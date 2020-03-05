ART
98221 STUDIO TOUR CALL TO ARTISTS: Applications for the fifth annual 98221 Studio Tour through the Anacortes Arts Commission are now available to artists living or operating out of a studio within the 98221 zip code. Available online at anacortesartscommission.com or various art shops around town. Applications due by Tuesday, May 15; the tour is Oct. 17-18.
S-W POSTER CONTEST: Artists from the area are encouraged to submit to the 2020 Sedro-Woolley Farmers Market poster contest. Artists must include the market logo, start and end dates of the market, location and the name. Must be 11 by 17 inches and in color. The deadline for submissions is at 8 p.m. March 10. Submit via email to sedrowoolleyfarmersmarket@gmail.com or in the mail to P.O. Box 20, Sedro-Woolley, 98284. Information at sedrowoolleyfarmersmarket.com.
ART CLASSES
MUSEUM OF NORTHWEST ART: 121 S. First St., La Conner. monamuseum.org.
n Whimsical Watercolors: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday, March 28.
n My Adult & Me Painting Class: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, April 18. For kids (ages 3-9) and parents to learn together. $25 per pair.
n Color Theory with Acrylic Paints: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, May 9. $18, ages 13-plus.
n My “Dad” and Me: 10:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, May 16. Open to children and any male figure.
n Drawing in the Galleries with Jean Behnke: 1-4:30 p.m. Saturday, May 30. $30.
THE GOOD STUFF ARTS GALLERY: 604 Commercial Ave., Anacortes. 360-755-3152.
A GUILDED GALLERY: Art classes on a variety of topics are available at A Guilded Gallery, 8700 271st St. NW, Stanwood. aguildedgallery.com. Prices include all classes in a series.
TRI DEE ARTS WORKSHOPS: Art classes on a variety of topics are available at Tri Dee Arts, 215 S. First St., Mount Vernon. trideearts.com.
PACIFIC NORTHWEST QUILT AND FIBER ARTS MUSEUM: Varied exhibits and classes are available to the public at 703 S. Second St., La Conner. Museum hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Admission: $7, $5 students and military, free for members and children ages 11 and under. 360-466-4288 or laconnerquilts.org.
n Fiber Fridays: bring any type of fiber art project, quilting, knitting, embellishing, etc., to work on while visiting with other fiber artists from 9 a.m. to noon every Friday. Free and open to all.
GAIL HARKER CENTER: Gail Harker Center for Creative Arts offers a variety of art classes and workshops for artists of every level at 503 Morris St., La Conner. Online courses are also available. For information and a complete schedule: 360-466-0110 or gailcreativestudies.com.
PACIFIC NW SCHOOL: Choose from painting, photography, fiber and 3D art workshops taught by professional artists at the Pacific NorthWest Art School, 15 NW Birch St., Coupeville. For information and a complete schedule: 360-678-3396 or pacificnorthwestartschool.com.
DAKOTA: Dakota Art Center offers a variety of art classes and workshops at 17873 Memorial Highway, Mount Vernon. 360-416-6556, ext. 5, or dakotaartcenter.com.
STANWOOD CAMANO ARTS GUILD: A Guilded Gallery, 8700 271st St. NW, Stanwood, offers a variety of art classes and workshops. For information or to register: 360-629-2787 or stanwoodcamanoarts.com.
ANACORTES SENIOR ACTIVITY CENTER: The senior center hosts a variety of art programs each week at the center, 1701 22nd St. 360-293-7473.
n Creative Circle: 9 a.m. Mondays.
n Woodcarving: 9 a.m. Mondays.
n Acrylics: 9:30 a.m. Mondays.
n Rock Painting: 1 p.m. Mondays.
n Miracle of Art: 1 p.m. Tuesdays.
n Mosaics/Stained Glass: 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays.
n Color Me Calm: 10 a.m. Thursdays.
n Drawing Animals: 2:15 p.m. Thursdays.
n Watercolor: 9:30 a.m.
SEWING DAYS: The Anacortes Chapter of Days for Girls hosts sewing days from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. the second Friday of each month at the Anacortes Lutheran Church, 2100 O Ave. daysforgirls.com.
AUDITIONS
”CLUE: THE MUSICAL”: Audition for the musical “Clue” by appointment between 1-4 p.m. Saturday, March 21, and 4-7 p.m. Sunday, March 22, in the Star Studio at the Whidbey Playhouse, 730 SE Midway Boulevard, Oak Harbor. Prepare a Broadway song. Email media@whidbeyplayhouse.com to make an appointment.
WRITING
WOOLLEY WRITERS GROUP: The Woolley Writers meet twice per month for workshops, exercises and breaking through blocks. Sessions are 5 p.m. first Tuesdays and third Wednesdays at the Central Skagit Sedro-Woolley Library, 802 Ball St., Sedro-Woolley.
TEEN POETRY CONTEST: Teens in grades 6-12 are invited to enter original poems for the annual anthology “A Forest of Words” until March 15. Selected poets receive a copy of the book, which is also distributed to schools and libraries in the area. Apply at wcls.org.
POETRY CONTEST: Area poets are invited to apply to the fourth annual Phyllis L. Ennes Poetry Contest. Poets should submit three unpublished works in a word document to skagitcontest@gmail.com by April 30. In a separate document, include contact information. $20 submission fee. Poems are read anonymously, and the winner will be notified in August and invited to read their work at the Skagit River Poetry Festival, Oct. 1-4, and receive $500 in cash. Details at skagitriverpoetry.org.
BOOKS
BOOKS N’ BREWS: Talk about books while sipping local beer at this community book club held 6-8 p.m. the last Sunday of each month at Skagit River Brewery, 404 S. Third St., Mount Vernon.
SILENT BOOK CLUB: Share a book you have read and silently read another at 4 p.m. on the first Tuesday of each month at Pelican Bay Books, 520 Commercial Ave., Anacortes.
THE DOGS IN THE NIGHTTIME: The Anacortes Sherlock Holmes Society meets at 5 p.m. the second Monday of each month at Village Pizza, 807 Commercial, Anacortes. September’s book is “The Adventure of the Empty House.”
DANCE
JAZZ VALLEY SWING LESSONS: 2-2:45 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at Maple Hall, 104 Commercial St., La Conner.
SKAGIT SEEDLINGS: Learn a variety of different dances at Skagit Seedlings, 1909 S. Second St., Mount Vernon. Next up:
n Adult West Coast Swing: 5-7 p.m. on the first Sunday of each month. $7 per class.
n Adult Ballet: 3-4 p.m. Wednesdays until June 3. $65.
n Adult Belly Dancing: 5:45-6:45 p.m. Mondays through March 30. $75.
DANCES OF UNIVERSAL PEACE: Join a spiritual practice that draws inspiration from sacred traditions throughout the world at this guided dance class from 5:45-8 p.m. the first Sunday of each month at the Skagit Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 500 W. Section St., Mount Vernon. By donation.
CONTRA DANCE: Dance to live fiddle music with a caller, no experience necessary. Starting with a beginner’s workshop at 7 p.m. and dance at 7:30 p.m. on the second, fourth and fifth Saturdays through June at the Fairhaven Library, 1117 12th St., Bellingham. Suggested donation $7-15. bellinghamcountrydance.org.
BEGINNING LINE DANCING: 7-8 p.m. Tuesdays, Burlington Community Center, 1011 Greenleaf Ave. $6 drop-in, $25 for five classes. Adults and teens 13 and older. Register: burlingtonwa.gov/recreation or 360-755-9649.
FOLK DANCING: Skagit-Anacortes Folk Dancers meet Tuesdays at Bay View Civic Hall, 12615 C St., Bay View. Learn to folk dance to a variety of international music from 7 to 9:30 p.m. First session free, $5 thereafter. No partners needed. Gary or Ginny, 360-766-6866.
SCOTTISH DANCING: Bellingham Scottish Country Dancers meet from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the Fairhaven Library auditorium (upstairs), 1117 12th St., Bellingham. Wear comfortable clothes and soft-soled shoes without heels. $8 per class. For information, call Mary Anderson at 360-933-1779 or visit bellinghamscd.org.
SCOTTISH HIGHLAND AND IRISH STEP DANCE: The Clan Heather Dancers offer year-round Scottish Highland and Irish step dance classes in Bellingham, Everett and Mount Vernon. clanheather.com.
MONDAY DANCING: Dance to The Skippers or Good Vibrations from 1-3 p.m. Mondays at the Mount Vernon Senior Center, 1401 Cleveland Ave. Public welcome. Information: Kenneth Kossman (360-336-3682) or the center (360-416-1585). $7 per person.
MUSIC
SWEET ADELINES INTERNATIONAL: Harmony Northwest Chorus, a women’s a cappella group singing four-part harmony barbershop style, welcomes all voice parts ages 15 and up. Meet from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Mondays at the Mount Vernon Senior Center, 1401 Cleveland Ave. Contact Carol Ward: 425-232-9171 or contact@harmonynorthwest.org.
OPEN MIC NITE: 6 to 8 p.m. the first Wednesday of each month at Lil’Nut Cafe and Diner, 330 Cherry St., Sumas.
SCOTTISH MUSIC SESSIONS: Musicians from around the valley meet at 3 p.m. the first Sunday of each month at Littlefield Celtic Center, 1124 Cleveland Ave., Mount Vernon. The jam session generally focuses on Scottish music.
MUSIC LESSONS: Three professional instructors at the Peterson Conservatory of Music & Arts, 314 S. Section St., Mount Vernon, are offering a variety of classes for music students from youth ages 6-10 ($10) to ages 11 to adult ($40-50). pcmusical.org.
UKULELE FUN & SONG CIRCLE: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Mount Vernon Senior Center, 1401 Cleveland Ave. Free. Beginners welcome and loaner ukuleles available. Song sheets provided. 206-790-4862 or yogaheartspace0@gmail.com.
BARBERSHOP HARMONY: Join the An-O-Chords, a four-part barbershop harmony group that meets at 7 p.m. Thursdays at Bethany Covenant Church, 1318 18th St., Mount Vernon. No experience necessary, no auditions required. Learn by rote, you don’t have to read music. All ages welcome. anochords.org. 360-679-7473.
TIME FOR FIDDLERS: The Washington Old Time Fiddlers play at 6:30 p.m. the second and fourth Friday of each month at the Mount Vernon Senior Center, 1401 Cleveland Ave. Free; donations accepted. 360-630-1156.
SHELTER BAY CHORUS: Rehearsals from 5-7 p.m. Thursdays at the Shelter Bay Clubhouse, 1000 Shoshone Drive, La Conner. New members welcome. 360-223-3230.
ANACORTES OPEN MIC: 9:30 p.m. Thursdays, Brown Lantern Ale House, 412 Commercial Ave., Anacortes. 360-293-2544.
OPEN MIC: Jam Night, 9 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Thursdays, Conway Pub & Eatery, 18611 Main St., Conway. 360-445-4733.
RECREATION
SPIRITUAL MOVEMENTS EXPLORATION CLASS: Mondays in March, 7-8:30 p.m., Skagit Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 500 W. Section St., Mount Vernon. A nonsecular time of light instruction about how the human body moves. Then together we explore movements to enhance the spirit within us. All ages. Suggested donation $5 each week or $20 for five weeks. Andra (541-619-2675).
DAYS FOR GIRLS SEW DAY: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. the second Friday of every month, beginning March 13, at Anacortes Lutheran Church 2100 O Ave. Days for Girls has empowered over 1.5 million women and girls in over 141 countries by providing sustainable feminine hygiene products, health education and income-generating opportunities. Free. Anacortes@daysforgirls.org or daysforgirls.org.
{p class=”p1”}HOST FAMILIES: Greenheart is looking for families to host exchange students next year at high schools in Skagit County. Students have their own spending money, medical insurance and speak English. Host families provide a bed and three meals per day, and can host for three, five or 10 months. Information: 360-659-3603.
PLANTING PARTY: Help plant riparians and replace invasive weeds to enhance habitat at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 7 and 14, at Riverfront Park, 901 River Road, Sedro-Woolley.
SPRING WALK PROGRAM: Friends of Camano Island Parks is hosting a series of winter-spring walks for the public on Camano Island trails. All walks are on Saturdays and start at 9:50 a.m., done by noon. No dogs.
n Cama Beach to Camano Island: March 7. Meet at Dry Lake Road and Ivy Road for a 3.5 mile one-way trip with shuttle back option.
GEAR SALE AND SWAP: Buy, sell or trade used outdoor gear from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at the Burlington Parks and Recreation Center, 900 E Fairhaven Ave. $20 per booth, free for shoppers.
SWING THE GATES! 5K FUN RUN: Get warmed up for summer season by walking or running Deception Pass State Park at 10 a.m. Sunday, March 29, at the park, 41020 Highway 20, Oak Harbor. $20-30.
KEEPIN’ IT REEL: DECEPTION PASS TROUT DERBY: Get fishing out on Cranberrry Lake at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 18, at Deception Pass State Park, 41020 Highway 20, Oak Harbor. $15-25.
TOUR DE LOPEZ BIKE RIDE: Join the 17th Annual Tour de Lopez family-friendly bike ride starting at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, April 25, at the Lopez Center for Community and the Arts, 204 Village Road, Lopez. Ride through a scenic rural path and enjoy snacks, lunch, music and free parking included in ticket price of $30 for youths, $50 for adults, $130 for families of four. lopezisland.com.
DASH TO DISNEY: Join a 5-kilometer Disney-themed fun run at 8:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 9, at Camp Kirby, 4734 Samish Point Road, Bow. Participants entered in a chance to win tickets to the Disney park and proceeds support the camp’s programming.
ENCORE FITNESS: Encore Fitness offers group exercise classes at the Concrete Theatre, 45920 Main St. All levels welcome, drop-in classes. 360-466-8754.
n Simply Strong: 5:45 p.m. Mondays.
n Pilates/Yoga Fusion: 5:45 p.m. Tuesdays.
n Dance-Fit: 5:45 p.m. Wednesdays.
n Pump Plus: 7 a.m. Fridays.
n Zumba: 8 a.m. Saturdays.
WATERSHED MASTERS TRAINING PROGRAM: People interested in meeting new friends, learning from local experts and participating in community projects are encouraged to apply for the Fall 2019 Watershed Masters Volunteer Training Program. The program is for those 17 and older who aspire to increase their knowledge about all elements of local watersheds. If accepted, must attend eight evening sessions and three Saturday excursions. 360-428-4313.
BURLINGTON PARKS AND RECREATION: The Burlington Parks and Recreation Department hosts a variety of one-day and multiple-day sports and recreation classes. Prices vary. 360-755-9649 or burlingtonwa.gov/parksandrec.
n DSLR Photography Level 1: 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, April 7, or 10 a.m. to noon March 7. Ages 12 and older. $45 per class.
n DSLR Photography Level 2: 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, March 17. Ages 12 and older. $45 per class.
n Photography Composition and Editing: 6-9 p.m. Thursday, March 26. Ages 12 and older. $45 per class.
n Thursday Walkers: 9 a.m. to noon Thursdays through March 26. Easy to moderate hikes between 2 and 4 miles. $65 per five-walk series.
n Flow Yoga: 5:30-6:45 p.m. Thursdays through March 26. $10 per class.
n Boot Camp: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesdays through March 17. $12 per class.
SUPPORT GROUP: The Skagit and Island Counties Council for the Blind meets 1-3 p.m. the second Saturday of the month at the Washington Federal Bank rear conference room, 300 E. Fairhaven Ave., Burlington. 425-218-0190 or arvidsonandy@gmail.com.
MEN’S GARDEN CLUB: The Skagit Men’s Garden Club meets at 7 p.m. the first Thursday of the month at the Washington State University Mount Vernon Research Center, 16650 Memorial Highway.
GENEALOGY: Whidbey Island Genealogical Searchers meetings are held at 1 p.m. the third Tuesday of each month at Oak Harbor Lutheran Church, 1253 NW 2nd Ave., Oak Harbor. whidbeygensearchers.org.
LACROSSE: The Skagit Valley Flyers is a lacrosse club for boys and girls, grades 2-12. Participation is free and no experience is necessary. svflyers.uslaxteamsw.com. Questions? Email: svflyers2009@gmail.com.
GRUMPY OLD MANS YOGA: Build strength and flexibility at this accessible yoga class 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. on Tuesdays and 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursdays at the Burlington Senior Center, 1011 Greenleaf Ave. Despite the name, women are welcome. $5 donation.
NORTH PUGET SOUND DRAGON BOAT CLUB: The organization is looking for new members. Two teams practice in the Oak Harbor Marina.
n Team Tsunami practices year-round from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Sundays and 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Contact Cathie Harrison at cathieanne@aol.com. First three paddles are free.
FRIENDS OF THE FOREST HIKES: Join the Friends of the Forest for scenic hikes in the forestlands around Anacortes. Dress for the weather and wear sturdy shoes. No pets. Free. 360-293-3725 or friendsoftheacfl.org.
n Big Beaver Pond Loop: Three-mile round-trip hike through beaver territory at 9 a.m. Friday, March 20. Meet at the Little Cranberry Lake parking lot. Listed as intermediate.
n Little Round Top Traverse: Five-mile traverse through Whistle Lake at 8 a.m. Saturday, March 28. Meet at Heart Lake parking lot. Listed as advanced.
GUIDED WALKS: Friends of the Camano Island Parks hosts a series of guided walks for the public at 9:50 a.m. the first Saturday of each month. Dress for weather and wear sturdy shoes. No dogs. Suggested donation $1. friendsofcamanoislandparks.org.
n March 7: A 3.5-mile walk from Cama to Camano Island State Park. Park at Ivy Road and Dry lake Road Junction. Shuttle service available to return drivers.
n April 4: A 2-mile walk on the perimeter of the Four Springs Lake Preserve. Meet at the parking area at the preserve.
CHRISTIAN MOTORCYCLISTS ASSOCIATION: Christian Motorcyclists Association Morning Star Chapter 39 meets the third Saturday of every month at Royal Star Buffet, 2300 Freeway Drive, Mount Vernon. Dinner at 6 p.m. (optional) with meeting at 7 p.m. First-time attendees get a free dinner. Contact President Dwight Kaestner at 425-770-6154 or cmachapter39@gmail.com
SCOUT MEETING: Cub Pack 4001 and Boy Scout Troop 4001 meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays, at First United Methodist Church, 1607 E. Division St., Mount Vernon. New members welcome.
TRAIL GUIDES, BIKE MAPS & MORE: Learn about opportunities to be physically active in Skagit County, including trail guides, an activity tracker and local resources at wta.org/go-hiking/hikes/port-of-skagit-nature-trails.
BACK COUNTY HORSEMEN OF WASHINGTON: Join the Skagit chapter of the horsemen at 7 p.m. every second Tuesday of the month at Sedro-Woolley Eagles No. 2069, 1000 Metcalf St.
AT CHRISTIANSON’S: Christianson’s Nursery, 15806 Best Road. RSVP: 360-466-3821, christiansonsnursery.com or at the nursery.
THEATER
THE SYLVIA CENTER FOR THE ARTS: The Sylvia Center hosts a variety of classes relating to on and offstage performance and writing at the center, 205 Prospect St., Bellingham. sylviacenterforthearts.org.
WAY NORTH COMEDY SHOWCASE: Skagit Valley’s monthly comedy showcase brings four top-tier Pacific Northwest touring comics to the stage before opening the stage to local talent. Shows are Sundays, ages 18-plus and free at Farmstrong Brewing, 110 Stewart Road, Mount Vernon. Sign up at facebook.com/waynorthcomedy.
ACTING CLASSES: The iDiOM Theater offers acting classes for all ages at the Sylvia Center for the Arts, 205 Prospect St., Bellingham. Prices vary. sylviacenterforthearts@gmail.com or sylviacenterforthearts.org.
FREE ADULT ACTING CLASSES: Anacortes Community Theatre offers free acting classes for adults twice each month: 7 to 10:30 p.m. the first Tuesday, and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. the third Saturday, at 918 M Ave., Anacortes. Classes include monologue work, scripted scenes, improv games and more, with a different topic each month. Each class is independent, so you don’t have to commit to every session. 360-840-0089 or freeadultactingclass.com.
FREE IMPROV CLASS: Join a free, hourlong improv class from noon to 1 p.m. the first Saturday of every month at the Upfront Theatre, 1208 Bay St., Bellingham.
WORKSHOPS
SPIRITUAL MOVEMENTS EXPLORATION: Instruction about how the body moves followed by self-exploration and sharing at 7-8:30 p.m. Monday evenings in March at the Skagit Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 500 W. Section St. Mount Vernon. All ages, $5 suggested donation. Contact Andra at 541-619-2675.
BARN FIRE SAFETY: Learn about barn fire risk reduction, how to improve emergency aid access, how to evacuate animals and other preparedness tips at this workshop from 9:30 a.m. to noon, Saturday, March 7, at the Island County Multipurpose Center, 141 E. Camano Drive, Camano Island. Sign up at snocd.org.
MENTAL HEALTH WORKSHOP: As part of a national initiative to increase mental health literacy, on Thursday, March 26, a mental health first aid training workshop for caregivers to older adults will be offered in the Hill Side Room of the Burlington Public Library at 820 E. Washington Ave., from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. This course gives people the tools to identify when someone might be struggling with a mental health or substance use problem and to connect them with support and resources. Pre-registration required. More information at mhfaz81@yahoo.com. $30 per person, $40 per couple.
YOUTH PROGRAMS: Western Washington University provides a variety of winter programming for kids of all ages in Bellingham and Anacortes. wwu.edu/youth.
n Computer Science Club: Video Game Design with Scratch: Saturdays through March 28. Grades 6-8.
SPRING EARLY ENRICHMENT: Parents or caregivers of children ages 2-5 participate in a morning of art and sensory experiences from 10:30-11:15 a.m. every Tuesday until June 2, at the Museum of Northwest Art, 114 First St., La Conner. Free, registration erquires: monamuseum.org.
WHATCOM DISPUTE RESOLUTION CENTER: 206 Prospect St., Bellingham. whatcomdrc.org.
n REACH: Exploring Equity & Cultural Humility: 2-5 p.m. Thursdays, May 7, and Nov. 5. Learn how to stay open and welcoming of different perspectives. $75.
n Tools for Tough Conversations: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays, April 28, June 17, Aug. 25, Oct. 21 and Dec. 15. A training series that provides practical tops on applying conflict deescalation and communication skills at home. $40 per class or $200 for the series.
MASTER GARDENER SPEAKER SERIES: Join the Master Gardeners of Skagit County for presentations on a variety of topics related to gardening at 6 p.m. the third Tuesday of each month at Central Skagit Sedro-Woolley Library, 802 Ball St., Sedro-Woolley.
DAYS FOR GIRLS: The Anacortes Chapter of Days for Girls Sew Day is held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. the second Friday of each month at Anacortes Lutheran Church, 2100 O Ave. Come be a part of creating a personal hygiene solution for girls and women worldwide. Questions: anacortes@daysforgirls.org.
SOLAR FOR HOME AND BUSINESS: Learn about the benefits of solar energy and how it may factor into financial plans at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 9, at the Skagit Valley Food Co-op, 202 S. First St., Mount Vernon. Free.
ASPIRE WELLNESS: Aspire Wellness holds a variety of workshops at its Burlington location, 1234 S. Burlington Boulevard. Next up:
n Wellness Workshop: 6 p.m. every Wednesday.
CERT: Join a free Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) training. Register at skagitCERT.org for exact dates and times.
TOASTMASTERS: Early Risers Toastmasters 4617 meets at 6:45 a.m. Tuesdays at the Mount Vernon Senior Center, 1401 Cleveland Ave. 360-856-5669.
PLAY AND LEARN: Kids of all ages can attend a storytime with a focus on five early literacy skills at 10:15 a.m. Fridays at the Burlington Public Library, 820 E. Washington Ave.
STEAM WEDNESDAYS: Kids can participate in STEAM activities at 3 p.m. Wednesdays at the Burlington Public Library, 820 E. Washington Ave.
PRE-STEAM: Kids 3 to 5 can participate in STEAM activities at 11 a.m. Fridays at the Burlington Public Library, 820 E. Washington Ave.
STEAM AT THE LIBRARY: Place art at the heart of science, technology, engineering and math this summer at four STEAM sessions for children ages 4 and older at the Central Library, 210 Central Ave., Bellingham. Sessions are from noon to 1 p.m. and free.
QUILT & FIBER ARTS MUSEUM: Pacific Northwest Quilt & Fiber Arts Museum, 703 S. Second St., La Conner, offers a variety of hands-on workshops. To see the complete schedule and register, visit qfamuseum.org or call 360-466-4288.
EVERGREEN ARBORETUM: The arboretum hosts a variety of classes and workshops at 145 Alverson Boulevard, Everett. 425-257-8597. Classes are free for members. Membership cost: $25 individual, $40 families.
n Colorful, Classy Camellias: 1-2 p.m. Saturday, March 21. $10.
FREE SOLAR WORKSHOP: Learn if investing in solar is right for you at a free workshop for home and business owners from 6-7:30 p.m. the second Thursday of each month at Banner Power Solutions, 130 E. Hazel Ave., Burlington.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.