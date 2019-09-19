ART
CALL TO ARTISTS: The City of Anacortes is looking for entries for the third annual eight-month outdoor sculpture exhibition. Sculptures must withstand outdoor conditions. anacorteswa.gov.
ART CLASSES
AT MONA: The Museum of Northwest Art, 121 S. First St., La Conner, is offering the following art classes. museumofnwart.org.
n Watercolor Class: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5.
n Intro to Flatbed Scanners as Cameras: 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12.
n Art Therapy: Draw a Line: 1:30 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19. $30.50. Ages 13-plus. .
n My Parents and Me Painting: For parents and children (ages 3-9), 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19 and Nov. 16, and 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14. $25 per class.
n Make Your Mark: Creative Mark Making: 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9. $45. Ages 13-plus. RSVP at the museum website.
MONOTYPE WORKSHOP: Artist Kris Ekstrand will teach the basics of monotype in her studio, 5718 Gilkey Ave., Edison, for adults new to printmaking and looking to explore the medium, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Oct. 18-20. $325, includes all supplies and materials. kris.ekstrand@gmail.com or 360-708-6626.
THE GOOD STUFF ARTS GALLERY: 604 Commercial Ave., Anacortes. 360-755-3152.
n Kids Drawing Class Series: 12:30 to 2 p.m. Wednesdays. Kids ages 8-11.
n Collage and Layering: Combine paper, found materials and paint on Nov. 16. Golden supplies provided in fee. $135.
GAIL HARKER CENTER: Gail Harker Center for Creative Arts offers a variety of art classes and workshops for artists of every level at 503 Morris St., La Conner. Online courses are also available. For information and a complete schedule: 360-466-0110 or gailcreativestudies.com.
AUDITIONS
”ELF JR. THE MUSICAL”: Children and adults are invited to audition for Whidbey Playhouse’s production of “Elf Jr. the Musical.” Adults audition from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. by appointment only and children audition at 2:30 p.m., no appointment necessary. Email media@whidbeyplayhouse.com to schedule.
DIRECTORS WANTED: Whidbey Playhouse, 730 SE Midway Blvd., Oak Harbor, is looking for experienced directors who are interested in creating theater for the 2020-21 season as well as an offseason production. Submit a director’s application and play submission packet to the playhouse by Oct. 16.
DANCE
BEGINNING LINE DANCING: 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, Burlington Community Center, 1011 Greenleaf Ave., Burlington. $6 drop-in, $25 for five classes. Adults and teens 13 and older. Register: burlingtonwa.gov/recreation or 360-755-9649.
FOLK DANCING: Skagit-Anacortes Folk Dancers meet Tuesdays at Bay View Civic Hall, 12615 C St., Bay View. Learn to folk dance to a variety of international music. 7 to 9:30 p.m. First session free, $5 thereafter. No partners needed. Gary or Ginny, 360-766-6866.
BOATING CLASS: A boat-handling course offered by Skagit Bay Sail and Power Squadron will take place from 7 to 9 p.m. on Sept. 30 and Oct. 2, 7, 9, 14 and 16 at the Anacortes Senior Activity Center, 1701 22nd St., Anacortes. $120 for individuals or $160 for two family members sharing reading materials. Information: Bob Miller 360-588-9950, bobmillerwa@hotmail.com. Limited to 15 students. Registration closes Sept. 23.
THURSDAY DANCING: Dance to The Skippers or Good Vibrations from 1-3:30 p.m. Thursdays at the Mount Vernon Elks Lodge, 2120 Market St., Mount Vernon. Public welcome. Information: Kenneth Kossman, 360-336-3682.
MUSIC
SWEET ADELINES INTERNATIONAL: Harmony Northwest Chorus, a women’s a cappella group singing four-part harmony barbershop style, welcomes all voice parts ages 15 and up. Meets from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Mondays at the Mount Vernon Senior Center, 1401 Cleveland Ave., Mount Vernon. Contact Carol Ward: 425-232-9171 or contact@harmonynorthwest.org.
SCOTTISH MUSIC SESSIONS: Musicians from around the valley meet at 3 p.m. the first Sunday of each month at Littlefield Celtic Center, 1124 Cleveland Ave., Mount Vernon. The jam session generally focuses on Scottish music.
UKULELE FUN & SONG CIRCLE: 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesdays, Mount Vernon Senior Center, 1401 Cleveland St. Free. Beginners welcome and loaner ukuleles available. Song sheets provided. 206-790-4862 or yogaheartspace0@gmail.com.
BARBERSHOP HARMONY: Join the An-O-Chords, a four-part barbershop harmony group that meets at 7 p.m. Thursdays at Bethany Covenant Church, 1318 18th St., Mount Vernon. No experience necessary, no auditions required. Learn by rote, you don’t have to read music. All ages welcome. anochords.org. 360-679-7473.
TIME FOR FIDDLERS: The Washington Old Time Fiddlers play at 6:30 p.m. the second and fourth Friday of each month at the Mount Vernon Senior Center, 1401 Cleveland St. Free; donations accepted. 360-630-1156.
SHELTER BAY CHORUS: Rehearsals on Thursdays at the Shelter Bay Clubhouse, 1000 Shoshone Drive, La Conner. New members welcome. 360-223-3230.
ANACORTES OPEN MIC: 9:30 p.m. Thursdays, Brown Lantern Ale House, 412 Commercial Ave., Anacortes. 360-293-2544.
OPEN MIC: Jam Night, 9 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Thursdays, Conway Pub & Eatery, 18611 Main St., Conway. 360-445-4733.
RECREATION
WATERSHED MASTERS TRAINING PROGRAM: The program is for those ages 17 and older who aspire to increase their knowledge about all elements of local watersheds. If accepted, must attend eight evening sessions and three Saturday excursions. Preregister by Friday, Sept. 20, with Kristi: 360-428-4313.
FALL WORKOUT PROGRAMS: Encore Fitness offers a variety of classes at the Concrete Theatre, 45920 Main St., Concrete. $5 per class. First class is free. 360-466-8754.
n Cross Training: 5:30 p.m. Mondays.
n Pump Plus: 7 a.m. Tuesdays.
n PiYo with Melissa: 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays.
n A Walk in the Park: 11 a.m. Wednesdays.
n Zumba Gold: 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Free.
n Val’s InterVals: 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays.
BURLINGTON PARKS AND RECREATION: The Burlington Parks and Recreation Department hosts a variety of one- and multiple-day sports and recreation classes. Prices vary. 360-755-9649 or burlingtonwa.gov/parksandrec.
n Family and Friends with Kids Tree Climbing: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6. Learn to climb up old growth trees at Deception Pass State Park, transportation provided. Ages 7 and older. $90.
n Capture Awesome Images with your DSLR Camera- Beginners: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, and Thursday, Nov. 7. Ages 12 and older. $40 per class.
n Tree Climbing for the Active Senior: noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19. Seniors ages 55 and older can learn how to climb a tree, or for an additional $80 have a tree elevator set up to pull them to the top of a 200-foot old-growth tree. $90.
n Success Principles Workshop: 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24. $15. Or 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays Oct. 8-22. $45, includes book.
ALZHEIMER’S WALK: 11 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, Riverwalk Plaza, 506 Mount Vernon Terminal Railroad. The two-mile walk is free to attend, but those who donate or raise $100 or more will receive a Walk to End Alzheimer’s t-shirt. alzwa.org.
CROP HUNGER WALK: Walk to end hunger locally and globally at the CROP Hunger Walk at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, starting at Mount Vernon Christian School, 820 W. Blackburn St., Mount Vernon. Walkers can pledge money to support local food banks and global efforts to end hunger. crophungerwalk.org/mountvernon.
TRAIL WORK: Skagit-Whatcom-Island Trail Maintenance Organization is looking for volunteers to join trail maintenance work parties on the first and third Saturday of each month until October (Sept. 21, Oct. 5 and 19). Meet at 8 a.m. at the Cook Road Park and Ride, 9501 Old Highway 99, Burlington. 360-424-0407 or jdmelcher@comcast.net.
GARRY OAK SEEDLING PLANTING: Join efforts to enhance Western bluebird habitats by planting Garry Oak seedlings on Phelps Preserve on San Juan Island from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17. Details will be emailed after registration: sjpt.org/events.
FLYSWATTER VOLLEYBALL: 9 a.m. Thursdays, Sedro-Woolley Senior Center, 715 Pacific St., Sedro-Woolley. All ages and levels of ability welcome. Free. 360-855-1531.
THEATER
INTRO TO ACTING: Professional actress Sarah Lloyd will explore the basics of acting through improv, storytelling and scenes based on artwork in this children’s acting class at the Museum of Northwest Art, 121 S First St., La Conner. Classes are 3:30 to 4:45 p.m. Thursdays, Oct. 10 and Nov. 7, and 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays, Oct. 12 and Nov. 19. $18 per class. monamuseum.org.
THE SYLVIA CENTER FOR THE ARTS: The Sylvia Center hosts a variety of classes relating to on and offstage performance and writing at the center, 205 Prospect St., Bellingham. sylviacenterforthearts.org.
n Fall Youth Acting Classes: 4 to 6 p.m. every Tuesday from Sept. 17 to Dec. 3.
n Fall 2019 Acting Intensive: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays from Oct. 12 to Nov. 16. Physical conditioning studio available from 8 to 9 a.m. Sundays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from Oct. 13 to Nov. 14. $395-460.
n Momentum Improv Lab: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Oct. 29 to Dec. 17. $128-$160.
WAY NORTH COMEDY SHOWCASE: Skagit Valley’s monthly comedy showcase brings four top-tier Pacific Northwest touring comics to the stage before opening the stage to local talent. Shows are Sundays monthly, ages 18-plus and free at Farmstrong Brewing, 110 Stewart Road, Mount Vernon. Sign up at facebook.com/waynorthcomedy.
ACTING CLASSES: The iDiOM Theater offers acting classes for all ages at the Sylvia Center for the Arts, 205 Prospect St., Bellingham. Prices vary. sylviacenterforthearts@gmail.com or sylviacenterforthearts.org.
FREE ADULT ACTING CLASSES: Anacortes Community Theatre offers free acting classes for adults twice each month: 7 to 10:30 p.m. the first Tuesday, and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. the third Saturday, at 918 M Ave., Anacortes. Classes include monologue work, scripted scenes, improv games and more, with a different topic each month. Each class is independent, so you don’t have to commit to every session. 360-840-0089 or freeadultactingclass.com.
FREE IMPROV CLASS: Join a free, hour-long improv class from noon to 1 p.m. the first Saturday of every month at Upfront Theatre, 1208 Bay St., Bellingham.
WORKSHOPS
FUNDRAISING WORKSHOP: Washington Nonprofits will host a fundraising workshop presented by Jim Shapiro, co-founder of the Better Fundraising Co., from 1 to 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, at the Burlington Public Library, 820 Washington Ave., Burlington. $15-$20.
BABYSITTING CLASS: For ages 10 and older, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27. $50. Students will need to bring a sack lunch. Register: 360-336-6215.
SPANISH FOR ADULTS: Mount Vernon Parks and Recreation is offering an introductory Spanish for adults class from 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, Oct. 2-23. $50. Register: 360-336-6215.
MASTER GARDENER SPEAKER SERIES: Join the Master Gardeners of Skagit County for presentations on varieties of topics related to gardening at 6 p.m. the third Tuesday of each month at Central Skagit Library, 802 Ball St., Sedro-Woolley.
ASPIRE WELLNESS: Aspire Wellness holds a variety of workshops at their Burlington location, 1234 S Burlington Boulevard. Next up:
n Wellness Workshop: 6 p.m. every Wednesday.
WOOLLEY WRITERS GROUP: The Woolley Writers meet twice per month for workshops, exercises and breaking through blocks. Sessions are 5 p.m. first Tuesdays and third Wednesdays at the Central Skagit Library, 802 Ball St., Sedro-Woolley.
