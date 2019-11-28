pic

Thanksgiving is today and Christmas is Wednesday, Dec. 25. There are dozens of holiday-related events on the schedule, below are just a few.

HOLLY JOLLY HOLIDAY MARKET: More than 125 vendors and Santa will be at this holiday market from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 29-30, at Thomas Farms, 9010 Marsh Road, Snohomish. Free entry.

DECK THE OLD CITY HALL: The Whatcom Museum’s annual Deck the Old City Hall is a monthlong celebration of the holidays with themed decorated holiday trees available for viewing Wednesdays through Sundays inside the museum, 121 Prospect St., Bellingham. More events:

n Santa Claus: 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 30 and Dec. 1. Bring a cellphone or camera to snap a picture.

n Cocktail Party: 5:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6. Enjoy appetizers, drinks, dancing and music by the Thomas Harris Sextet. $35, must be over 21.

n Handmade Holiday: noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays, Dec. 7-28. All-ages event to make crafts to take home. Each week is a different craft.

For more information, visit whatcommuseum.org.

BURLINGTON TREE LIGHTING: Join the annual community tradition to kick off the holiday season in downtown Burlington at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, in Alpha Park, 631 E. Fairhaven Ave., Burlington. There will be hot cocoa, coffee, cookies and caroling across the street.

HOLIDAY OPEN HOUSE: Enjoy life-sized figures from “Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer” and treats from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, at the Anacortes Museum, 1305 Eighth St., Anacortes.

HOLIDAY BAKE: Join a hybrid bread/pastry class focused on holiday items like dinner rolls, Challah, whole grain cookies and more, hosted by the Bread Lab from 1 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at the lab, 11768 Westar Lane, Burlington. $375, best suited for serious home bakers. thebreadlab.wsu.edu.

CAROLS BY CANDLELIGHT: The Cantabile Chamber Choir will present winter concerts at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at the Depot Arts Center, 611 R Ave., Anacortes; 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at Tidelands Church, 26910 92nd Ave. NW, No. C5, Stanwood; and 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 415 S. 18th St., Mount Vernon. Tickets at brownpapertickets.com ($16-$18) or at the door ($16-18).

HOLIDAY SONGS: Shelter Bay Chorus will present its “Joy to the World!” concerts at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, and 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Shelter Bay Clubhouse, 1000 Shoshone Drive, La Conner. $10 suggested donation. 360-223-3230.

WONDERLAND WALK: Enjoy the creative spirit of the holidays at the Wonderland Walk at Washington Park where the museum will decorate and other groups will provide more cheer from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 6-7, at the park, 6300 Sunset Ave., Anacortes. There will be campfires, hot chocolate and music each night.

BAINBRIDGE ISLAND SHOW AND SALE: Bainbridge Island Working Studios is a collection of artists hosting their Winter Show from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Dec. 6-8, at each artist’s respective studio. Map at biworkingstudios.com. Free.

SEDRO-WHOOLLEYVILLE: In December, Sedro-Woolley is transformed into a Christmas town. Events on Saturday, Dec. 7:

n Ugly Sweater Dash: 1 p.m. Don the ugliest, most over-the-top Christmas outfit for this one-mile dash through downtown. Prizes for ugliest sweater/costume and fastest runners. Dog/kid friendly. $10 for adults, $5 for minors/military, free for kids under 10.

n Festival of Arts: 2:45 p.m. Students from the Mary Purcell Elementary School will be caroling at the gazebo and have their artwork on display throughout downtown shops.

n Kids’ Activities: 3 p.m. Face painters, balloon artists, ponies, trains, crafts and more will be available for children’s amusement.

n Tree lighting and Christmas parade: 5 p.m. Tree is lit, and the community parade begins.

For more information, visit sedro-woolley.com.

GLASSBABY SALE: The Skagit Valley Hospital Foundation will host a Glassbaby Holiday Road Show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, at the hospital, 300 Hospital Parkway, Mount Vernon. Proceeds support the Women’s Imaging Center Campaign.

MUSIC

CHRISTMAS BRASS BAND CONCERT: The 22-piece Mount Baker British Brass Band will perform at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, at Anacortes Christian Reformed Church, 1019 10th St., Anacortes.

CHRISTMAS CONCERTS: Marcia Kester will perform in two Christmas concerts: 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, Freeborn Lutheran Church, 2304 300th St NW, Stanwood; and 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, Hickson Community Hall, 20594 Prairie Road, Sedro-Woolley. marciakester.com.

“A WINTER GIFT”: The Celtic holiday concert will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at Littlefield Celtic Center, 1124 Cleveland Ave., Mount Vernon.

HOLIDAY MAGIC: The Bellingham Symphony Orchestra’s annual holiday concert will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at Mount Baker Theatre, 121 N. Commercial St., Bellingham. There will be a movie screening of “The Snowman” with a live orchestra and local elementary school children’s choirs. $15-39. mountbakertheatre.com or 360-733-5793.

A VERY BRASSY CHRISTMAS: The Skagit Valley Chorale will be joined by a brass band for performances of classic Christmas tunes at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, at McIntyre Hall, 2501 E. College Way, Mount Vernon. $16-27. mcintyrehall.org.

THEATER

”THE NUTCRACKER”: Fidalgo Danceworks presents “The Nutcracker” at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, and 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at the Lincoln Theatre. $18. lincolntheatre.org/performance/fidalgo-danceworks-nutcracker.

”THE NUTCRACKER”: The Skagit Valley Academy of Dance will present the 30th annual performance of the holiday classic at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 6-7, and at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at McIntyre Hall, 2501 E. College Way, Mount Vernon. $20-37. mcintyrehall.org.

