ART CLASSES
MUSEUM OF NORTHWEST ART: 121 S. First St., La Conner. museumofnwart.org.
n Adult Watercolor Class: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25. $18.
n My Adult & Me Painting Class: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15. For kids (ages 3-9) and parents to learn together. $25 per pair.
n Drawing Jean Behnke: 1 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, March 7. $30.
ANACORTES SENIOR ACTIVITY CENTER: The senior center hosts a variety of art programs each week at the center, 1701 22nd St., Anacortes. 360-293-7473.
n Creative Circle: 9 a.m. Mondays.
n Woodcarving: 9 a.m. Mondays.
n Acrylics: 9:30 a.m. Mondays.
n Rock Painting: 1 p.m. Mondays.
n Miracle of Art: 1 p.m. Tuesdays.
n Mosaics/Stained Glass: 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays.
n Color Me Calm: 10 a.m. Thursdays.
n Drawing Animals: 2:15 p.m. Thursdays.
n Watercolor: 9:30 a.m.
MUSIC
SWEET ADELINES INTERNATIONAL: Harmony Northwest Chorus, a women’s a cappella group singing four-part harmony barbershop style, welcomes all voice parts ages 15 and up. Meet from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Mondays at the Mount Vernon Senior Center, 1401 Cleveland Ave., Mount Vernon. Contact Carol Ward: 425-232-9171 or contact@harmonynorthwest.org.
SCOTTISH MUSIC SESSIONS: Musicians from around the valley meet at 3 p.m. the first Sunday of each month at Littlefield Celtic Center, 1124 Cleveland Ave., Mount Vernon. The jam session generally focuses on Scottish music.
BARBERSHOP HARMONY: Join the An-O-Chords, a four-part barbershop harmony group that meets at 7 p.m. Thursdays at Bethany Covenant Church, 1318 18th St., Mount Vernon. No experience necessary, no auditions required. Learn by rote, you don’t have to read music. All ages welcome. anochords.org. 360-679-7473.
TIME FOR FIDDLERS: The Washington Old Time Fiddlers play at 6:30 p.m. the second and fourth Friday of each month at the Mount Vernon Senior Center, 1401 Cleveland St. Free; donations accepted. 360-630-1156.
SHELTER BAY CHORUS: Rehearsals on Thursdays at the Shelter Bay Clubhouse, 1000 Shoshone Drive, La Conner. New members welcome. 360-223-3230.
ANACORTES OPEN MIC: 9:30 p.m. Thursdays, Brown Lantern Ale House, 412 Commercial Ave., Anacortes. 360-293-2544.
OPEN MIC: Jam Night, 9 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Thursdays, Conway Pub & Eatery, 18611 Main St., Conway. 360-445-4733.
RECREATION
BALD EAGLE INTERPRETIVE CENTER: Each weekend in December and January the Skagit River Bald Eagle Interpretive Center offers guided nature hikes along the Skagit River and educational speakers. The center, which offers elementary and high school educational tours as well as community group tours, is located at Howard Miller Steelhead Park, 52809 Rockport Park Road, Rockport.
n Dec. 14-15: Hike at 11 a.m. Saturday. Dr. Steven Glenn will speak at 1 p.m. Saturday on “Salmon, Eagles, People and a River: Systems Ecology.” Totem carver and native storyteller Sasa Bellah will speak at 1 p.m. Sunday.
For a complete list of speakers, visit skagiteagle.org
JINGLE BELL DASH: Walk or run the 5- or 10-kilometer Jingle Bell Dash to support the STEM programs for the community at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at Seafarer’s Memorial park, 601 Seafarer’s Way, Anacortes. $30-40. jinglebelldashanacortes.com.
GENEALOGY: Whidbey Island Genealogical Searchers meetings are held at 1 p.m. the third Tuesday of each month at Oak Harbor Lutheran Church, 1253 NW 2nd Ave., Oak Harbor. whidbeygensearchers.org.
FRIENDS OF THE FOREST HIKES: Join the Friends of the Forest for scenic hikes in the forest lands around Anacortes. Dress for the weather and wear sturdy shoes. No pets. Free. 360-293-3725 or friendsoftheacfl.org.
n Heart Lake Loop Hike: A 4-mile roundtrip hike through old-growth flora at 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11. Meet at the Heart Lake parking lot. Listed as challenging.
n Little Cranberry Corridor: A 4-mile roundtrip hike through second-growth forest at 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 2. Meet at the ACFL kiosk on A Avenue and 37th Street. Listed as challenging.
GUIDED WALKS: Friends of the Camano Island Parks hosts a series of guided walks for the public at 9:50 a.m. the first Saturday of each month. Dress for weather and wear sturdy shoes. No dogs. Suggested donation $1. friendsofcamanoislandparks.org.
n Jan. 4: A 2.6-mile walk at Camano Island State Park with two elevation gains of 50 feet. Meet at the picnic shelter near the boat ramp on the south beach of the park.
n Feb. 1: A 2.5-mile walk through the Camano Ridge Forest Preserve. Meet at the Camano Ridge West entrance parking lot.
CHRISTIAN MOTORCYCLISTS ASSOCIATION: Christian Motorcyclists Association Morning Star Chapter 39 meets the third Saturday of every month at Royal Star Buffet, 2300 Freeway Drive, Mount Vernon. Dinner at 6 p.m. (optional) with meeting at 7 p.m. First-time attendees get a free dinner. Contact President Dwight Kaestner at 425-770-6154 or cmachapter39@gmail.com.
GREAT DECISIONS: Registration is open for Foreign Policy Association’s Great Decisions Classes. Classes will be held from 3-5 p.m. Wednesdays, Jan. 29-March 18, at Anacortes United Methodist Church, 2201 H. Ave. Great Decisions is a video lecture and discussion series involving issues concerning U.S. policymakers (www.fpa.prg/great_decisions). The 2020 topics are climate change and global order, India and Pakistan, Red Sea security, modern slavery and human trafficking, U.S. relations with the Northern Triangle, China’s road into Latin America, the Philippines and the U.S., artificial intelligence and data. Registration deadline is Jan. 8. Maximum number of attendees is 45. $33, includes the FPA Briefing Book. John Shafer (kwakushafe@aol.com) or 832-928-8957.
THEATER
BIZPROV: Use the tenets of improvisation to excel at work in this interactive presentation from seasoned improvisor Billy Tierney at 2:45 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, at the Grand Willow, 17926 Dunbar Road, Mount Vernon. $25-40. Sign up: sihrma.org.
WAY NORTH COMEDY SHOWCASE: Skagit Valley’s monthly comedy showcase brings four top-tier Pacific Northwest touring comics to the stage before opening the stage to local talent. Shows are Sundays monthly, ages 18-plus and free at Farmstrong Brewing, 110 Stewart Road, Mount Vernon. Sign up at facebook.com/waynorthcomedy.
ACTING CLASSES: The iDiOM Theater offers acting classes for all ages at the Sylvia Center for the Arts, 205 Prospect St., Bellingham. Prices vary. sylviacenterforthearts@gmail.com or sylviacenterforthearts.org.
FREE ADULT ACTING CLASSES: Anacortes Community Theatre offers free acting classes for adults twice each month: 7 to 10:30 p.m. the first Tuesday, and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. the third Saturday, at 918 M Ave., Anacortes. Classes include monologue work, scripted scenes, improv games and more, with a different topic each month. Each class is independent, so you don’t have to commit to every session. 360-840-0089 or freeadultactingclass.com.
WORKSHOPS
PLANT-BASED DIET: The two-part workshop is for those interested in incorporating more plant foods into their diets. Class runs 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Jan. 15 and 22, WSU Skagit Extension, 11768 Westar Lane, Suite A, Burlington. Free, donations accepted. plantbased20.eventbrite.com.
MASTER GARDENER SPEAKER SERIES: Join the Master Gardeners of Skagit County for presentations on varieties of topics related to gardening at 6 p.m. the third Tuesday of each month at Central Skagit Library, 802 Ball St., Sedro-Woolley.
DAYS FOR GIRLS: The Anacortes Chapter of Days for Girls Sew Day is held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. the second Friday of each month at Anacortes Lutheran Church, 2100 O Ave. Come be a part of creating a personal hygiene solution for girls and women worldwide. Questions: anacortes@daysforgirls.org.
