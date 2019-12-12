Christmas is Wednesday, Dec. 25. There are dozens of holiday-related events on the schedule, below are just a few.
DECK THE OLD CITY HALL: The Whatcom Museum’s annual Deck the Old City Hall is a monthlong celebration of the holidays with themed decorated holiday trees available for viewing Wednesdays through Sundays inside the museum, 121 Prospect St., Bellingham. More events:
n Handmade Holiday: noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays, Dec. 7-28. All-ages event to make crafts to take home. Each week is a different craft.
CHRISTMAS ON CAMANO: Enjoy an art show and holiday celebration from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at Sunnyshore Studio, 2803 SE Camano Drive, Camano. There will be cinnamon rolls, caroling and artwork from over 15 artists.
WONDERLAND WALK: Enjoy the creative spirit of the holidays at the Wonderland Walk at Washington Park where the museum will decorate and other groups will provide more cheer from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 13-14, at the park, 6300 Sunset Ave., Anacortes. There will be campfires, hot chocolate and music each night.
SLEIGHBELLS RING: Bellewood Farms Holiday Festival takes place every weekend in December at 6140 Guide Meridian Road, Lynden.
n Horse-drawn trolley rides: 1-4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays until Dec. 22.
n Santa sightings: noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays until Dec. 22.
n Live caroling: 1-5 p.m. until Dec. 22.
UGLY SWEATER DECORATING: Bring a sweater and decorate it as ugly as desired from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, at the Mount Vernon City Library, 315 Snoqualmie St., Mount Vernon.
BREAKFAST WITH SANTA: Pancakes, juice, coffee, kids crafts, free books and Santa Claus from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at the Stanwood Community and Senior Center, 7430 276th St. NW, Stanwood. $5.
FAIRHAVEN WINTERFEST: Events in December include the opportunity to visit Santa Claus noon to 3 p.m. every Saturday at the Fairhaven Village Inn, 1200 10th St., and a firelight stroll from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14. There are also window displays in all of the shops. For more information, visit fairhavenwinterfest.com.
FRIDAY HARBOR OLD FASHIONED CHRISTMAS MARKET: Shop for holiday items and enjoy treats made with island-grown ingredients from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at Friday Harbor Brickworks, 150 Nichols St., Friday Harbor.
BOWMAN BAY HOLIDAY: Support the Deception Pass Park Foundation and celebrate the holidays at the Bowman Bay Holiday from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at the park, 41229 Highway 20, Oak Harbor. $5 suggested per vehicle.
A CUP OF CHRISTMAS CHEER: Enjoy refreshments from the Olde Towne Grainery Tea Room and learn about Victorian Christmas traditions from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, at the Mount Vernon Library, 315 Snoqualmie St., Mount Vernon.
WINTER SOLSTICE WALK: Tulip Valley Gardeners invite families to join a Winter Solstice celebration walk along the Riverwalk in downtown Mount Vernon at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21. Bring a candle to carry. Meet at the Emma Jarvis Memorial Garden, which runs along the west side of First Street near the corner of Kincaid Street. The walk ends at the Skagit Valley Food Co-op, 202 S. First St., where hot drinks will be available for purchase.
COMMUNITY CHRISTMAS DINNER: Anacortes Lutheran Church will host a free community Christmas dinner from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 25, at the church, 2100 O Ave., Anacortes.
MUSIC
A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS DINNER CONCERT: Celebrate the season with a holiday dinner concert featuring the Jose Gonzales Trio at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, at the Camano Center, 606 Arrowhead Road, Camano Island. $35.
CHRISTMAS CONCERT: Marcia Kester will perform at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at Hickson Community Hall, 20594 Prairie Road, Sedro-Woolley. marciakester.com.
WINTER CELEBRATION: Fidalgo DanceWorks will present a contemporary dance concert at 3 and 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at the Island View Elementary School theater, 2501 J Ave., Anacortes. $8, tickets available at my360tix.com.
A VERY BRASSY CHRISTMAS: The Skagit Valley Chorale will be joined by a brass band for performances of classic Christmas tunes at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, at McIntyre Hall, 2501 E. College Way, Mount Vernon. $16-27. mcintyrehall.org.
SEAMUSE WINTER SOLSTICE: Four friends who comprise the band SeaMuse will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at the Fire House Arts and Events Center, 1314 Harris Ave., Bellingham. They will also be celebrating the release of their CD. $8-20.
JAZZIN’ WITH THE CLASSICS: Vocalist Gail Pettis and a jazz band will perform classic Christmas music at 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, at the Floyd Norgaard Cultural Center, 27130 102nd Ave. NW, Stanwood. $15 suggested.
A JAZZY CHRISTMAS: The Stanwood-Camano Chorale will perform jazzy Christmas tunes at 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, at Stanwood United Methodist Church, 27128 102nd Drive NW, Stanwood. Free, donations accepted.
COOL YULE HOLIDAY JAZZ: Swing into the holidays with selections from Louis Armstrong’s Christmas favorites at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, at Rockfish Grill & Anacortes Brewery, 320 Commercial Ave., Anacortes.
HOLIDAY DANCE: The Sea Notes will play at a holiday dance party from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at the Chief Petty Officers’ Club, 1080 W. Ault Field Road, Oak Harbor. $10.
JINGLE JAZZ: The 17-piece A’Town Big Band will perform Christmas music at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at Kennelly Keys Music, 1904 Commercial Ave., Anacortes. Free.
O ANTIPHONS: Vox Antiqua will present an intimate choral concert and Vesper service at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23, at First Congregational Church, 2401 Cornwall Ave., Bellingham.
THEATER
”ELF THE MUSICAL JR.”: Watch the story of Buddy and his friends at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12-15, at Whidbey Playhouse, 730 SE Midway Boulevard, Oak Harbor. $15. whidbeyplayhouse.com.
”A CHRISTMAS CAROL”: The classic tale of a man’s journey to change his direction via ghostly interception — but with a twist — will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Satudays, through Dec. 21, at the Sylvia Center for the Arts, 121 Prospect St., Bellingham. $10-20. sylviacenterforthearts.org.
”AMAHL AND THE NIGHT VISITORS”: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, and 3:30 and 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at the Lincoln Theatre, 712 S. First St., Mount Vernon. $10-25. lincolntheatre.org.
“ONCE UPON A WINTER’S WALK”: Join Esperanza the Snow Queen on her adventure at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at Blaine Performing Arts Center, 975 H St., Blaine. $10.
