n Haunted Town Tours in Concrete will be held on Saturdays, Oct. 24 and 31. Half-hour, guided tours will begin each half hour from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 per car and all passengers must have face masks and seat belts to ensure safety. Tickets must be purchased in advance for a specific half-hour slot and the vehicle must arrive at the starting point, outside the East County Resource Center, 45770 Main St., on time in order for the tours to run efficiently. For more information and tickets: hauntedtowntours.bpt.me
n The Concrete Theatre will show “Night of the Living Dead” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, followed by a brief discussion, door prizes and more. The movie, released in 1968, marked the beginning of the zombie genre. It was also a commentary on the times, coming as it did during the Vietnam war, when tensions in America were at an all-time high.
Tickets are $15, available only at https://nightoflivingdead.bpt.me/?mc_cid=431259907d&mc_eid=32bb3bed7b.
