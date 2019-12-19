ART CLASSES

MUSEUM OF NORTHWEST ART: 121 S. First St., La Conner.

n Adult Watercolor Class: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25. $18.

n My Adult & Me Painting Class: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15. For kids (ages 3-9) and parents to learn together. $25 per pair.

n Drawing Jean Behnke: 1 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, March 7. $30.

THE GOOD STUFF ARTS GALLERY: 604 Commercial Ave., Anacortes. 360-755-3152.

A GUILDED GALLERY: Art classes on a variety of topics are available at A Guilded Gallery, 8700 271st St. NW, Stanwood. aguildedgallery.com. Prices include all classes in a series.

TRI DEE ARTS WORKSHOPS: Art classes on a variety of topics are available at Tri Dee Arts, 215 S. First St., Mount Vernon. trideearts.com.

PACIFIC NORTHWEST QUILT AND FIBER ARTS MUSEUM: Varied exhibits and classes are available to the public at 703 S. Second St., La Conner. Museum hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Admission: $7, $5 students and military, free for members and children ages 11 and under. 360-466-4288 or laconnerquilts.org.

n Fiber Fridays: bring any type of fiber art project, quilting, knitting, embellishing, etc., to work on while visiting with other fiber artists from 9 a.m. to noon every Friday. Free and open to all.

GAIL HARKER CENTER: Gail Harker Center for Creative Arts offers a variety of art classes and workshops for artists of every level at 503 Morris St., La Conner. Online courses are also available. For information and a complete schedule: 360-466-0110 or gailcreativestudies.com.

PACIFIC NW SCHOOL: Choose from painting, photography, fiber and 3D art workshops taught by professional artists at the Pacific NorthWest Art School, 15 NW Birch St., Coupeville. For information and a complete schedule: 360-678-3396 or pacificnorthwestartschool.com.

DAKOTA: Dakota Art Center offers a variety of art classes and workshops at 17873 Highway 536, Mount Vernon. 360-416-6556, ext. 5, or dakotaartcenter.com.

STANWOOD CAMANO ARTS GUILD: A Guilded Gallery, 8700 271st St. NW, Stanwood, offers a variety of art classes and workshops. For information or to register: 360-629-2787 or stanwoodcamanoarts.com.

ANACORTES SENIOR ACTIVITY CENTER: The center, 1701 22nd St., Anacortes, hosts a variety of art programs each week. 360-293-7473.

n Creative Circle: 9 a.m. Mondays.

n Woodcarving: 9 a.m. Mondays.

n Acrylics: 9:30 a.m. Mondays.

n Rock Painting: 1 p.m. Mondays.

n Miracle of Art: 1 p.m. Tuesdays.

n Mosaics/Stained Glass: 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays.

n Color Me Calm: 10 a.m. Thursdays.

n Drawing Animals: 2:15 p.m. Thursdays.

n Watercolor: 9:30 a.m.

AUDITIONS

”MUSICAL COMEDY MURDERS OF 1940”: Auditions for Whidbey Playhouse’s April production of “Musical Comedy Murders of 1940” will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, and 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, at the playhouse, 730A Midway Boulevard, Oak Harbor. Prepare a short monologue or song. Details at whidbeyplayhouse.com.

WHIDBEY HAS TALENT: Children in grades K-12 are invited to audition for Whidbey Has Talent on Feb. 10-13. $10 fee. Details at whidbeyplayhouse.com.

BOOKS

SILENT BOOK CLUB: Share a book you have read and silently read another at 4 p.m. on the first Tuesday of each month at Pelican Bay Books, 520 Commercial Ave., Anacortes.

DANCE

DANCES OF UNIVERSAL PEACE: Join an spiritual practice that draws inspiration from sacred traditions around the world at this guided dance class from 5:45 to 8 p.m. the first Sunday of each month at Skagit Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 500 W. Section St., Mount Vernon. By donation.

BEGINNING LINE DANCING: 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, Burlington Community Center, 1011 Greenleaf Ave., Burlington. $6 drop-in, $25 for five classes. Adults and teens 13 and older. Register: burlingtonwa.gov/recreation or 360-755-9649.

FOLK DANCING: Skagit-Anacortes Folk Dancers meet Tuesdays at Bay View Civic Hall, 12615 C St., Bay View. Learn to folk dance to a variety of international music. 7 to 9:30 p.m. First session free, $5 thereafter. No partners needed. Gary or Ginny, 360-766-6866.

SCOTTISH DANCING: Bellingham Scottish Country Dancers meet from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the Fairhaven Library auditorium (upstairs), 1117 12th St., Bellingham. Wear comfortable clothes and soft-soled shoes without heels. $8 per class. For information, call Mary Anderson at 360-933-1779 or visit bellinghamscd.org.

SCOTTISH HIGHLAND AND IRISH STEP DANCE: The Clan Heather Dancers offer year-round Scottish Highland and Irish step dance classes in Bellingham, Everett and Mount Vernon. clanheather.com.

MONDAY DANCING: Dance to The Skippers or Good Vibrations from 1 to 3 p.m. Mondays at the Mount Vernon Senior Center, 1401 Cleveland Ave., Mount Vernon. Public welcome. Information: Kenneth Kossman (360-336-3682) or the center (360-416-1585). $7 per person.

MUSIC

SWEET ADELINES INTERNATIONAL: Harmony Northwest Chorus, a women’s a cappella group singing four-part harmony barbershop style, welcomes all voice parts ages 15 and up. Meet from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Mondays at the Mount Vernon Senior Center, 1401 Cleveland Ave., Mount Vernon. Contact Carol Ward: 425-232-9171 or contact@harmonynorthwest.org.

OPEN MIC NITE: 6 to 8 p.m. the first Wednesday of each month at Lil’Nut Cafe and Diner, 330 Cherry St., Sumas.

SCOTTISH MUSIC SESSIONS: Musicians from around the valley meet at 3 p.m. the first Sunday of each month at Littlefield Celtic Center, 1124 Cleveland Ave., Mount Vernon. The jam session generally focuses on Scottish music.

MUSIC LESSONS: Three professional instructors at the Peterson Conservatory of Music & Arts, 314 S. Section St., Mount Vernon, are offering a variety of classes for music students from youth aged 6-10 ($10) to ages 11 to adult ($40-50). pcmusical.org.

UKULELE FUN & SONG CIRCLE: 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Mount Vernon Senior Center, 1401 Cleveland St. Free. Beginners welcome and loaner ukuleles available. Song sheets provided. 206-790-4862 or yogaheartspace0@gmail.com.

BARBERSHOP HARMONY: Join the An-O-Chords, a four-part barbershop harmony group that meets at 7 p.m. Thursdays at Bethany Covenant Church, 1318 18th St., Mount Vernon. No experience necessary, no auditions required. Learn by rote, you don’t have to read music. All ages welcome. anochords.org. 360-679-7473.

TIME FOR FIDDLERS: The Washington Old Time Fiddlers play at 6:30 p.m. the second and fourth Friday of each month at the Mount Vernon Senior Center, 1401 Cleveland St. Free; donations accepted. 360-630-1156.

SHELTER BAY CHORUS: Rehearsals on Thursdays at the Shelter Bay Clubhouse, 1000 Shoshone Drive, La Conner. New members welcome. 360-223-3230.

ANACORTES OPEN MIC: 9:30 p.m. Thursdays, Brown Lantern Ale House, 412 Commercial Ave., Anacortes. 360-293-2544.

OPEN MIC: Jam Night, 9 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Thursdays, Conway Pub & Eatery, 18611 Main St., Conway. 360-445-4733.

RECREATION

BURLINGTON PARKS AND RECREATION: The Burlington Parks and Recreation Department hosts a variety of one-day and multiple-day sports and recreation classes. Prices vary. 360-755-9649 or burlingtonwa.gov/parksandrec.

MEN’S GARDEN CLUB: The Skagit Men’s Garden Club meets at 7 p.m. the first Thursday of the month at WSU Mount Vernon Research Station, 16650 Memorial Highway 536.

GENEALOGY: Whidbey Island Genealogical Searchers meetings are held at 1 p.m. the third Tuesday of each month at Oak Harbor Lutheran Church, 1253 NW 2nd Ave., Oak Harbor. www.whidbeygensearchers.org.

LACROSSE: The Skagit Valley Flyers is a lacrosse club for boys and girls, grades 2-12. Participation is free and no experience is necessary. svflyers.uslaxteamsw.com. Questions? Email: svflyers2009@gmail.com.

GRUMPY OLD MAN’S YOGA: Build strength and flexibility at this accessible yoga class 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. on Tuesdays and 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Thursdays at Burlington Senior Center, 1011 Greenleaf Ave., Burlington. Women are welcome. $5 donation.

FRIENDS OF THE FOREST HIKES: Join the Friends of the Forest for scenic hikes in the forest lands around Anacortes. Dress for the weather and wear sturdy shoes. No pets. Free. 360-293-3725 or friendsoftheacfl.org.

n Heart Lake Loop Hike: A 4-mile roundtrip hike through old growth flora at 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11. Meet at the Heart Lake parking lot. Listed as challenging.

n Little Cranberry Corridor: A 4-mile roundtrip hike through second growth forest at 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 2. Meet at the ACFL kiosk on A Ave. and 37th St. Listed as challenging.

n Big Beaver Pond Loop: Three-mile roundtrip hike through beaver territory at 9 a.m. Friday, March 20. Meet at the Little Cranberry Lake parking lot. Listed as intermediate.

n Little Round Top Traverse: Five-mile traverse through Whistle Lake at 8 a.m. Saturday, March 28. Meet at Heart Lake parking lot. Listed as advanced.

GUIDED WALKS: Friends of the Camano Island Parks hosts a series of guided walks for the public at 9:50 a.m. the first Saturday of each month. Dress for weather and wear sturdy shoes. No dogs. Suggested donation $1. friendsofcamanoislandparks.org.

n Jan. 4: A 2.6-mile walk at Camano Island State Park with two elevation gains of 50 feet. Meet at the picnic shelter near the boat ramp on the south beach of the park.

n Feb. 1: A 2.5-mile walk through the Camano Ridge Forest Preserve. Meet at the Camano Ridge West entrance parking lot.

n March 7: A 3.5-mile walk from Cama to Camano Island State Park. Park at Ivy Road and Dry lake Road Junction. Shuttle service available to return drivers.

n April 4: A 2-mile walk on the perimeter of the Four Springs Lake Preserve. Meet at the parking area at the preserve.

CHRISTIAN MOTORCYCLISTS ASSOCIATION: Christian Motorcyclists Association Morning Star Chapter 39 meets the third Saturday of every month at Royal Star Buffet, 2300 Freeway Drive, Mount Vernon. Dinner at 6 p.m. (optional) with meeting at 7 p.m. First-time attendees get a free dinner. Contact President Dwight Kaestner at 425-770-6154 or cmachapter39@gmail.com.

SCOUT MEETING: Cub Pack 4001 and Boy Scout Troop 4001 meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at First United Methodist Church, 1607 E. Division, Mount Vernon. New members welcome.

TRAIL GUIDES, BIKE MAPS & MORE: Learn about opportunities to be physically active in Skagit County, including trail guides, an activity tracker and local resources at www.wta.org/go-hiking/hikes/port-of-skagit-nature-trails.

BACK COUNTY HORSEMEN OF WASHINGTON: Join the Skagit chapter of the Horsemen at 7 p.m. every second Tuesday of the month at Sedro-Woolley Eagles No. 2069, 1000 Metcalf St., Sedro-Woolley.

AT CHRISTIANSON’S: Christianson’s Nursery, 15806 Best Road. RSVP: 360-466-3821, christiansonsnursery.com or at the nursery.

GREAT DECISIONS: Registration is open for the Foreign Policy Association’s Great Decisions Classes. Classes will be held 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Jan. 29-March 18, at Anacortes United Methodist Church, 2201 H. Ave. Great Decisions is a video lecture and discussion series involving issues concerning U.S. policymakers (www.fpa.prg/great_decisions). Registration deadline is Jan. 8, maximum number of attendees is 45. $33, includes the FPA Briefing Book. John Shafer (kwakushafe@aol.com) or 832-928-8957.

THEATER

THE SYLVIA CENTER FOR THE ARTS: The Sylvia Center hosts a variety of classes relating to on and offstage performance and writing at the center, 205 Prospect St., Bellingham. sylviacenterforthearts.org.

WAY NORTH COMEDY SHOWCASE: Skagit Valley’s monthly comedy showcase brings four top-tier Pacific Northwest touring comics to the stage before opening the stage to local talent. Shows are Sundays monthly, ages 18-plus and free at Farmstrong Brewing, 110 Stewart Road, Mount Vernon. Sign up at facebook.com/waynorthcomedy.

ACTING CLASSES: The iDiOM Theater offers acting classes for all ages at the Sylvia Center for the Arts, 205 Prospect St., Bellingham. Prices vary. sylviacenterforthearts@gmail.com or sylviacenterforthearts.org.

FREE ADULT ACTING CLASSES: Anacortes Community Theatre offers free acting classes for adults twice each month: 7 to 10:30 p.m. the first Tuesday, and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. the third Saturday, at 918 M Ave., Anacortes. Classes include monologue work, scripted scenes, improv games and more, with a different topic each month. Each class is independent, so you don’t have to commit to every session. 360-840-0089 or freeadultactingclass.com.

FREE IMPROV CLASS: Join a free, hour-long improv class from noon to 1 p.m. the first Saturday of every month at the Upfront Theatre, 1208 Bay St., Bellingham.

WORKSHOPS

PLANT-BASED DIET: This two-part workshop is for those who are interested in incorporating more plant foods into their diets. It will provide information and skills on cooking with more plants. Workshop from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Jan. 15 and 22, at the WSU Skagit Extension, 11768 Westar Lane, Suite A, Burlington. Free, donations accepted. plantbased20.eventbrite.com.

MASTER GARDENER SPEAKER SERIES: Join the Master Gardeners of Skagit County for presentations on varieties of topics related to gardening at 6 p.m. the third Tuesday of each month at Central Skagit Library, 802 Ball St., Sedro-Woolley.

DAYS FOR GIRLS: The Anacortes Chapter of Days for Girls Sew Day is held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. the second Friday of each month at Anacortes Lutheran Church, 2100 O Ave. Come be a part of creating a personal hygiene solution for girls and women worldwide. Questions: anacortes@daysforgirls.org.

ASPIRE WELLNESS: Aspire Wellness holds a variety of workshops at their Burlington location, 1234 S Burlington Boulevard. Next up:

n Wellness Workshop: 6 p.m. every Wednesday.

CERT: Join a free Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) training. Register at skagitCERT.org for exact dates and times.

WOOLLEY WRITERS GROUP: The Woolley Writers meet twice per month for workshops, exercises and breaking through blocks. Sessions are 5 p.m. first Tuesdays and third Wednesdays at the Central Skagit Library, 802 Ball St., Sedro-Woolley.

TOASTMASTERS: Early Risers Toastmasters 4617 meets at 6:45 a.m. Tuesdays at the Mount Vernon Senior Center, 1401 Cleveland Ave. 360-856-5669.

QUILT & FIBER ARTS MUSEUM: Pacific Northwest Quilt & Fiber Arts Museum, 703 South Second St., La Conner, offers a variety of hands-on workshops. To see the complete schedule and register, visit qfamuseum.org or call 360-466-4288.

EVERGREEN ARBORETUM: The arboretum hosts a variety of classes and workshops at 145 Alverson Boulevard, Everett. 425-257-8597. Classes are free for members. Membership cost: $25 individual, $40 families.

