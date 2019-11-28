Thanksgiving is today and Christmas is Wednesday, Dec. 25. There are dozens of holiday-related events on the schedule, below are just a few.
HOLLY JOLLY HOLIDAY MARKET: More than 125 vendors and Santa will be at this holiday market from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 29-30, at Thomas Farms, 9010 Marsh Road, Snohomish. Free entry.
DECK THE OLD CITY HALL: The Whatcom Museum’s annual Deck the Old City Hall is a monthlong celebration of the holidays with themed decorated holiday trees available for viewing Wednesdays through Sundays inside the museum, 121 Prospect St., Bellingham. More events:
n Santa Claus: 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 30 and Dec. 1. Bring a cellphone or camera to snap a picture.
n Cocktail Party: 5:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6. Enjoy appetizers, drinks, dancing and music by the Thomas Harris Sextet. $35, must be over 21.
n Handmade Holiday: noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays, Dec. 7-28. All-ages event to make crafts to take home. Each week is a different craft.
For more information, visit whatcommuseum.org.
BURLINGTON TREE LIGHTING: Join the annual community tradition to kick off the holiday season in downtown Burlington at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, in Alpha Park, 631 E. Fairhaven Ave., Burlington. There will be hot cocoa, coffee, cookies and caroling across the street.
HOLIDAY OPEN HOUSE: Enjoy life-sized figures from “Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer” and treats from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, at the Anacortes Museum, 1305 Eighth St., Anacortes.
HOLIDAY BAKE: Join a hybrid bread/pastry class focused on holiday items like dinner rolls, Challah, whole grain cookies and more, hosted by the Bread Lab from 1 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at the lab, 11768 Westar Lane, Burlington. $375, best suited for serious home bakers. thebreadlab.wsu.edu.
CAROLS BY CANDLELIGHT: The Cantabile Chamber Choir will present winter concerts at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at the Depot Arts Center, 611 R Ave., Anacortes; 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at Tidelands Church, 26910 92nd Ave. NW, No. C5, Stanwood; and 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 415 S. 18th St., Mount Vernon. Tickets at brownpapertickets.com ($16-$18) or at the door ($16-18).
HOLIDAY SONGS: Shelter Bay Chorus will present its “Joy to the World!” concerts at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, and 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Shelter Bay Clubhouse, 1000 Shoshone Drive, La Conner. $10 suggested donation. 360-223-3230.
WONDERLAND WALK: Enjoy the creative spirit of the holidays at the Wonderland Walk at Washington Park where the museum will decorate and other groups will provide more cheer from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 6-7, at the park, 6300 Sunset Ave., Anacortes. There will be campfires, hot chocolate and music each night.
BAINBRIDGE ISLAND SHOW AND SALE: Bainbridge Island Working Studios is a collection of artists hosting their Winter Show from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Dec. 6-8, at each artist’s respective studio. Map at biworkingstudios.com. Free.
SEDRO-WHOOLLEYVILLE: In December, Sedro-Woolley is transformed into a Christmas town. Events on Saturday, Dec. 7:
n Ugly Sweater Dash: 1 p.m. Don the ugliest, most over-the-top Christmas outfit for this one-mile dash through downtown. Prizes for ugliest sweater/costume and fastest runners. Dog/kid friendly. $10 for adults, $5 for minors/military, free for kids under 10.
n Festival of Arts: 2:45 p.m. Students from the Mary Purcell Elementary School will be caroling at the gazebo and have their artwork on display throughout downtown shops.
n Kids’ Activities: 3 p.m. Face painters, balloon artists, ponies, trains, crafts and more will be available for children’s amusement.
n Tree lighting and Christmas parade: 5 p.m. Tree is lit, and the community parade begins.
For more information, visit sedro-woolley.com.
GLASSBABY SALE: The Skagit Valley Hospital Foundation will host a Glassbaby Holiday Road Show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, at the hospital, 300 Hospital Parkway, Mount Vernon. Proceeds support the Women’s Imaging Center Campaign.
MUSIC
CHRISTMAS BRASS BAND CONCERT: The 22-piece Mount Baker British Brass Band will perform at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, at Anacortes Christian Reformed Church, 1019 10th St., Anacortes.
CHRISTMAS CONCERTS: Marcia Kester will perform in two Christmas concerts: 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, Freeborn Lutheran Church, 2304 300th St NW, Stanwood; and 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, Hickson Community Hall, 20594 Prairie Road, Sedro-Woolley. marciakester.com.
“A WINTER GIFT”: The Celtic holiday concert will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at Littlefield Celtic Center, 1124 Cleveland Ave., Mount Vernon.
HOLIDAY MAGIC: The Bellingham Symphony Orchestra’s annual holiday concert will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at Mount Baker Theatre, 121 N. Commercial St., Bellingham. There will be a movie screening of “The Snowman” with a live orchestra and local elementary school children’s choirs. $15-39. mountbakertheatre.com or 360-733-5793.
A VERY BRASSY CHRISTMAS: The Skagit Valley Chorale will be joined by a brass band for performances of classic Christmas tunes at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, at McIntyre Hall, 2501 E. College Way, Mount Vernon. $16-27. mcintyrehall.org.
THEATER
”THE NUTCRACKER”: Fidalgo Danceworks presents “The Nutcracker” at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, and 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at the Lincoln Theatre. $18. lincolntheatre.org/performance/fidalgo-danceworks-nutcracker.
”THE NUTCRACKER”: The Skagit Valley Academy of Dance will present the 30th annual performance of the holiday classic at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 6-7, and at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at McIntyre Hall, 2501 E. College Way, Mount Vernon. $20-37. mcintyrehall.org.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.