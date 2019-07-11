THEATER
WAY NORTH COMEDY SHOWCASE: Skagit Valley’s monthly comedy showcase brings four top-tier Pacific Northwest touring comics to the stage before opening the stage to local talent. Shows are Sundays monthly, ages 18-plus and free at Farmstrong Brewing, 110 Stewart Road, Mount Vernon. Sign up at facebook.com/waynorthcomedy.
ACTING CLASSES: The iDiOM Theater offers acting classes for all ages at the Sylvia Center for the Arts, 205 Prospect St., Bellingham. Prices vary. sylviacenterforthearts@gmail.com or sylviacenterforthearts.org.
FREE ADULT ACTING CLASSES: Anacortes Community Theatre offers free acting classes for adults twice each month: 7 to 10:30 p.m. the first Tuesday, and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. the third Saturday, at 918 M Ave., Anacortes. Classes include monologue work, scripted scenes, improv games and more, with a different topic each month. Each class is independent, so you don’t have to commit to every session. 360-840-0089 or freeadultactingclass.com.
FREE IMPROV CLASS: Join a free, hour-long improv class from noon to 1 p.m. the first Saturday of every month at the Upfront Theatre, 1208 Bay St., Bellingham.
THEATER CAMP: Children in grades 2-8 are invited to join the Claire vg Thomas’ theater camp from 9 a.m. to noon July 15-27. This year’s show is Disney’s “Peter Pan Jr.” Performances are at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, July 26-27, at the theater, 655 Front St., Lynden. Register: theclaire.org.
SKAGIT THEATRE CAMP: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, July 22-Aug. 2, at the Lincoln Theatre in Mount Vernon, culminating in two performances of “School House Rock Live Jr.” on Aug. 3. For children entering first through eighth grade. $400. To register: lincolntheatre.org.
WORKSHOPS
MASTER GARDENER SPEAKER SERIES: Join the Master Gardeners of Skagit County for presentations on varieties of topics related to gardening at 6 p.m. the third Tuesday of each month at Central Skagit Library, 802 Ball St., Sedro-Woolley.
WRITING WORKSHOP: Author Ashley Sweeney will present a workshop for all levels of writers who are interested in infusing their writing with strong characters and engaging scenes, from noon to 2 p.m. Friday, July 12, at Central Skagit Library, 802 Ball St., Sedro-Woolley. Free.
COMMON THREADS KIDS CAMP: Children will learn cooking basics and how to create meals from ingredients found in the garden. The camps run Monday through Friday until Aug. 9, and are held at the Outback Farm at Western Washington University. Three tiers of camps are held for kids in different age groups and skill levels. $165-$235 per week. Register: commonthreadsfarm.org.
DAYS FOR GIRLS: The Anacortes Chapter of Days for Girls Sew Day is held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. the second Friday of each month at Anacortes Lutheran Church, 2100 O Ave. Come be a part of creating a personal hygiene solution for girls and women worldwide. Questions: anacortes@daysforgirls.org.
WOOLLEY WRITERS GROUP: The Woolley Writers meet twice per month for workshops, exercises and breaking through blocks. Sessions are 5 p.m. first Tuesdays and third Wednesdays at the Central Skagit Library, 802 Ball St., Sedro-Woolley.
AUDITIONS
LYNDEN PERFORMING ARTS GUILD: Auditions for the first shows of the Claire vg Thomas Theatre’s season are set for Monday and Tuesday, July 29-30, with callbacks on Wednesday, July 31. Performances are in September and October. Casting for two men for “Tuesdays with Morrie” and two men and two women for “On Approval.” Auditions are at the theatre, 655 Front St., Lynden. clairevgtheatre@gmail.com.
BOOKS
SILENT BOOK CLUB: Share a book you have read and silently read another at 4 p.m. on the first Monday of each month at Pelican Bay Books, 520 Commercial Ave., Anacortes.
DANCE
BEGINNING LINE DANCING: 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, Burlington Community Center, 1011 Greenleaf Ave., Burlington. $6 drop-in, $25 for five classes. Adults and teens 13 and older. Register: burlingtonwa.gov/recreation or 360-755-9649.
FOLK DANCING: Skagit-Anacortes Folk Dancers meet Tuesdays at Bay View Civic Hall, 12615 C St., Bay View. Learn to folk dance to a variety of international music. 7 to 9:30 p.m. First session free, $5 thereafter. No partners needed. Gary or Ginny, 360-766-6866.
SCOTTISH HIGHLAND AND IRISH STEP DANCE: The Clan Heather Dancers offer year-round Scottish Highland and Irish step dance classes in Bellingham, Everett and Mount Vernon. clanheather.com.
THURSDAY DANCING: Dance to The Skippers or Good Vibrations from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Thursdays at the Mount Vernon Elks Lodge, 2120 Market St., Mount Vernon. Public welcome. Information: Jim Reynolds, 360-466-4490.
SWING DANCE CLASSES: Classes are 7 to 8 p.m. every Monday at the Anacortes Center for Happiness, 619 Commercial Ave. No experience or partner needed. $40 per person for the series or $12 per person at the door. anacortescenterforhappiness.org and 360-464-2229.
MUSIC
OPEN MIC: Anacortes Library meeting room, 1220 10th St., Anacortes. Saturdays, July 13 and 27. 7 p.m., sign-ups at 6:40 p.m. 360-293-8307.
OPEN MIC NITE: 6 to 8 p.m. the first Wednesday of each month at Lil’Nut Cafe and Diner, 330 Cherry St., Sumas.
SCOTTISH MUSIC SESSIONS: Musicians from around the valley meet at 3 p.m. the first Sunday of each month at Littlefield Celtic Center, 1124 Cleveland Ave., Mount Vernon. The jam session generally focuses on Scottish music.
UKULELE FUN & SONG CIRCLE: 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesdays, Mount Vernon Senior Center, 1401 Cleveland St. Free. Beginners welcome and loaner ukuleles available. Song sheets provided. 206-790-4862 or yogaheartspace0@gmail.com.
BARBERSHOP HARMONY: Join the An-O-Chords, a four-part barbershop harmony group that meets at 7 p.m. Thursdays at Bethany Covenant Church, 1318 18th St., Mount Vernon. No experience necessary, no auditions required. Learn by rote, you don’t have to read music. All ages welcome. anochords.org. 360-679-7473.
TIME FOR FIDDLERS: The Washington Old Time Fiddlers play at 6:30 p.m. the second and fourth Friday of each month at the Mount Vernon Senior Center, 1401 Cleveland St. Free; donations accepted. 360-630-1156.
SHELTER BAY CHORUS: Practices are held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Shelter Bay Clubhouse, 1000 Shoshone Drive, La Conner. New members welcome. 360-223-3230.
ANACORTES OPEN MIC: 9:30 p.m. Thursdays, Brown Lantern Ale House, 412 Commercial Ave., Anacortes. 360-293-2544.
OPEN MIC: Jam Night, 9 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Thursdays, Conway Pub & Eatery, 18611 Main St., Conway. 360-445-4733.
RECREATION
GOLF TOURNAMENT & RAFFLE: The Skagit Habitat for Humanity and Friendship House of Skagit County will host their annual Golf Tournament and Raffle at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, at Skagit Golf and Country Club, 16701 Country Club Drive, Burlington. Registration is $125 per player and includes a cart (if registered by Aug. 6), brunch (at 11 a.m.) handicap adjusted by Pro, steak dinner buffet and prizes on every hole. All levels of players welcome. Raffle tickets available for purchase the day of the event. There will also be a live auction during dinner. Register: skagithabitat.liveimpact.org.
Y WALK-A-THON: Join a walk/run from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, on the Skagit Valley Family YMCA’s indoor track (1901 Hoag Road, Mount Vernon) to support Girls on the Run and STRIDE scholarships. Either make a direct donation, sign up for the walk-a-thon, share the progress on social media using the hashtag #Ywalkathon or recruit others to sponsor the walk.
TRAIL WORK: The Skagit-Whatcom-Island Trail Maintenance Organization is looking for volunteers to join its trail maintenance work parties on the first and third Saturday of each month until October (July 20, Aug. 3 and 17, Sept. 7 and 21, Oct. 5 and 19). Meet at 8 a.m. at the Cook Road Park and Ride, 9501 Old Highway 99, Burlington. Information: 360-424-0407 or jdmelcher@comcast.net.
VOLLEYBALL AND BASKETBALL CAMPS: NBC Camps offer intensive training for basketball and volleyball players in a Christian atmosphere in Mount Vernon. Camps run from July to early August and cost $180-$555. Information and register at nbccamps.com.
SNOHOMISH SUMMER SMASH TENNIS TOURNAMENT: Ages 14-18, Friday to Saturday, July 26-28, Snohomish High School, 1316 Fifth St., Snohomish. $30 for singles players, $50 for doubles and mixed doubles teams. Registration deadline: July 17: snohomishsummersmash.com.
TEE GOLF TOURNAMENT: The Anacortes Kiwanis Sunrisers will host its fourth annual Tee Golf Tournament at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, at the Swinomish Golf Links, 12518 Christianson Road, Anacortes. $100 per person, guests can attend the post-tournament festivities for $20. Register: 360-428-5972 or info@cceventplanning.com.
MEN’S GARDEN CLUB: The Skagit Men’s Garden Club meets at 7 p.m. the first Thursday of the month at WSU Mount Vernon Research Station, 16650 Memorial Highway 536.
GENEOLOGY: Whidbey Island Genealogical Searchers meetings are held at 1 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month at Heller Road Fire Station, 2720 Heller Road, Oak Harbor. whidbeygensearchers@gmail.com.
LACROSSE: The Skagit Valley Flyers is a lacrosse club for boys and girls, grades 2-12. Participation is free and no experience is necessary. svflyers.uslaxteamsw.com. Questions? Email: svflyers2009@gmail.com
GRUMPY OLD MANS YOGA: Build strength and flexibility at this accessible yoga class 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. on Tuesdays and 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Thursdays at Burlington Senior Center, 1011 Greenleaf Ave., Burlington. Despite the name, women are welcome. $5 donation.
NORTH PUGET SOUND DRAGON BOAT CLUB: The organization is looking for new members. Two teams practice in the Oak Harbor Marina:
n Team Stayin’ Alive practices from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturdays and 6 to 7 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays; its season runs through October. Contact Norma Lisherness at njlish@gmail.com.
n Team Tsunami practices year-round from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Sundays and 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Contact Cathie Harrison at cathieanne@aol.com. First three paddles are free.
FRIENDS OF THE FOREST HIKES: Join the Friends of the Forest for scenic hikes in the forest lands around Anacortes. Dress for the weather and wear sturdy shoes. No pets. Free. 360-293-3725 or friendsoftheacfl.org.
FLYSWATTER VOLLEYBALL: 9 a.m. Thursdays, Sedro-Woolley Senior Center, 715 Pacific St., Sedro-Woolley. All ages and levels of ability welcome. Free. 360-855-1531.
TRAIL GUIDES, BIKE MAPS & MORE: Learn about opportunities to be physically active in Skagit County, including trail guides, an activity tracker and local resources at beactiveskagit.org
BACK COUNTY HORSEMEN OF WASHINGTON: Join the Skagit chapter of the Horsemen at 7 p.m. every second Tuesday of the month at Sedro-Woolley Eagles No. 2069, 1000 Metcalf St., Sedro-Woolley.
RECREATION WITHOUT BORDERS: Mount Vernon Parks and Recreation offers trips around the region throughout the summer. Register at 360-336-6215 or mountvernonwa.gov.
