ART
CALL TO ARTISTS: The city of Anacortes is looking for entries for the third annual eight-month outdoor sculpture exhibition. Sculptures must withstand outdoor conditions. Information: anacorteswa.gov.
GREETING CARD CONTEST: The Skagit Valley Hospital Foundation is looking for amateur and professional artists to submit a Digital image of original artwork (Christmas theme) to be featured on the foundation’s annual year-end greeting card. The winning artist will receive a $100 honorarium. Submit by Sept. 9: wragusa@skagitregionalhealth.org.
ANACORTES COMMUNITY THEATRE: Help paint the interior of the Anacortes Community Theatre annex, 1020 11th St., Anacortes, at noon on Saturday, Sept. 7.
ART CLASSES
MONOTYPE WORKSHOP: Local artist Kris Ekstrand will teach the basics of monotype, the “painterly print,” in her studio, 5718 Gilkey Ave., Edison, for adults new to printmaking and looking to explore the medium from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Oct. 18-20. $325, includes all supplies and materials.
THE GOOD STUFF ARTS GALLERY: 604 Commercial Ave., Anacortes. 360-755-3152.
n Kid’s Drawing Class Series: 12:30 to 2 p.m. Wednesdays. Kids ages 8-11.
n Beginning Acrylic Workshop: Two-day workshop with Diana Shyne on Sept. 13-14. Most supplies provided. $200.
n Collage and Layering: Combine paper, found materials and paint on Nov. 16. Golden supplies provided in fee. $135.
A GUILDED GALLERY: Art classes on a variety of topics are available at A Guilded Gallery, 8700 271st St. NW, Stanwood. aguildedgallery.com. Prices include all classes in a series.
TRI DEE ARTS WORKSHOPS: Art classes on a variety of topics are available at Tri Dee Arts, 215 S. First St., Mount Vernon. trideearts.com.
PACIFIC NORTHWEST QUILT AND FIBER ARTS MUSEUM: Varied exhibits and classes are available to the public at 703 S. Second St., La Conner. Museum hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Admission: $7, $5 students and military, free for members and children ages 11 and under. 360-466-4288 or laconnerquilts.org.
n Fiber Fridays: bring any type of fiber art project, quilting, knitting, embellishing, etc., to work on while visiting with other fiber artists from 9 a.m. to noon every Friday. Free and open to all.
GAIL HARKER CENTER: Gail Harker Center for Creative Arts offers a variety of art classes and workshops for artists of every level at 12636 Chilberg Road, Mount Vernon. Online courses are also available. For information and a complete schedule: 360-466-0110 or gailcreativestudies.com.
PACIFIC NW SCHOOL: Choose from painting, photography, fiber and 3D art workshops taught by professional artists at the Pacific NorthWest Art School, 15 NW Birch St., Coupeville. For information and a complete schedule: 360-678-3396 or pacificnorthwestartschool.com.
DAKOTA: Dakota Art Center offers a variety of art classes and workshops at 17873 Highway 536, Mount Vernon. 360-416-6556, ext. 5, or dakotaartcenter.com.
STANWOOD CAMANO ARTS GUILD: A Guilded Gallery, 8700 271st St. NW, Stanwood, offers a variety of art classes and workshops. For information or to register: 360-629-2787 or stanwoodcamanoarts.com.
AUDITIONS
”I NEVER SAW ANOTHER BUTTERFLY”: The San Juan Theatre is casting for the family production of “I Never Saw Another Butterfly.” Kids in kindergarten through the sixth grades are invited to audition from 3 to 5 p.m. Sept. 9-10. Kids in grades 7-12 are invited to audition from 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, or Friday, Sept. 13. Students should come prepared with a solo song. Audition at the theater, 100 Second St. N, Friday Harbor.
”A CHRISTMAS CACTUS”: General auditions for Warm Beach Camp and Conference Center’s production of “A Christmas Cactus” for the Lights of Christmas Dinner Theatre to run Nov. 29-Dec. 22 are being held by appointment from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8. Actors should prepare a comedic monologue under one minute, optional additional monologue and a hard copy of head shot and résumé. Contact director Tori Ritchey at toriritchey@gmail.com.
DIRECTORS WANTED: The Whidbey Playhouse, 730 SE Midway Blvd., Oak Harbor, is looking for creative, talented and experienced directors who are interested in creating theater for the 2020-21 season as well as an offseason production. Submit a director’s application and play submission packet to the playhouse by Oct. 16.
BOOKS
SILENT BOOK CLUB: Share a book you have read and silently read another at 4 p.m. on the first Tuesday of each month at Pelican Bay Books, 520 Commercial Ave., Anacortes.
THE DOGS IN THE NIGHTTIME: The Anacortes Sherlock Holmes Society meets at 5 p.m. the second Monday of each month at Village Pizza, 807 Commercial, Anacortes. September’s book is “The Adventure of the Empty House.”
DANCE
BEGINNING CLOGGING CLASS: Two free lessons, $3 each lesson thereafter. 6-7:30 p.m. Mondays, first lesson Sept. 9, at The Cloggin’ Place, 14641 Highway 9, Mount Vernon. Bev (360-424-9675) or bevruuth@gmail.com, cloggingdanceclassmountvernonwa.com.
BEGINNING LINE DANCING: 7-8 p.m. Tuesdays, Burlington Community Center, 1011 Greenleaf Ave., Burlington. $6 drop-in, $25 for five classes. Adults and teens 13 and older. Register: burlingtonwa.gov/recreation or 360-755-9649.
FOLK DANCING: Skagit-Anacortes Folk Dancers meet 7 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Bay View Civic Hall, 12615 C St., Bay View. Learn to folk dance to a variety of international music. First session free, $5 thereafter. No partners needed. Gary or Ginny, 360-766-6866.
SQUARE DANCING: Introduction to Square Dancing is offered Tuesdays 7-9 p.m. on Sept. 10, 17 and 24. Couples and singles over age 10 are welcome. First evening is free, $4 thereafter to continue dancing Tuesdays at Mount Vernon Senior Center, 1401 Cleveland Ave. 360-391-3504 or rosie@valleyint.com.
SCOTTISH DANCING: Bellingham Scottish Country Dancers meet from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the Fairhaven Library auditorium (upstairs), 1117 12th St., Bellingham. Wear comfortable clothes and soft-soled shoes without heels. $8 per class. For information, call Mary Anderson at 360-933-1779 or visit bellinghamscd.org.
BOATING CLASS: The new Boat Handling Course (BH) is being offered by Skagit Bay Sail and Power Squadron 7-9 p.m. on Sept. 30, Oct. 2, 7, 9, 14, 16 in the Anacortes Senior Activity Center art classroom. The course is designed to teach basic boating skills in a classroom environment and is suitable for all people new to boating. $120 for individuals or $160 for two family members sharing reading materials. Information: Bob Miller (360-588-9950), bobmillerwa@hotmail.com. Limited to 15 students. Registration closes Sept. 23.
SCOTTISH HIGHLAND AND IRISH STEP DANCE: The Clan Heather Dancers offer year-round Scottish Highland and Irish step dance classes in Bellingham, Everett and Mount Vernon. clanheather.com.
THURSDAY DANCING: Dance to The Skippers or Good Vibrations from 1-3:30 p.m. Thursdays at the Mount Vernon Elks Lodge, 2120 Market St., Mount Vernon. Public welcome. Information: Kenneth Kossman, 360-336-3682.
SWING DANCE CLASSES: Classes are 7 to 8 p.m. every Monday at the Anacortes Center for Happiness, 619 Commercial Ave. No experience or partner needed. $40 per person for the series or $12 per person at the door. anacortescenterforhappiness.org and 360-464-2229.
MUSIC
SWEET ADELINES INTERNATIONAL: Harmony Northwest Chorus, a women’s a cappella group singing four-part harmony barbershop style, welcomes all voice parts ages 15 and up. Meet from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Mondays at the Mount Vernon Senior Center, 1401 Cleveland Ave., Mount Vernon. Contact Carol Ward: 425-232-9171 or contact@harmonynorthwest.org.
OPEN MIC NITE: 6 to 8 p.m. the first Wednesday of each month at Lil’Nut Cafe and Diner, 330 Cherry St., Sumas.
SCOTTISH MUSIC SESSIONS: Musicians from around the valley meet at 3 p.m. the first Sunday of each month at Littlefield Celtic Center, 1124 Cleveland Ave., Mount Vernon. The jam session generally focuses on Scottish music.
MUSIC LESSONS: Three professional instructors at the Peterson Conservatory of Music & Arts, 314 S. Section St., Mount Vernon, are offering a variety of classes for music students from youth ages 6-10 ($10) to ages 11 to adult ($40-50). pcmusical.org.
UKULELE FUN & SONG CIRCLE: 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesdays, Mount Vernon Senior Center, 1401 Cleveland Ave. Free. Beginners welcome and loaner ukuleles available. Song sheets provided. 206-790-4862 or yogaheartspace0@gmail.com.
BARBERSHOP HARMONY: Join the An-O-Chords, a four-part barbershop harmony group that meets at 7 p.m. Thursdays at Bethany Covenant Church, 1318 18th St., Mount Vernon. No experience necessary, no auditions required. Learn by rote, you don’t have to read music. All ages welcome. anochords.org. 360-679-7473.
TIME FOR FIDDLERS: The Washington Old Time Fiddlers play at 6:30 p.m. the second and fourth Friday of each month at the Mount Vernon Senior Center, 1401 Cleveland Ave. Free; donations accepted. 360-630-1156.
SHELTER BAY CHORUS: Rehearsals resume at 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, at the Shelter Bay Clubhouse, 1000 Shoshone Drive, La Conner. New members welcome. 360-223-3230.
ANACORTES OPEN MIC: 9:30 p.m. Thursdays, Brown Lantern Ale House, 412 Commercial Ave., Anacortes. 360-293-2544.
OPEN MIC: Jam Night, 9 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Thursdays, Conway Pub & Eatery, 18611 Main St., Conway. 360-445-4733.
RECREATION
PICKLEBALL LEAGUE: Divisions for men’s, women’s and mixed doubles and singles teams are available for the fall pickleball league in Marysville on Saturdays from Sept. 7-Oct. 12. The top four teams in each division play in a single-elimination tournament on Oct. 19. Matches take place at the Cedarcrest Middle School in pickleball courts between 9 a.m. and noon. $30 for singles, $50 for doubles. Register: 360-363-8400.
BURLINGTON PARKS AND RECREATION: The Burlington Parks and Recreation Department hosts a variety of one-day and multiple-day sports and recreation classes. Prices vary. 360-755-9649 or burlingtonwa.gov/parksandrec.
n Family Rock Climbing: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7. Learn the basics of rock climbing together, transportation provided. Ages 7 and older. $90.
n Family and Friends with Kids Tree Climbing: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, and Oct. 6. Learn to climb up old-growth trees at Deception Pass State Park, transportation provided. Ages 7 and older. $90.
n Under the Sea: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7. Explore the wonders of the deep blue sea. Ages 6-12. $42.
n Capture Awesome Images with your DSLR Camera- Beginners: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12 and Nov. 7, and Tuesday, Sept. 24. Learn the basics of using your DSLR camera. Ages 12 and older. $40 per class.
n Flag Football: Saturdays from Sept. 14-Nov. 2. 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. for ages 5 to 7 and 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. for ages 8 to 11. Join the Skyhawks Flag Football team and learn new skills.
n Fun with Art: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14. Youth ages 6-12 will escape into a world of color and art. $42.
n Tree Climbing for the Active Senior: noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, and Saturday, Oct. 19. Seniors ages 55 and older can learn how to climb a tree, or for an additional $80 have a tree elevator set up to pull them to the top of a 200 foot old-growth tree. $90.
n Success Principles Workshop: 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24. $15. Or 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays Oct. 8-22. $45, includes book.
SUPPORT GROUP: The Skagit and Island Counties Council for the Blind meets 1-3 p.m. the second Saturday of the month at the Washington Federal Bank rear conference room, 300 E. Fairhaven Ave., Burlington. 425-218-0190 or arvidsonandy@gmail.com. The next meeting is Saturday, Sept. 14.
ALZHEIMER’S WALK: Help join the fight to end Alzheimer’s by participating in the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s at 11 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, at Riverwalk Plaza, Mount Vernon. The two-mile walk is free to attend, but those who donate or raise $100 or more will receive a Walk to End Alzheimer’s t-shirt. alzwa.org.
CROP HUNGER WALK: Walk to end hunger locally and globally at the CROP Hunger Walk at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, starting at Mount Vernon Christian School, 820 W. Blackburn St., Mount Vernon. Walkers can pledge money to support local food banks and global efforts to end hunger. crophungerwalk.org/mountvernon.
TRAIL WORK: The Skagit-Whatcom-Island Trail Maintenance Organization is looking for volunteers to join its trail maintenance work parties on the first and third Saturday of each month until October (Sept. 7 and 21, Oct. 5 and 19). Meet at 8 a.m. at the Cook Road Park and Ride, 9501 Old Highway 99, Burlington. Information: 360-424-0407 or jdmelcher@comcast.net.
GARRY OAK SEEDLING PLANTING: Join efforts to enhance Western bluebird habitats by planting Garry Oak seedlings on Phelps Preserve on San Juan Island from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17. Details will be emailed after registration: sjpt.org/events.
TREE PLANTING: Join a three- to four-hour work party to plant trees on Ellis Family Preserve on Shaw Island on Saturday, Nov. 2. Register: sjpt.org/events.
MEN’S GARDEN CLUB: The Skagit Men’s Garden Club meets at 7 p.m. the first Thursday of the month at Washington State University Mount Vernon Research Center, 16650 Memorial Highway.
GENEOLOGY: Whidbey Island Genealogical Searchers meetings are held at 1 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month at Heller Road Fire Station, 2720 Heller Road, Oak Harbor. whidbeygensearchers@gmail.com.
SPRING WALK PROGRAM: Friends of Camano Island Parks is hosting a series of winter-spring walks for the public on Camano Island trails. All walks are on Saturdays and start at 9:50 a.m., done by noon. No dogs.
LACROSSE: The Skagit Valley Flyers is a lacrosse club for boys and girls, grades 2-12. Participation is free and no experience is necessary. svflyers.uslaxteamsw.com. Questions? Email: svflyers2009@gmail.com.
GRUMPY OLD MANS YOGA: Build strength and flexibility at this accessible yoga class 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. on Tuesdays and 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Thursdays at the Burlington Senior Center, 1011 Greenleaf Ave. Despite the name, women are welcome. $5 donation.
NORTH PUGET SOUND DRAGON BOAT CLUB: The organization is looking for new members. Two teams practice in the Oak Harbor Marina.
n Team Stayin’ Alive practices from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturdays and 6 to 7 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. Its season runs through October. Contact Norma Lisherness at njlish@gmail.com.
n Team Tsunami practices year-round from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Sundays and 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Contact Cathie Harrison at cathieanne@aol.com. First three paddles are free.
FRIENDS OF THE FOREST HIKES: Join the Friends of the Forest for scenic hikes in the forest lands around Anacortes. Dress for the weather and wear sturdy shoes. No pets. Free. 360-293-3725 or friendsoftheacfl.org.
CHRISTIAN MOTORCYCLISTS ASSOCIATION: Christian Motorcyclists Association Morning Star Chapter 39 meets the first Monday of every month at Royal Star Buffet, 2300 Freeway Drive, Mount Vernon. Dinner at 6 p.m. (optional) with meeting at 7 p.m. First-time attendees get a free dinner. Contact President Dwight Kaestner at 425-770-6154 or cmachapter39@gmail.com
FLYSWATTER VOLLEYBALL: 9 a.m. Thursdays, Sedro-Woolley Senior Center, 715 Pacific St. All ages and levels of ability welcome. Free. 360-855-1531.
SCOUT MEETING: Cub Pack 4001 and Boy Scout Troop 4001 meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays, at First United Methodist Church, 1607 E. Division, Mount Vernon. New members welcome.
TRAIL GUIDES, BIKE MAPS & MORE: Learn about opportunities to be physically active in Skagit County, including trail guides, an activity tracker and local resources at wta.org/go-hiking/hikes/port-of-skagit-nature-trails.
BACK COUNTY HORSEMEN OF WASHINGTON: Join the Skagit chapter of the Horsemen at 7 p.m. every second Tuesday of the month at Sedro-Woolley Eagles No. 2069, 1000 Metcalf St.
AT CHRISTIANSON’S: Christianson’s Nursery, 15806 Best Road. RSVP: 360-466-3821, christiansonsnursery.com or at the nursery.
THEATER
WAY NORTH COMEDY SHOWCASE: Skagit Valley’s monthly comedy showcase brings four top-tier Pacific Northwest touring comics to the stage before opening the stage to local talent. Shows are Sundays monthly, ages 18-plus and free at Farmstrong Brewing, 110 Stewart Road, Mount Vernon. Sign up at facebook.com/waynorthcomedy.
ACTING CLASSES: The iDiOM Theater offers acting classes for all ages at the Sylvia Center for the Arts, 205 Prospect St., Bellingham. Prices vary. sylviacenterforthearts@gmail.com or sylviacenterforthearts.org.
FREE ADULT ACTING CLASSES: Anacortes Community Theatre offers free acting classes for adults twice each month: 7 to 10:30 p.m. the first Tuesday, and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. the third Saturday, at 918 M Ave. Classes include monologue work, scripted scenes, improv games and more, with a different topic each month. Each class is independent, so you don’t have to commit to every session. 360-840-0089 or freeadultactingclass.com.
FREE IMPROV CLASS: Join a free, improv class from noon to 1 p.m. the first Saturday of every month at the Upfront Theatre, 1208 Bay St., Bellingham.
WORKSHOPS
PUPPY BOOT CAMP: For puppies 12 weeks to eight months, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Sept. 18-Oct. 16, Hillcrest Park. $99. Register: Mount Vernon Parks and Recreation, 360-336-6215.
BABYSITTING CLASS: This community education program for those ages 10 and older covers child safety and basic care techniques for infants and children. From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27. $50. Students will need to bring a sack lunch. Register: 360-336-6215.
SPANISH FOR ADULTS: Mount Vernon Parks and Recreation is offering an introductory Spanish class for adults from 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays Oct. 2-23. $50. Register: 360-336-6215.
MASTER GARDENER SPEAKER SERIES: Join the Master Gardeners of Skagit County for presentations on a variety of topics related to gardening at 6 p.m. the third Tuesday of each month at Central Skagit Sedro-Woolley Library, 802 Ball St.
EFFECTIVE EVALUATIONS TOASTMASTERS: Skagit Valley Speakers Toastmasters presents Bruce Meaker, a District 2 Evaluation Champion in 2007 and 2010 with over 30 years experience in Toastmasters. He will be covering how to prepare, how to take notes, language to use and avoid, and other topics at 6:10 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, Washington Federal Community Room, 300 E. Fairhaven Ave., Burlington. Free.
DAYS FOR GIRLS: The Anacortes Chapter of Days for Girls Sew Day is held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. the second Friday of each month at Anacortes Lutheran Church, 2100 O Ave. Come be a part of creating a personal hygiene solution for girls and women worldwide. Questions: anacortes@daysforgirls.org.
ASPIRE WELLNESS: Aspire Wellness holds a variety of workshops at its Burlington location, 1234 S. Burlington Blvd. Next up:
n Wellness Workshop: 6 p.m. every Wednesday.
CERT: Join a free Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) training. Register at skagitCERT.org for dates and times.
WOOLLEY WRITERS GROUP: The Woolley Writers meet twice per month for workshops, exercises and breaking through blocks. Sessions are 5 p.m. first Tuesdays and third Wednesdays at the Central Skagit Sedro-Woolley Library, 802 Ball St.
TOASTMASTERS: Early Risers Toastmasters 4617 meets at 6:45 a.m. Tuesdays at the Mount Vernon Senior Center, 1401 Cleveland Ave. 360-856-5669.
PLAY AND LEARN: Kids of all ages can attend a storytime with a focus on five early literacy skills at 10:15 a.m. Fridays at the Burlington Public Library, 820 E. Washington Ave., Burlington.
STEAM WEDNESDAYS: Kids can participate in STEAM activities at 3 p.m. Wednesdays at the Burlington Public Library, 820 E. Washington Ave., Brlington.
PRE-STEAM: Kids 3 to 5 can participate in STEAM activities at 11 a.m. Fridays at the Burlington Public Library, 820 E. Washington Ave., Burlington.
STEAM AT THE LIBRARY: Place art at the heart of science, technology, engineering and math this summer at four STEAM sessions for children ages 4 and older at the Central Library, 210 Central Ave., Bellingham. Sessions are from noon to 1 p.m. and free.
QUILT & FIBER ARTS MUSEUM: Pacific Northwest Quilt & Fiber Arts Museum, 703 South Second St., La Conner, offers a variety of hands-on workshops. To see the complete schedule and register, visit qfamuseum.org or call 360-466-4288.
EVERGREEN ARBORETUM: The arboretum hosts a variety of classes and workshops at 145 Alverson Blvd., Everett. 425-257-8597. Classes are free for members. Membership cost: $25 individual, $40 families.
n Dwarf Conifers for the Garden: 1-2 p.m., Sept. 21. $10.
n Bulb-Fest: 1 to 3 p.m., Oct. 19. $10.
n Plants for Winter Pizazz: 1-2 p.m., Nov. 16. $10.
n Kids’ Holiday Workshop: 1-3 p.m., Dec. 7. $10.
