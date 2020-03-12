***Readers are advised to contact the venues to confirm that events will go on as scheduled.***

ART

98221 STUDIO TOUR CALL TO ARTISTS: Applications for the fifth annual 98221 Studio Tour through the Anacortes Arts Commission are available to artists living or operating out of a studio within the 98221 Zip code. Available at anacortesartscommission.com or various art shops around town. Applications due by Tuesday, May 15; the tour is Oct. 17-18.

ART CLASSES

MUSEUM OF NORTHWEST ART: 121 S. First St., La Conner. monamuseum.org.

n Whimsical Watercolors: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday, March 28.

n My Adult & Me Painting Class: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, April 18. For kids (ages 3-9) and parents to learn together. $25 per pair.

n Color Theaory with Acrylic Paints: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, May 9. $18, ages 13-plus.

n My “Dad” and Me: 10:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, May 16. Open to children and any male figure.

n Drawing in the Galleries with Jean Behnke: 1-4:30 p.m. Saturday, May 30. $30.

TRI DEE ARTS WORKSHOPS: Art classes on a variety of topics are available at Tri Dee Arts, 215 S. First St., Mount Vernon. trideearts.com.

PACIFIC NORTHWEST QUILT AND FIBER ARTS MUSEUM: Varied exhibits and classes are available to the public at 703 S. Second St., La Conner. Museum hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Admission: $7, $5 students and military, free for members and children ages 11 and under. 360-466-4288 or laconnerquilts.org.

n Fiber Fridays: bring any type of fiber art project, quilting, knitting, embellishing, etc., to work on while visiting with other fiber artists from 9 a.m. to noon every Friday. Free and open to all.

GAIL HARKER CENTER: Gail Harker Center for Creative Arts offers a variety of art classes and workshops for artists of every level at 503 Morris St., La Conner. Online courses are also available. For information and a complete schedule: 360-466-0110 or gailcreativestudies.com.

PACIFIC NW SCHOOL: Choose from painting, photography, fiber and 3D art workshops taught by professional artists at the Pacific NorthWest Art School, 15 NW Birch St., Coupeville. For information and a complete schedule: 360-678-3396 or pacificnorthwestartschool.com.

DAKOTA: Dakota Art Center offers a variety of art classes and workshops at 17873 Highway 536, Mount Vernon. 360-416-6556, ext. 5, or dakotaartcenter.com.

ANACORTES SENIOR ACTIVITY CENTER: The senior center hosts a variety of art programs each week at the center, 1701 22nd St., Anacortes. 360-293-7473.

n Creative Circle: 9 a.m. Mondays.

n Woodcarving: 9 a.m. Mondays.

n Acrylics: 9:30 a.m. Mondays.

n Rock Painting: 1 p.m. Mondays.

n Miracle of Art: 1 p.m. Tuesdays.

n Mosaics/Stained Glass: 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays.

n Color Me Calm: 10 a.m. Thursdays.

n Drawing Animals: 2:15 p.m. Thursdays.

n Watercolor: 9:30 a.m.

AUDITIONS

”CLUE: THE MUSICAL”: By appointment between 1-4 p.m. Saturday, March 21, and 4-7 p.m. Sunday, March 22, in the Star Studio at the Whidbey Playhouse, 730 SE Midway Boulevard, Oak Harbor. Prepare a Broadway song. Email media@whidbeyplayhouse.com to make an appointment.

”EURYDICE”: Audition for a modern twist of the Orpheus myth at 3 and 6 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday, April 8-9, at Skagit Valley College. Performances May 15-31 in the Phil Tarro Theatre. For more information, seach for “SVC Drama” on Facebook.

WRITING

WOOLLEY WRITERS GROUP: The Woolley Writers meet twice per month for workshops, exercises and breaking through blocks. Sessions are 5 p.m. first Tuesdays and third Wednesdays at Central Skagit Library, 802 Ball St., Sedro-Woolley.

TEEN POETRY CONTEST: Teens in grades 6-12 are invited to enter original poems for the annual anthology “A Forest of Words” until March 15. Selected poets will receive a copy of the book, which is also distributed to schools and libraries in the area. Apply at www.wcls.org.

POETRY CONTEST: Area poets are invited to apply to the fourth annual Phyllis L. Ennes Poetry Contest. Poets should submit three unpublished works in a word document to skagitcontest@gmail.com by April 30. A separate document should include contact information. $20 submission fee. The winner will be notified in August and invited to read their work at the Skagit River Poetry Festival, Oct. 1-4, and receives $500 in cash. skagitriverpoetry.org.

BOOKS

BOOKS N’ BREWS: Talk about books while sipping local beer at this community book club held 6-8 p.m. the last Sunday of each month at Skagit River Brewery, 404 S Third St., Mount Vernon.

SILENT BOOK CLUB: Share a book you have read and silently read another at 4 p.m. on the first Tuesday of each month at Pelican Bay Books, 520 Commercial Ave., Anacortes.

DANCE

SKAGIT SEEDLINGS: Learn a variety of different dances at Skagit Seedlings, 1909 S. Second St., Mount Vernon. Next up:

n Adult West Coast Swing: 5-7 p.m. the first Sunday of each month. $7 per class.

n Adult Ballet: 3-4 p.m. Wednesdays until June 3. $65.

n Adult Belly Dancing: 5:45-6:45 p.m. Mondays through March 30. $75.

DANCES OF UNIVERSAL PEACE: Join an spiritual practice that draws inspiration from sacred traditions around the world from 5:45-8 p.m. the first Sunday of each month at Skagit Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 500 W. Section St., Mount Vernon. By donation.

CONTRA DANCE: Dance to live fiddle music with a caller, no experience necessary, starting with a beginner’s workshop at 7 p.m. and dance at 7:30 p.m. on the second, fourth and fifth Saturdays through June at Fairhaven Library, 1117 12th St., Bellingham. Suggested donation $7-15. bellinghamcountrydance.org.

BEGINNING LINE DANCING: 7-8 p.m. Tuesdays, Burlington Community Center, 1011 Greenleaf Ave., Burlington. $6 drop-in, $25 for five classes. Adults and teens 13 and older. Register: burlingtonwa.gov/recreation or 360-755-9649.

FOLK DANCING: Skagit-Anacortes Folk Dancers meet Tuesdays at Bay View Civic Hall, 12615 C St., Bay View. Learn to folk dance to a variety of international music from 7 to 9:30 p.m. First session free, $5 thereafter. No partners needed. Gary or Ginny, 360-766-6866.

SCOTTISH HIGHLAND AND IRISH STEP DANCE: The Clan Heather Dancers offer year-round Scottish Highland and Irish step dance classes in Bellingham, Everett and Mount Vernon. clanheather.com.

MONDAY DANCING: Dance to The Skippers or Good Vibrations from 1-3 p.m. Mondays at the Mount Vernon Senior Center, 1401 Cleveland Ave., Mount Vernon. Public welcome. Information: Kenneth Kossman (360-336-3682) or the center (360-416-1585). $7 per person.

MUSIC

SWEET ADELINES INTERNATIONAL: Harmony Northwest Chorus, a women’s a cappella group singing four-part harmony barbershop style, welcomes all voice parts ages 15 and up. Meet from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Mondays at the Mount Vernon Senior Center, 1401 Cleveland Ave., Mount Vernon. Contact Carol Ward: 425-232-9171 or contact@harmonynorthwest.org.

OPEN MIC NITE: 6-8 p.m. the first Wednesday of each month at Lil’Nut Cafe and Diner, 330 Cherry St., Sumas.

SCOTTISH MUSIC SESSIONS: Musicians from around the valley meet at 3 p.m. the first Sunday of each month at Littlefield Celtic Center, 1124 Cleveland Ave., Mount Vernon. The jam session generally focuses on Scottish music.

UKULELE FUN & SONG CIRCLE: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Mount Vernon Senior Center, 1401 Cleveland St. Free. Beginners welcome and loaner ukuleles available. Song sheets provided. 206-790-4862 or yogaheartspace0@gmail.com.

BARBERSHOP HARMONY: Join the An-O-Chords, a four-part barbershop harmony group that meets at 7 p.m. Thursdays at Bethany Covenant Church, 1318 18th St., Mount Vernon. No experience necessary, no auditions required. Learn by rote, you don’t have to read music. All ages welcome. anochords.org. 360-679-7473.

TIME FOR FIDDLERS: The Washington Old Time Fiddlers play at 6:30 p.m. the second and fourth Friday of each month at the Mount Vernon Senior Center, 1401 Cleveland St. Free; donations accepted. 360-630-1156.

SHELTER BAY CHORUS: Rehearsals from 5-7 p.m. Thursdays at the Shelter Bay Clubhouse, 1000 Shoshone Drive, La Conner. New members welcome. 360-223-3230.

ANACORTES OPEN MIC: 9:30 p.m. Thursdays, Brown Lantern Ale House, 412 Commercial Ave., Anacortes. 360-293-2544.

OPEN MIC: Jam Night, 9 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Thursdays, Conway Pub & Eatery, 18611 Main St., Conway. 360-445-4733.

RECREATION

SPIRITUAL MOVEMENTS EXPLORATION CLASS: 7-8:30 p.m. Mondays in March, Skagit Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 500 W. Section St., Mount Vernon. A nonsecular time of light instruction about how the human body moves. Then together we explore movements to enhance the spirit within us. All ages. Suggested donation $5 each week or $20 for five weeks. Andra (541-619-2675).

DAYS FOR GIRLS SEW DAY: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. the second Friday of each month at Anacortes Lutheran Church 2100 O Ave., Anacortes. Days for Girls has empowered over 1.5 million women and girls in over 141 countries by providing sustainable feminine hygiene products, health education and income-generating opportunities. Free. anacortes@daysforgirls.org or daysforgirls.org.

HOST FAMILIES: Greenheart is looking for families to host an exchange student next year at high schools in Skagit County. Students have their own spending money, medical insurance, and speak good-to-excellent English. Host families provide a bed and three meals per day, and can host for three, five or 10 months. Information: 360-659-3603.

{p class=”p1”}—

PLANTING PARTY: Help plant riparians and replace invasive weeds to enhance habitat at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 14, at Riverfront Park, 901 River Road, Sedro-Woolley.

GEAR SALE AND SWAP: Buy, sell or trade used outdoor gear from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at the Burlington Parks and Recreation Center, 900 E. Fairhaven Ave., Burlington. $20 per booth, free for shoppers. 360-755-9649.

SWING THE GATES 5K: The Deception Pass Park Foundation will host a 5-kilometer fun run/walk at 10 a.m. Sunday, March 29, at the East Cranberry Lake shelter, 41020 Highway 20, Oak Harbor. Registration: $20 ages 4-11, ages 12 and older. skagit.ws/39viu3H. More info: dpbeachnaturalist@gmail.com.

KEEPIN’ IT REEL: DECEPTION PASS TROUT DERBY: 9 a.m. Saturday, April 18, at Deception Pass State Park, 41020 Highway 20, Oak Harbor. $15-25. deceptionpassfoundation.org/events/keepin-it-reel-trout-derby.

TOUR DE LOPEZ BIKE RIDE: The 17th annual family-friendly bike ride starts at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, April 25, at the Lopez Center for Community and the Arts, 204 Village Road, Lopez. Ride through a scenic rural path and enjoy snacks, lunch, music and free parking included in ticket price of $30 for youths, $50 for adults, $130 for families of four. lopezisland.com.

ENCORE FITNESS: Encore Fitness offers group exercise classes at the Concrete Theatre, 45920 Main St., Concrete. All levels welcome, drop-in classes. 360-466-8754.

n Simply Strong: 5:45 p.m. Mondays.

n Pilates/Yoga Fusion: 5:45 p.m. Tuesdays.

n Dance-Fit: 5:45 p.m. Wednesdays.

n Pump Plus: 7 a.m. Fridays.

n Zumba: 8 a.m. Saturdays.

BURLINGTON PARKS AND RECREATION: The Burlington Parks and Recreation Department hosts a variety of one-day and multiple-day sports and recreation classes. Prices vary. 360-755-9649 or burlingtonwa.gov/parksandrec.

n Youth Decoy Bird Carving and Painting: 5-7 p.m. Wednesdays through April 22. $40. Ages 10-17.

n Adult Decoy Bird Carving and Painting: 5-7 p.m. Wednesdays through April 22. $60.

n DSLR Photography Level 1: 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, April 7. Ages 12 and older. $45.

n DSLR Photography Level 2: 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, March 17. Ages 12 and older. $45.

n Photography Composition and Editing: 6-9 p.m. Thursday, March 26. Ages 12 and older. $45.

n Thursday Walkers: 9 a.m. to noon Thursdays through March 26. Easy to moderate hikes between 2-4 miles. $65 per five-walk series.

n Flow Yoga: 5:30-6:45 p.m. Thursdays through March 26. $10 for a single class.

n Boot Camp: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesdays through March 17. $12 for a single class.

MEN’S GARDEN CLUB: The Skagit Men’s Garden Club meets at 7 p.m. the first Thursday of the month at WSU Mount Vernon Research Station, 16650 Memorial Highway 536.

GENEALOGY: Whidbey Island Genealogical Searchers meetings are held at 1 p.m. the third Tuesday of each month at Oak Harbor Lutheran Church, 1253 NW 2nd Ave., Oak Harbor. whidbeygensearchers.org.

LACROSSE: The Skagit Valley Flyers is a lacrosse club for boys and girls, grades 2-12. Participation is free and no experience is necessary. svflyers.uslaxteamsw.com. Questions? Email: svflyers2009@gmail.com.

GRUMPY OLD MAN’S YOGA: Build strength and flexibility at this accessible yoga class 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. on Tuesdays and 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Thursdays at Burlington Senior Center, 1011 Greenleaf Ave., Burlington. Women welcome. $5 donation.

FRIENDS OF THE FOREST HIKES: Join the Friends of the Forest for scenic hikes in the forest lands around Anacortes. Dress for the weather and wear sturdy shoes. No pets. Free. 360-293-3725 or friendsoftheacfl.org.

n Big Beaver Pond Loop: Three-mile round-trip hike through beaver territory at 9 a.m. Friday, March 20. Meet at the Little Cranberry Lake parking lot. Listed as intermediate.

n Little Round Top Traverse: Five-mile hike through Whistle Lake at 8 a.m. Saturday, March 28. Meet at Heart Lake parking lot. Listed as advanced.

GUIDED WALKS: Friends of the Camano Island Parks hosts a series of guided walks for the public at 9:50 a.m. the first Saturday of each month. Dress for weather and wear sturdy shoes. No dogs. Suggested donation $1. friendsofcamanoislandparks.org.

n April 4: A 2-mile walk on the perimeter of the Four Springs Lake Preserve. Meet at the parking area at the preserve.

CHRISTIAN MOTORCYCLISTS ASSOCIATION: Christian Motorcyclists Association Morning Star Chapter 39 meets the third Saturday of every month at Royal Star Buffet, 2300 Freeway Drive, Mount Vernon. Dinner at 6 p.m. (optional) with meeting at 7 p.m. First-time attendees get a free dinner. Contact President Dwight Kaestner at 425-770-6154 or cmachapter39@gmail.com.

SCOUT MEETING: Cub Pack 4001 and Boy Scout Troop 4001 meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at First United Methodist Church, 1607 E. Division, Mount Vernon. New members welcome.

TRAIL GUIDES, BIKE MAPS & MORE: Learn about opportunities to be physically active in Skagit County, including trail guides, an activity tracker and local resources at www.wta.org/go-hiking/hikes/port-of-skagit-nature-trails.

BACK COUNTY HORSEMEN OF WASHINGTON: Join the Skagit chapter of the Horsemen at 7 p.m. every second Tuesday of the month at Sedro-Woolley Eagles No. 2069, 1000 Metcalf St., Sedro-Woolley.

THEATER

THE SYLVIA CENTER FOR THE ARTS: The Sylvia Center hosts a variety of classes relating to on and offstage performance and writing at the center, 205 Prospect St., Bellingham. sylviacenterforthearts.org.

WAY NORTH COMEDY SHOWCASE: Skagit Valley’s monthly comedy showcase brings four top-tier Pacific Northwest touring comics to the stage before opening the stage to local talent. Shows are Sundays monthly, ages 18-plus and free at Farmstrong Brewing, 110 Stewart Road, Mount Vernon. Sign up at facebook.com/waynorthcomedy.

ACTING CLASSES: The iDiOM Theater offers acting classes for all ages at the Sylvia Center for the Arts, 205 Prospect St., Bellingham. Prices vary. sylviacenterforthearts@gmail.com or sylviacenterforthearts.org.

FREE ADULT ACTING CLASSES: Anacortes Community Theatre offers free acting classes for adults twice each month: 7 to 10:30 p.m. the first Tuesday, and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. the third Saturday, at 918 M Ave., Anacortes. Classes include monologue work, scripted scenes, improv games and more, with a different topic each month. Each class is independent, so you don’t have to commit to every session. 360-840-0089 or freeadultactingclass.com.

FREE IMPROV CLASS: Join a free improv class from noon to 1 p.m. the first Saturday of every month at the Upfront Theatre, 1208 Bay St., Bellingham.

WORKSHOPS

MENTAL HEALTH WORKSHOP: As part of the National Initiative to Increase Mental Health Literacy, a mental health first aid training workshop for caregivers to older adults will be offered from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, March 26, in the Hill Side Room at the Burlington Public Library, 820 E. Washington St. The course gives people the tools to identify when someone might be struggling with a mental health or substance use problem and to connect them with support and resources. Preregistration required. More information at mhfaz81@yahoo.com. $30 individual, $40 couple.

YOUTH PROGRAMS: Western Washington University provides a variety of winter programming for kids of all ages in Bellingham and Anacortes. wwu.edu/youth.

n Computer Science Club: Video Game Design with Scratch: Saturdays through March 28. Grades 6-8.

SPRING EARLY ENRICHMENT: Parents or caregivers of children ages 2-5 years old participate in a morning of art and sensory experiences from 10:30-11:15 a.m. every Tuesday until June 2 at the Museum of Northwest Art, 114 First St., La Conner. Free, registration erquires: monamuseum.org.

MASTER GARDENER SPEAKER SERIES: Join the Master Gardeners of Skagit County for presentations on varieties of topics related to gardening at 6 p.m. the third Tuesday of each month at Central Skagit Library, 802 Ball St., Sedro-Woolley.

CERT: Join a free Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) training. Register at skagitCERT.org for exact dates and times.

TOASTMASTERS: Early Risers Toastmasters 4617 meets at 6:45 a.m. Tuesdays at the Mount Vernon Senior Center, 1401 Cleveland Ave. 360-856-5669.

PLAY AND LEARN: Kids of all ages can attend a storytime with a focus on five early literacy skills at 10:15 a.m. Fridays at Burlington Public Library, 820 E. Washington Ave, Burlington.

EVERGREEN ARBORETUM: The arboretum hosts a variety of classes and workshops at 145 Alverson Boulevard, Everett. 425-257-8597. Classes are free for members. Membership cost: $25 individual, $40 families.

n Colorful, Classy Camellias: 1-2 p.m. Saturday, March 21. $10.

n Bees & Botany for young ones and parents: 9:30-10:30 a.m. Tuesdays, July 7-Aug. 25. $65 for a four-week series or $120 for an eight week series.

FREE SOLAR WORKSHOP: Learn if investing in solar is right for you at a free workshop for home and business owners from 6-7:30 p.m. the second Thursday of each month at Banner Power Solutions, 130 E. Hazel Ave., Burlington.

