, quilting, knitting, embellishing, etc., to work on while visiting with other fiber artists from 9 a.m. to noon every Friday. Free and open to all.
GAIL HARKER CENTER: Gail Harker Center for Creative Arts offers a variety of art classes and workshops for artists of every level at 12636 Chilberg Road, Mount Vernon. Online courses are also available. For information and a complete schedule: 360-466-0110 or gailcreativestudies.com.
PACIFIC NW SCHOOL: Choose from painting, photography, fiber and 3D art workshops taught by professional artists at the Pacific NorthWest Art School, 15 NW Birch St., Coupeville. For information and a complete schedule: 360-678-3396 or pacificnorthwestartschool.com.
DAKOTA: Dakota Art Center offers a variety of art classes and workshops at 17873 Highway 536, Mount Vernon. 360-416-6556, ext. 5, or dakotaartcenter.com.
STANWOOD CAMANO ARTS GUILD: A Guilded Gallery, 8700 271st St. NW, Stanwood, offers a variety of art classes and workshops. For information or to register: 360-629-2787 or stanwoodcamanoarts.com.
BOOKS
SILENT BOOK CLUB: Share a book you have read and silently read another at 4 p.m. on the first Monday of each month at Pelican Bay Books, 520 Commercial Ave., Anacortes.
THE DOGS IN THE NIGHTTIME: The Anacortes Sherlock Holmes Society meets at 5 p.m. the first Monday of each month at Village Pizza, 807 Commercial, Anacortes.
DANCE
BEGINNING CLOGGING CLASS: Two free lessons, $3 each lesson thereafter. 6 to 7:30 p.m. Mondays, first lesson Sept. 9, The Cloggin’ Place, 14691 Highway 9, Mount Vernon. Bev (360-424-9675) or bevruuth@gmail.com, cloggingdanceclassmountvernonwa.com.
BEGINNING LINE DANCING: 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, Burlington Community Center, 1011 Greenleaf Ave., Burlington. $6 drop-in, $25 for five classes. Adults and teens 13 and older. Register: burlingtonwa.gov/recreation or 360-755-9649.
FOLK DANCING: Skagit-Anacortes Folk Dancers meet Tuesdays at Bay View Civic Hall, 12615 C St., Bay View. Learn to folk dance to a variety of international music. 7 to 9:30 p.m. First session free, $5 thereafter. No partners needed. Gary or Ginny, 360-766-6866.
INTRODUCTION TO SQUARE DANCING: 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays, Sept. 10, 17 and 24. Couples and singles welcome over age 10. First evening free, $4 thereafter to continue dancing Tuesdays at Mount Vernon Senior Center, 1401 Cleveland St. 360-391-3504 or rosie@valleyint.com.
SCOTTISH DANCING: Bellingham Scottish Country Dancers meet from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the Fairhaven Library auditorium (upstairs), 1117 12th St., Bellingham. Wear comfortable clothes and soft-soled shoes without heels. $8 per class. For information, call Mary Anderson at 360-933-1779 or visit bellinghamscd.org.
SCOTTISH HIGHLAND AND IRISH STEP DANCE: The Clan Heather Dancers offer year-round Scottish Highland and Irish step dance classes in Bellingham, Everett and Mount Vernon. clanheather.com.
THURSDAY DANCING: Dance to The Skippers or Good Vibrations from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Thursdays at the Mount Vernon Elks Lodge, 2120 Market St., Mount Vernon. Public welcome. Information: Kenneth Mossman, 360-336-3682.
SWING DANCE CLASSES: Classes are 7 to 8 p.m. every Monday at the Anacortes Center for Happiness, 619 Commercial Ave. No experience or partner needed. $40 per person for the series or $12 per person at the door. anacortescenterforhappiness.org and 360-464-2229.
MUSIC
SWEET ADELINES INTERNATIONAL: Harmony Northwest Chorus, a women’s a cappella group singing four-part harmony barbershop style, welcomes all voice parts ages 15 and up. Meet from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Mondays at the Mount Vernon Senior Center, 1401 Cleveland Ave., Mount Vernon. Contact Carol Ward: 425-232-9171 or contact@harmonynorthwest.org.
OPEN MIC NITE: 6 to 8 p.m. the first Wednesday of each month at Lil’Nut Cafe and Diner, 330 Cherry St., Sumas.
SCOTTISH MUSIC SESSIONS: Musicians from around the valley meet at 3 p.m. the first Sunday of each month at Littlefield Celtic Center, 1124 Cleveland Ave., Mount Vernon. The jam session generally focuses on Scottish music.
MUSIC LESSONS: Three professional instructors at the Peterson Conservatory of Music & Arts, 314 S. Section St., Mount Vernon, are offering a variety of classes for music students from youth aged 6-10 ($10) to ages 11 to adult ($40-50). pcmusical.org.
UKULELE FUN & SONG CIRCLE: 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesdays, Mount Vernon Senior Center, 1401 Cleveland St. Free. Beginners welcome and loaner ukuleles available. Song sheets provided. 206-790-4862 or yogaheartspace0@gmail.com.
BARBERSHOP HARMONY: Join the An-O-Chords, a four-part barbershop harmony group that meets at 7 p.m. Thursdays at Bethany Covenant Church, 1318 18th St., Mount Vernon. No experience necessary, no auditions required. Learn by rote, you don’t have to read music. All ages welcome. anochords.org. 360-679-7473.
TIME FOR FIDDLERS: The Washington Old Time Fiddlers play at 6:30 p.m. the second and fourth Friday of each month at the Mount Vernon Senior Center, 1401 Cleveland St. Free; donations accepted. 360-630-1156.
SHELTER BAY CHORUS: Practices are held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Shelter Bay Clubhouse, 1000 Shoshone Drive, La Conner. New members welcome. 360-223-3230.
ANACORTES OPEN MIC: 9:30 p.m. Thursdays, Brown Lantern Ale House, 412 Commercial Ave., Anacortes. 360-293-2544.
OPEN MIC: Jam Night, 9 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Thursdays, Conway Pub & Eatery, 18611 Main St., Conway. 360-445-4733.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.