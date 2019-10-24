Page 3

Halloween is on Thursday, Oct. 31; here's where to get your spook on.

TRICK OR TREAT: Several downtown areas in the region will have safe trick or treating on Thursday, Oct. 31. Free unless otherwise noted.

n 3 to 6 p.m. Downtown and Fairhaven, Bellingham.

n 3 to 5:30 p.m. Lynden.

n 3 to 5 p.m. Downtown Stanwood.

n 3 to 5 p.m. Downtown Anacortes.

n 3 to 6 p.m. La Conner, including a Halloween parade through town.

n 3 to 5 p.m. Bloedel Donovan Park, 2214 Electric Ave, Bellingham. $3 suggested per child. Candy free, prizes instead.

n 4 to 6 p.m. Outlet Shoppes, 448 Fashion Way, Burlington.

n 4 to 5 p.m. Trunk-or-Treat in Bear Square, Concrete. 

n 10 to 11:30 a.m. Country Meadow Village, 1501 Collins Road, Sedro-Woolley.

n 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Downtown Mount Vernon with a costume contest directly afterward at Lincoln Theatre, 712 S. First St.

MURDER MYSTERY EVENING: Listen to true tales of murder and mayhem in Whatcom and Skagit counties during the early 20th century at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at the Concrete Theatre, 45920 Main St., Concrete. $12. Light dinner served at 6 p.m. for $20, price includes presentation.

HALLOWEEN PARTY: Attend an all-ages Halloween party with a DJ and costume contest from 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 25, at the Anacortes Depot Arts Center, 611 R Ave., Anacortes. $10, fundraiser for the Anacortes High School Jazz Band.

HALLOWEEN COVER SHOW: Local bands will cover the best goth/punk/all-around scary bands at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at Make.Shift, 306 Flora St., Bellingham. All ages, no drugs or alcohol.

SPIRIT WALK: Taste over 11 whiskeys or spirits from regional distilleries, raise money for service dogs and celebrate Halloween from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at Barkley Village, 2925 Newmarket St., Bellingham. $40.

ZOMBIE WALK: Join a charity Zombie Walk at 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, starting at the Baker River Bridge in Concrete. Dress as a zombie. Admission: A pop-top can of food or a protein bar. Donations benefit East County Resource Center. upperskagitlibrary.org, info@upperskagitlibrary.org or 360-853-7939.

ZOMBIE AUTHOR: Isaac Marion, author of book-turned-movie "Warm Bodies," will discuss books, writing and film at 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at Upper Skagit Library, 45770B Main St., Concrete.

"THE WITCHES": Blaine Community Theatre will present Roald Dahl's classic tale "The Witches," adapted to the stage by David Wood, at 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, Oct. 25-26 and Nov. 1-2, and at 2 p.m. Sundays, Oct. 27 and Nov. 3, at Blaine High School, 1055 H St., Blaine. $13-$15.

BEASTLY, FRIGHTFUL, UNBELIEVABLY SPOOKY CIRCUS OF DOOM: 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25; 6 and 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26; 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27; and 7 and 10 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, at the Bellingham Circus Guild, 1401 Sixth St., Bellingham. $10-$25. Late shows are ages 21-plus.

HALLOWEEN CASH & BASH: Win up to $1,000 in Swinomish Casino's Halloween party and costume contest from 4 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at the casino, 12885 Casino Drive, Anacortes. Must be a Players Club member to be eligible to win. Prizes for the top four costumes.

HAUNTED FORT CASEY: 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 25-26, Fort Casey State Park, 1280 Engle Road, Coupeville. All ages. Kid zone, bouncy house and candy. $10. whidbeyplayhouse.com.

HAUNTED WAREHOUSE: 7 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 25-26, 44872 N. Cascades Highway, Concrete. Kids’ haunted house from 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, followed by full scare from 7 to 9 p.m. $7.

HALLOWEEN PARTY: Attend a Halloween celebration with a buffet, costume prizes and music from Whiskey Fever from 5:30 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Guemes Island General Store, 7885 Guemes Island Road, Anacortes. $8 for adults in costume, $16 without costume. Kids under 12 free. $12 for buffet, $6 for kids under 12.

HALLOWEEN BASH: Spare Records will host a Halloween party with a costume contest, photo booth, food truck and music from Tighty Whities and The Atlantics at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, upstairs at the Eagles, 901 Seventh St., Anacortes. $30.

GORE AND LORE TOUR: The Good Time Girls are back with more disturbing historical tours in and around Bellingham. Catch them downtown at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26. $15-$25.

HALLOWEEN RUN/WALK: Join a two-mile costumed run/walk through Washington Park at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at the park, 6300 Sunset Ave., Anacortes. anacorteswa.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=502.

CAMP KIRBY HALLOWEEN PARTY: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, Camp Kirby, 4734 Samish Point Road, Bow. Trick-or-treating from 6:30 to 7 p.m. followed by games, treats and dancing. $5 at the door.

MONSTER MASH HALLOWEEN BALL: 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, Marsyville Opera House, 1225 Third St., Marysville. $15, must be 21 or older to attend. Costume contest.

BLEEDINGHAM: Bellingham's horror film festival returns on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 26-27. Local filmmakers debut their films at the Pickford Film Center and Whatcom Museum Lightcatcher. bleedingham.com.

CONCRETE GHOST WALK: 6 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26. Due to the terrifying nature of the tour, no kids under 16 are allowed. $15. concrete-wa.com/ghost-walk.

MYSTERY IN THE PARK AND TRICK OR TREAT: Trick or treat from 3 to 5 p.m. in downtown Ferndale then head to Pioneer Park for an interactive, all-ages mystery to search for clues and solve a case.

WHATCOM FRIGHTMARE: Roam through a haunted house from 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, and a "lite" scare from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, followed by a full scare from 7 to 10 p.m. in Pioneer Park, Ferndale. $5 per person or $20 per group of five. Kids under 5 free.

HELLINGHAM: See an an improvised murder mystery at the Upfront Theatre, 1208 Bay St., Bellingham. Performances are at 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 25-26, and a special costumed performance is at 7:30 p.m. Halloween night, Thursday, Oct. 31. $10-$14. theupfront.com

NIGHTMARE ON RAILROAD: 6 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 25-26, and Thursday, Oct. 31, at Boundary Bay Brewery, 1107 Railroad Ave., Bellingham. From 6 to 9 p.m. the event is all ages and haunted dancers from Bellingham Arts Academy for Youth will be the spookers ($5). From 9 to 11 p.m. the garden is 21-plus and adult ghosts and ghouls will haunt visitors ($10).

HAUNTED CITY HALL TOUR: Tour historic Old City Hall, 121 Prospect St., Bellingham, at 12:30, 1:30, 2:30 and 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27. Free with admission to the museum.

SILENT FILM SPOOKTACULAR: Watch "The Phantom of the Opera" in an old theater accompanied by a live score at 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, at the Mount Baker Theatre, 104 N. Commercial St., Bellingham.

ROCK ’N’ ROLL COSTUME PARTY: Cousin Eddie will headline the party from 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Eaglemont Golf Course, 4800 Eaglemont Drive, Mount Vernon. fireweedterrace.com.

TRUNK OR TREAT: Attend a potluck with carnival games and trunk or treating at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saint, 3720 H Ave., Anacortes.

HALLOWEEN FAMILY HIKE: Join a one-mile hike with friends and family in costume (make sure to wear sturdy shoes and bring a flashlight and leave dogs at home) at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, at Little Cranberry Lake, Anacortes. 360-293-3725.

HALLOWEEN STORYTIME: Join librarians after trick-or-treating for drop-in story time with costumes and snacks at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, at the Anacortes Library, 1220 10th St., Anacortes.

DOG-O-WEEN: Bring your pooch to Maritime Heritage Park, 500 W. Holly St., Bellingham, for a dog-themed Halloween celebration from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27.

MOVIE NIGHT AND CHILI FEED: Show off your costume and watch a classic Halloween movie from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, at the Picnic Pantry and Parlour, 8706 271st St. NW, Stanwood. Adults only.

ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW: Theaters around the region will present late night and midnight showings of the Rocky Horror Picture Show, some include additional live actors and call-and-responses:

n Historic Everett Theatre: midnight Thursday, Oct. 31. $15, adults only. 2911 Colby Ave., Everett. 

n Lincoln Theatre: 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31. $12. 712 S. First St., Mount Vernon.

n Mount Baker Theatre: 8 p.m. and midnight Friday, Saturday and Thursday, Oct. 25, 26 and 31. $15. 104 N. Commercial St., Bellingham.

MAMA DIRTY SKIRT: Celebrate Halloween with Mama Dirty Skirt and a costume contest with prizes at 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, at the Conway Muse, 18444 Spruce St., Conway. $12.

