RECREATION

ALZHEIMER’S WALK: The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s will begin at 11 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, at Riverwalk Plaza, 506 Mount Vernon Terminal Railroad. The two-mile walk is free to attend, but those who donate or raise $100 or more will receive a Walk to End Alzheimer’s t-shirt. alzwa.org.

CROP HUNGER WALK: Walk to end hunger locally and globally at the CROP Hunger Walk at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, starting at Mount Vernon Christian School, 820 W. Blackburn St., Mount Vernon. Walkers can pledge money to support local food banks and global efforts to end hunger. crophungerwalk.org/mountvernon.

TRAIL WORK: Skagit-Whatcom-Island Trail Maintenance Organization are looking for volunteers to join their trail maintenance work parties on the first and third Saturday of each month until October (Sept. 7 and 21, Oct. 5 and 19). Meet at 8 a.m. at the Cook Road Park and Ride, 9501 Old Highway 99, Burlington. Information: 360-424-0407 or jdmelcher@comcast.net.

PICKLEBALL: Registration for men’s, women’s, mixed doubles and singles teams is being accepted for a fall pickleball league in Marysville. Matches take place from 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Sept. 7-Oct. 12, at Cedarcrest Middle School. $30 singles, $50 doubles. Register: 360-363-8400.

MEN’S GARDEN CLUB: The Skagit Men’s Garden Club meets at 7 p.m. the first Thursday of the month at WSU Mount Vernon Research Station, 16650 Memorial Highway 536.

GENEOLOGY: Whidbey Island Genealogical Searchers meetings are held at 1 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month at Heller Road Fire Station, 2720 Heller Road, Oak Harbor. whidbeygensearchers@gmail.com.

LACROSSE: The Skagit Valley Flyers is a lacrosse club for boys and girls, grades 2-12. Participation is free and no experience is necessary. svflyers.uslaxteamsw.com. Questions? Email: svflyers2009@gmail.com

GRUMPY OLD MAN’S YOGA: Build strength and flexibility at this accessible yoga class from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. on Tuesdays and 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Thursdays at the Burlington Senior Center, 1011 Greenleaf Ave., Burlington. Despite the name, women are welcome. $5 donation.

FRIENDS OF THE FOREST HIKES: Join the Friends of the Forest for scenic hikes in the forest lands around Anacortes. Dress for the weather and wear sturdy shoes. No pets. Free. 360-293-3725 or friendsoftheacfl.org.

CHRISTIAN MOTORCYCLISTS ASSOCIATION: Christian Motorcyclists Association Morning Star Chapter 39 meets the first Monday of every month at Royal Star Buffet, 2300 Freeway Drive, Mount Vernon. Dinner at 6 p.m. (optional) with meeting at 7 p.m. First-time attendees get a free dinner. Contact President Dwight Kaestner at 425-770-6154 or cmachapter39@gmail.com.

FLYSWATTER VOLLEYBALL: 9 a.m. Thursdays, Sedro-Woolley Senior Center, 715 Pacific St., Sedro-Woolley. All ages and levels of ability welcome. Free. 360-855-1531.

TRAIL GUIDES, BIKE MAPS & MORE: Learn about opportunities to be physically active in Skagit County, including trail guides, an activity tracker and local resources at www.wta.org/go-hiking/hikes/port-of-skagit-nature-trails.

BACK COUNTY HORSEMEN OF WASHINGTON: Join the Skagit chapter of the Horsemen at 7 p.m. every second Tuesday of the month at Sedro-Woolley Eagles No. 2069, 1000 Metcalf St., Sedro-Woolley.

AT CHRISTIANSON’S: Christianson’s Nursery, 15806 Best Road. RSVP: 360-466-3821, christiansonsnursery.com or at the nursery.

ART

GREETING CARD CONTEST: The Skagit Valley Hospital Foundation is looking for amateur and professional artists to submit a digital image of original artwork (Christmas theme) to be featured on the foundation’s annual year-end greeting card. The winning artist will receive a $100 honorarium. Submit by Sept. 9: wragusa@skagitregionalhealth.org.

ANACORTES COMMUNITY THEATRE: Help paint the interior of the Anacortes Community Theatre annex, 1020 11th St., Anacortes, at noon on Saturday, Sept. 7.

ART CLASSES

MONOTYPE WORKSHOP: Local artist Kris Ekstrand will teach the basics of monotype in her studio, 5718 Gilkey Ave., Edison, for adults new to printmaking from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Oct. 18-20. $325, includes all supplies and materials.

THE GOOD STUFF ARTS GALLERY: 604 Commercial Ave., Anacortes. 360-755-3152.

n Kid’s Drawing Class Series: 12:30 to 2 p.m. Wednesdays. Kids ages 8-11.

n Beginning Acrylic Workshop: Two-day workshop with Diana Shyne on Sept. 13-14. Most supplies provided. $200.

n Collage and Layering: Combine paper, found materials and paint on Nov. 16. Golden supplies provided in fee. $135.

A GUILDED GALLERY: Art classes on a variety of topics are available at A Guilded Gallery, 8700 271st St. NW, Stanwood. aguildedgallery.com. Prices include all classes in a series.

TRI DEE ARTS WORKSHOPS: Art classes on a variety of topics are available at Tri Dee Arts, 215 S. First St., Mount Vernon. trideearts.com.

PACIFIC NORTHWEST QUILT AND FIBER ARTS MUSEUM: Varied exhibits and classes are available to the public at 703 S. Second St., La Conner. Museum hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Admission: $7, $5 students and military, free for members and children ages 11 and under. 360-466-4288 or laconnerquilts.org.

Fiber Fridays: bring any type of fiber art project, quilting, knitting, embellishing, etc., to work on while visiting with other fiber artists from 9 a.m. to noon every Friday. Free and open to all.

PACIFIC NW SCHOOL: Choose from painting, photography, fiber and 3D art workshops taught by professional artists at the Pacific NorthWest Art School, 15 NW Birch St., Coupeville. For information and a complete schedule: 360-678-3396 or pacificnorthwestartschool.com.

DAKOTA: Dakota Art Center offers a variety of art classes and workshops at 17873 Highway 536, Mount Vernon. 360-416-6556, ext. 5, or dakotaartcenter.com.

STANWOOD CAMANO ARTS GUILD: A Guilded Gallery, 8700 271st St. NW, Stanwood, offers a variety of art classes and workshops. For information or to register: 360-629-2787 or stanwoodcamanoarts.com.

AUDITIONS

”I NEVER SAW ANOTHER BUTTERFLY”: The San Juan Theatre is casting for the family theatre production of “I Never Saw Another Butterfly.” Audition times are 3 to 5 p.m. Sept. 9-10 (kindergarten through sixth grade) and 3 p.m. Sept. 12-13 (grades 7-12) at the theatre, 100 Second St. N., Friday Harbor. For more information, visit sjctheatre.org.

”A CHRISTMAS CACTUS”: General auditions for Warm Beach Camp and Conference Center’s production of “A Christmas Cactus” on Nov. 29-Dec. 22 will be held by appointment from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8. Actors should prepare a comedic monologue under one minute, optional additional monologue and a hard copy of head shot and resume. Contact director Tori Ritchey at toriritchey@gmail.com.

DIRECTORS WANTED: Whidbey Playhouse, 730 SE Midway Blvd., Oak Harbor, is looking for experienced directors for the 2020-21 season as well as an offseason production. Submit a director’s application and play submission packet to the playhouse by Oct. 16.

BOOKS

SILENT BOOK CLUB: Share a book you have read and silently read another at 4 p.m. on the first Tuesday of each month at Pelican Bay Books, 520 Commercial Ave., Anacortes.

THE DOGS IN THE NIGHTTIME: The Anacortes Sherlock Holmes Society meets at 5 p.m. the second Monday of each month at Village Pizza, 807 Commercial, Anacortes. September’s book is “The Adventure of the Empty House.”

DANCE

BEGINNING CLOGGING CLASS: Two free lessons, $3 each lesson thereafter. 6-7:30 p.m. Mondays, first lesson Sept. 9, at The Cloggin’ Place, 14641 Highway 9, Mount Vernon. Bev (360-424-9675) or bevruuth@gmail.com, cloggingdanceclassmountvernonwa.com.

BEGINNING LINE DANCING: 7-8 p.m. Tuesdays, Burlington Community Center, 1011 Greenleaf Ave., Burlington. $6 drop-in, $25 for five classes. Adults and teens 13 and older. Register: burlingtonwa.gov/recreation or 360-755-9649.

FOLK DANCING: Skagit-Anacortes Folk Dancers meet Tuesdays at Bay View Civic Hall, 12615 C St., Bay View. Learn to folk dance to a variety of international music. 7 to 9:30 p.m. First session free, $5 thereafter. No partners needed. Gary or Ginny, 360-766-6866.

INTRO TO SQUARE DANCING: 7-9 p.m. Tuesdays, Sept. 10, 17 and 24. Couples and singles welcome over age 10. First evening free, $4 thereafter at Mount Vernon Senior Center, 1401 Cleveland St. 360-391-3504 or rosie@valleyint.com.

SCOTTISH DANCING: Bellingham Scottish Country Dancers meet from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the Fairhaven Library auditorium (upstairs), 1117 12th St., Bellingham. Wear comfortable clothes and soft-soled shoes without heels. $8 per class. For information, call Mary Anderson at 360-933-1779 or visit bellinghamscd.org.

SCOTTISH HIGHLAND AND IRISH STEP DANCE: The Clan Heather Dancers offer year-round Scottish Highland and Irish step dance classes in Bellingham, Everett and Mount Vernon. clanheather.com.

THURSDAY DANCING: Dance to The Skippers or Good Vibrations from 1-3:30 p.m. Thursdays at the Mount Vernon Elks Lodge, 2120 Market St., Mount Vernon. Public welcome. Information: Kenneth Mossman, 360-336-3682.

MUSIC

SWEET ADELINES INTERNATIONAL: Harmony Northwest Chorus, a women’s a cappella group singing four-part harmony barbershop style, welcomes all voice parts ages 15 and up. Meet from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Mondays at the Mount Vernon Senior Center, 1401 Cleveland Ave., Mount Vernon. Contact Carol Ward: 425-232-9171 or contact@harmonynorthwest.org.

OPEN MIC NITE: 6 to 8 p.m. the first Wednesday of each month at Lil’Nut Cafe and Diner, 330 Cherry St., Sumas.

SCOTTISH MUSIC SESSIONS: Musicians from around the valley meet at 3 p.m. the first Sunday of each month at Littlefield Celtic Center, 1124 Cleveland Ave., Mount Vernon. The jam session generally focuses on Scottish music.

MUSIC LESSONS: Three professional instructors at the Peterson Conservatory of Music & Arts, 314 S. Section St., Mount Vernon, are offering a variety of classes for music students from youth aged 6-10 ($10) to ages 11 to adult ($40-50). pcmusical.org.

UKULELE FUN & SONG CIRCLE: 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesdays, Mount Vernon Senior Center, 1401 Cleveland St. Free. Beginners welcome and loaner ukuleles available. Song sheets provided. 206-790-4862 or yogaheartspace0@gmail.com.

BARBERSHOP HARMONY: Join the An-O-Chords, a four-part barbershop harmony group that meets at 7 p.m. Thursdays at Bethany Covenant Church, 1318 18th St., Mount Vernon. No experience necessary, no auditions required. Learn by rote, you don’t have to read music. All ages welcome. anochords.org. 360-679-7473.

TIME FOR FIDDLERS: The Washington Old Time Fiddlers play at 6:30 p.m. the second and fourth Friday of each month at the Mount Vernon Senior Center, 1401 Cleveland St. Free; donations accepted. 360-630-1156.

SHELTER BAY CHORUS: Rehearsals resume at 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, at the Shelter Bay Clubhouse, 1000 Shoshone Drive, La Conner. New members welcome. 360-223-3230.

ANACORTES OPEN MIC: 9:30 p.m. Thursdays, Brown Lantern Ale House, 412 Commercial Ave., Anacortes. 360-293-2544.

OPEN MIC: Jam Night, 9 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Thursdays, Conway Pub & Eatery, 18611 Main St., Conway. 360-445-4733.

THEATER

WAY NORTH COMEDY SHOWCASE: Skagit Valley’s monthly comedy showcase brings four top-tier Pacific Northwest touring comics to the stage before opening the stage to local talent. Shows are Sundays monthly, ages 18-plus and free at Farmstrong Brewing, 110 Stewart Road, Mount Vernon. Sign up at facebook.com/waynorthcomedy.

ACTING CLASSES: The iDiOM Theater offers acting classes for all ages at the Sylvia Center for the Arts, 205 Prospect St., Bellingham. Prices vary. sylviacenterforthearts@gmail.com or sylviacenterforthearts.org.

FREE ADULT ACTING CLASSES: Anacortes Community Theatre offers free acting classes for adults twice each month: 7 to 10:30 p.m. the first Tuesday, and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. the third Saturday, at 918 M Ave., Anacortes. Classes include monologue work, scripted scenes, improv games and more, with a different topic each month. Each class is independent, so you don’t have to commit to every session. 360-840-0089 or freeadultactingclass.com.

FREE IMPROV CLASS: Join a free, hour-long improv class from noon to 1 p.m. the first Saturday of every month at the Upfront Theatre, 1208 Bay St., Bellingham.

WORKSHOPS

MASTER GARDENER SPEAKER SERIES: Join the Master Gardeners of Skagit County for presentations on varieties of topics related to gardening at 6 p.m. the third Tuesday of each month at Central Skagit Library, 802 Ball St., Sedro-Woolley.

DAYS FOR GIRLS: The Anacortes Chapter of Days for Girls Sew Day is held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. the second Friday of each month at Anacortes Lutheran Church, 2100 O Ave. Be a part of creating a personal hygiene solution for girls and women worldwide. Questions: anacortes@daysforgirls.org.

ASPIRE WELLNESS: Aspire Wellness holds a variety of workshops at its Burlington location, 1234 S. Burlington Boulevard. Next up:

n Wellness Workshop: 6 p.m. every Wednesday.

WOOLLEY WRITERS GROUP: The Woolley Writers meet twice per month for workshops, exercises and breaking through blocks. Sessions are 5 p.m. first Tuesdays and third Wednesdays at the Central Skagit Library, 802 Ball St., Sedro-Woolley.

TOASTMASTERS: Early Risers Toastmasters 4617 meets at 6:45 a.m. Tuesdays at the Mount Vernon Senior Center, 1401 Cleveland Ave. 360-856-5669.

