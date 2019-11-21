ART

LET’S MAKE ART DAY: Be inspired by the art on the walls at the Museum of Northwest Art, 121 S First St., La Conner, and create art from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7.

ART CLASSES

THE GOOD STUFF ARTS GALLERY: 604 Commercial Ave., Anacortes. 360-755-3152.

A GUILDED GALLERY: Art classes on a variety of topics are available at A Guilded Gallery, 8700 271st St. NW, Stanwood. aguildedgallery.com. Prices include all classes in a series.

TRI DEE ARTS WORKSHOPS: Art classes on a variety of topics are available at Tri Dee Arts, 215 S. First St., Mount Vernon. trideearts.com.

PACIFIC NORTHWEST QUILT AND FIBER ARTS MUSEUM: Varied exhibits and classes are available to the public at 703 S. Second St., La Conner. Museum hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Admission: $7, $5 students and military, free for members and children ages 11 and under. 360-466-4288 or laconnerquilts.org.

n Fiber Fridays: bring any type of fiber art project, quilting, knitting, embellishing, etc., to work on while visiting with other fiber artists from 9 a.m. to noon every Friday. Free and open to all.

GAIL HARKER CENTER: Gail Harker Center for Creative Arts offers a variety of art classes and workshops for artists of every level at 503 Morris St., La Conner. Online courses are also available. For information and a complete schedule: 360-466-0110 or gailcreativestudies.com.

PACIFIC NW SCHOOL: Choose from painting, photography, fiber and 3D art workshops taught by professional artists at the Pacific NorthWest Art School, 15 NW Birch St., Coupeville. For information and a complete schedule: 360-678-3396 or pacificnorthwestartschool.com.

DAKOTA: Dakota Art Center offers a variety of art classes and workshops at 17873 Highway 536, Mount Vernon. 360-416-6556, ext. 5, or dakotaartcenter.com.

STANWOOD CAMANO ARTS GUILD: A Guilded Gallery, 8700 271st St. NW, Stanwood, offers a variety of art classes and workshops. For information or to register: 360-629-2787 or stanwoodcamanoarts.com.

ANACORTES SENIOR ACTIVITY CENTER: The senior center hosts a variety of art programs each week at the center, 1701 22nd St., Anacortes. 360-293-7473.

n Creative Circle: 9 a.m. Mondays.

n Woodcarving: 9 a.m. Mondays.

n Acrylics: 9:30 a.m. Mondays.

n Rock Painting: 1 p.m. Mondays.

n Miracle of Art: 1 p.m. Tuesdays.

n Mosaics/Stained Glass: 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays.

n Color Me Calm: 10 a.m. Thursdays.

n Drawing Animals: 2:15 p.m. Thursdays.

BOOKS

SILENT BOOK CLUB: Share a book you have read and silently read another at 4 p.m. on the first Tuesday of each month at Pelican Bay Books, 520 Commercial Ave., Anacortes.

DANCE

DANCES OF UNIVERSAL PEACE: Join a spiritual practice that draws inspiration from sacred traditions around the world at a guided dance class from 5:45 to 8 p.m. the first Sunday of each month at Skagit Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 500 W. Section St., Mount Vernon. By donation.

BEGINNING LINE DANCING: 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, Burlington Community Center, 1011 Greenleaf Ave., Burlington. $6 drop-in, $25 for five classes. Adults and teens 13 and older. Register: burlingtonwa.gov/recreation or 360-755-9649.

FOLK DANCING: Skagit-Anacortes Folk Dancers meet Tuesdays at Bay View Civic Hall, 12615 C St., Bay View. Learn to folk dance to a variety of international music. 7 to 9:30 p.m. First session free, $5 thereafter. No partners needed. Gary or Ginny, 360-766-6866.

SCOTTISH DANCING: Bellingham Scottish Country Dancers meet from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the Fairhaven Library auditorium (upstairs), 1117 12th St., Bellingham. Wear comfortable clothes and soft-soled shoes without heels. $8 per class. For information, call Mary Anderson at 360-933-1779 or visit bellinghamscd.org.

SCOTTISH HIGHLAND AND IRISH STEP DANCE: The Clan Heather Dancers offer year-round Scottish Highland and Irish step dance classes in Bellingham, Everett and Mount Vernon. clanheather.com.

MONDAY DANCING: Dance to The Skippers or Good Vibrations from 1 to 3 p.m. Mondays at the Mount Vernon Senior Center, 1401 Cleveland Ave., Mount Vernon. Public welcome. Information: Kenneth Kossman (360-336-3682) or the center (360-416-1585). $7 per person.

MUSIC

SWEET ADELINES INTERNATIONAL: Harmony Northwest Chorus, a women’s a cappella group singing four-part harmony barbershop style, welcomes all voice parts ages 15 and up. Meet from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Mondays at the Mount Vernon Senior Center, 1401 Cleveland Ave., Mount Vernon. Contact Carol Ward: 425-232-9171 or contact@harmonynorthwest.org.

OPEN MIC NITE: 6 to 8 p.m. the first Wednesday of each month at Lil’Nut Cafe and Diner, 330 Cherry St., Sumas.

SCOTTISH MUSIC SESSIONS: Musicians from around the valley meet at 3 p.m. the first Sunday of each month at Littlefield Celtic Center, 1124 Cleveland Ave., Mount Vernon. The jam session generally focuses on Scottish music.

MUSIC LESSONS: Three professional instructors at the Peterson Conservatory of Music & Arts, 314 S. Section St., Mount Vernon, are offering a variety of classes for music students from ages 6-10 ($10) to ages 11 to adult ($40-50). pcmusical.org.

UKULELE FUN & SONG CIRCLE: 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Mount Vernon Senior Center, 1401 Cleveland St. Free. Beginners welcome and loaner ukuleles available. Song sheets provided. 206-790-4862 or yogaheartspace0@gmail.com.

BARBERSHOP HARMONY: Join the An-O-Chords, a four-part barbershop harmony group that meets at 7 p.m. Thursdays at Bethany Covenant Church, 1318 18th St., Mount Vernon. No experience necessary, no auditions required. Learn by rote, you don’t have to read music. All ages welcome. anochords.org. 360-679-7473.

TIME FOR FIDDLERS: The Washington Old Time Fiddlers play at 6:30 p.m. the second and fourth Friday of each month at the Mount Vernon Senior Center, 1401 Cleveland St. Free; donations accepted. 360-630-1156.

SHELTER BAY CHORUS: Rehearsals on Thursdays at the Shelter Bay Clubhouse, 1000 Shoshone Drive, La Conner. New members welcome. 360-223-3230.

ANACORTES OPEN MIC: 9:30 p.m. Thursdays, Brown Lantern Ale House, 412 Commercial Ave., Anacortes. 360-293-2544.

OPEN MIC: Jam Night, 9 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Thursdays, Conway Pub & Eatery, 18611 Main St., Conway. 360-445-4733.

RECREATION

FALL WORKOUT PROGRAMS: Encore Fitness offers a variety of classes held at Concrete Theatre, 45920 Main St., Concrete. $5 per class, pay as you go. First class is free. 360-466-8754.

n Cross Training: 5:30 p.m. Mondays.

n Pump Plus: 7 a.m. Tuesdays.

n PiYo with Melissa: 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays.

n A Walk in the Park: 11 a.m. Wednesdays.

n Zumba Gold: 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Free.

n Val’s InterVals: 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays.

BURLINGTON PARKS AND RECREATION: The Burlington Parks and Recreation Department hosts a variety of one-day and multiple-day sports and recreation classes. Prices vary. 360-755-9649 or burlingtonwa.gov/parksandrec.

PLANTING PARTY: In partnership with the town of Hamilton, Skagit Fisheries Enhancement Group invites the public to help restore native vegetation along the Skagit River from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23. Contact the group for location and directions: 360-336-0172.

MEN’S GARDEN CLUB: The Skagit Men’s Garden Club meets at 7 p.m. the first Thursday of the month at WSU Mount Vernon Research Station, 16650 Memorial Highway 536.

GENEALOGY: Whidbey Island Genealogical Searchers meetings are held at 1 p.m. the third Tuesday of each month at Oak Harbor Lutheran Church, 1253 NW 2nd Ave., Oak Harbor. whidbeygensearchers.org.

LACROSSE: The Skagit Valley Flyers is a lacrosse club for boys and girls, grades 2-12. Participation is free and no experience is necessary. svflyers.uslaxteamsw.com. Questions? Email: svflyers2009@gmail.com.

GRUMPY OLD MANS YOGA: Build strength and flexibility at this accessible yoga class 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays and 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Thursdays at Burlington Senior Center, 1011 Greenleaf Ave., Burlington. Despite the name, women are welcome. $5 donation.

NORTH PUGET SOUND DRAGON BOAT CLUB: The organization is looking for new members. Two teams practice in the Oak Harbor Marina.

BOATERS COURSE: A new Boat Handling Course is being offered by Skagit Bay Sail and Power Squadron over seven Tuesday and Friday evenings, beginning Jan. 7, 2020, from 7 to 9 p.m. in the Anacortes Senior Activity Center art classroom. $130 for individuals or $170 for two family members sharing reading materials. To register and for more information: email Bob Miller, bobmillerwa@hotmail.com. Class is limited to 15 students. Registration closes Dec. 13.

FRIENDS OF THE FOREST HIKES: Join the Friends of the Forest for scenic hikes in the forest lands around Anacortes. Dress for the weather and wear sturdy shoes. No pets. Free. 360-293-3725 or friendsoftheacfl.org.

CHRISTIAN MOTORCYCLISTS ASSOCIATION: Christian Motorcyclists Association Morning Star Chapter 39 meets the third Saturday of every month at Royal Star Buffet, 2300 Freeway Drive, Mount Vernon. Dinner at 6 p.m. (optional) with meeting at 7 p.m. First-time attendees get a free dinner. Contact President Dwight Kaestner at 425-770-6154 or cmachapter39@gmail.com.

FLYSWATTER VOLLEYBALL: 9 a.m. Thursdays, Sedro-Woolley Senior Center, 715 Pacific St., Sedro-Woolley. All ages and levels of ability welcome. Free. 360-855-1531.

SCOUT MEETING: Cub Pack 4001 and Boy Scout Troop 4001 meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at First United Methodist Church, 1607 E. Division, Mount Vernon. New members welcome.

TRAIL GUIDES, BIKE MAPS & MORE: Learn about opportunities to be physically active in Skagit County, including trail guides, an activity tracker and local resources at www.wta.org/go-hiking/hikes/port-of-skagit-nature-trails.

BACK COUNTY HORSEMEN OF WASHINGTON: Join the Skagit chapter of the Horsemen at 7 p.m. every second Tuesday of the month at Sedro-Woolley Eagles No. 2069, 1000 Metcalf St., Sedro-Woolley.

THEATER

THE SYLVIA CENTER FOR THE ARTS: The Sylvia Center hosts a variety of classes relating to on and offstage performance and writing at the center, 205 Prospect St., Bellingham. sylviacenterforthearts.org.

n Fall Youth Acting Classes: 4 to 6 p.m. every Tuesday until Dec. 3.

n Momentum Improv Lab: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 17. $128-160.

WAY NORTH COMEDY SHOWCASE: Skagit Valley’s monthly comedy showcase brings four top-tier Pacific Northwest touring comics to the stage before opening the stage to local talent. Shows are Sundays monthly, ages 18-plus and free at Farmstrong Brewing, 110 Stewart Road, Mount Vernon. Sign up at facebook.com/waynorthcomedy.

ACTING CLASSES: The iDiOM Theater offers acting classes for all ages at the Sylvia Center for the Arts, 205 Prospect St., Bellingham. Prices vary. sylviacenterforthearts@gmail.com or sylviacenterforthearts.org.

FREE ADULT ACTING CLASSES: Anacortes Community Theatre offers free acting classes for adults twice each month: 7 to 10:30 p.m. the first Tuesday, and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. the third Saturday, at 918 M Ave., Anacortes. Classes include monologue work, scripted scenes, improv games and more, with a different topic each month. Each class is independent, so you don’t have to commit to every session. 360-840-0089 or freeadultactingclass.com.

FREE IMPROV CLASS: Join a free improv class from noon to 1 p.m. the first Saturday of every month at the Upfront Theatre, 1208 Bay St., Bellingham.

WORKSHOPS

MASTER GARDENER SPEAKER SERIES: Join the Master Gardeners of Skagit County for presentations on varieties of topics related to gardening at 6 p.m. the third Tuesday of each month at Central Skagit Library, 802 Ball St., Sedro-Woolley.

DAYS FOR GIRLS: The Anacortes Chapter of Days for Girls Sew Day is held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. the second Friday of each month at Anacortes Lutheran Church, 2100 O Ave. Come be a part of creating a personal hygiene solution for girls and women worldwide. Questions: anacortes@daysforgirls.org.

ASPIRE WELLNESS: Aspire Wellness holds a variety of workshops at its Burlington location, 1234 S Burlington Boulevard. Next up:

n Wellness Workshop: 6 p.m. every Wednesday.

CERT: Join a free Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) training. Register at skagitCERT.org for exact dates and times.

WOOLLEY WRITERS GROUP: The Woolley Writers meet twice per month for workshops, exercises and breaking through blocks. Sessions are 5 p.m. first Tuesdays and third Wednesdays at the Central Skagit Library, 802 Ball St., Sedro-Woolley.

TOASTMASTERS: Early Risers Toastmasters 4617 meets at 6:45 a.m. Tuesdays at the Mount Vernon Senior Center, 1401 Cleveland Ave. 360-856-5669.

