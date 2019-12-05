Christmas is Wednesday, Dec. 25. There are dozens of holiday-related events on the schedule, below are just a few.
BURLINGTON TREE LIGHTING: Join the annual community tradition to kick off the holiday season in downtown Burlington at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, in Alpha Park, 631 E. Fairhaven Ave., Burlington. There will be hot cocoa, coffee, cookies and caroling across the street.
HOLIDAY OPEN HOUSE: Enjoy life-sized figures from “Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer” and treats from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, at the Anacortes Museum, 1305 Eighth St., Anacortes.
HOLIDAY BAKE: Join a hybrid bread/pastry class focused on holiday items like dinner rolls, Challah, whole grain cookies and more, hosted by the Bread Lab from 1 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at the lab, 11768 Westar Lane, Burlington. $375, best suited for serious home bakers. thebreadlab.wsu.edu.
DECK THE OLD CITY HALL: The Whatcom Museum’s annual Deck the Old City Hall is a monthlong celebration of the holidays with themed decorated holiday trees available for viewing Wednesdays through Sundays inside the museum, 121 Prospect St., Bellingham. More events:
n Cocktail Party: 5:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6. Enjoy appetizers, drinks, dancing and music by the Thomas Harris Sextet. $35, must be over 21.
n Handmade Holiday: noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays, Dec. 7-28. All-ages event to make crafts to take home. Each week is a different craft.
For more information, visit whatcommuseum.org.
FEAST DAY OF SAINT NICHOLAS: Join the Croatian community in honoring St. Nicholas with a grand feast and mass at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at the Croatian Cultural Center, 801 Fifth St., Anacortes. croatianculturalcenternw.com.
HOLIDAY BOOK SALE: Friends of the Anacortes Library will hold a book sale from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at the library, 1220 10th St., Anacortes.
BREAKFAST WITH SANTA: Listen to holiday music and eat breakfast with Santa Claus from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at Hillcrest Park Lodge, 1717 S. 13th St., Mount Vernon. $5.
FAMILY HOLIDAY FAIR: Families are invited to this free holiday celebration from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 7-8, at the Port of Anacortes Event Center, 100 Commercial Ave., Anacortes. Santa, crafts, cookies and more. The event will also feature a Gingerbread House Decorating Contest; to participate, contact Dan Conrardy at 949-287-9747. More information: anacortesschoolsfoundation.org/events/holiday-family-fair.html
CROATIAN CELEBRATION: Hear the story of St. Nicholas, watch Vela Luka Croatian dancers and listen to live music with the Croatian community at noon Sunday, Dec. 8, at the Croatian Cultural Center, 801 Fifth St., Anacortes. Lunch for $20, kids under 12 eat free.
HOLIDAY TREE FESTIVAL: Watch a movie, buy a Christmas tree or play games to support the Sedro-Woolley High School CTE programs from 1 to 4:45 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at the school, 1235 Third St., Sedro-Woolley.
SANTA BREAKFAST: Enjoy pancakes with Santa Claus from 8:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at Maple Hall, 103 Commercial, La Conner. $7 adults, $3 children, donations accepted. There will also be a scavenger hunt.
CHRISTMAS ON CAMANO: Enjoy an art show and holiday celebration from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7 and 14, at Sunnyshore Studio, 2803 SE Camano Drive, Camano. There will be cinnamon rolls, caroling and artwork from over 15 artists.
WONDERLAND WALK: Enjoy the creative spirit of the holidays at the Wonderland Walk at Washington Park where the museum will decorate and other groups will provide more cheer from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 6-7, at the park, 6300 Sunset Ave., Anacortes. There will be campfires, hot chocolate and music each night.
MOUNT VERNON TREE LIGHTING: The annual holiday parade and tree lighting will start at 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, on First Street in downtown Mount Vernon.
SLEIGHBELLS RING: Bellewood Farms Holiday Festival takes place every weekend in December at 6140 Guide Meridian Road, Lynden.
n Santa sightings: noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays until Dec. 22.
n Horse drawn trolley rides: 1-4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, Dec. 8-22.
n Live caroling: 1-5 p.m. until Dec. 22.
CHRISTMAS BAZAAR: Boy Scout Troop 46 of Camano Island will host a Christmas Bazaar from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at Camano Lutheran Church, 850 Heichel Road, Camano Island.
LIGHTED CHRISTMAS PARADE: Watch a menagerie of cars, pick-ups, floats, wagons and more light up Lynden during the annual Northwest Lighted Christmas Parade at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, along Front Street.
COOKIE SALE AND BAZAAR: Shop for holiday goodies ranging from quilted items to jewelry, art to cookies, at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at First United Methodist Church, 1607 E. Division St., Mount Vernon.
CLEAR LAKE SCHOOL BAZAAR: Clear Lake Elementary School, 23631 Lake St., Clear Lake, will host a bazaar from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7. The event will feature crafts and artwork from local vendors including alpaca items, denim aprons, bird houses and more.
BAINBRIDGE ISLAND SHOW AND SALE: Bainbridge Island Working Studios will hold their Winter Show from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 6-8 at each artist’s studio. Map at biworkingstudios.com. Free.
SEDRO-WHOOLLEYVILLE: In December, Sedro-Woolley is transformed into a Christmas town. Events on Saturday, Dec. 7:
n Ugly Sweater Dash: 1 p.m. Don the ugliest, most over-the-top Christmas outfit for this one-mile dash through downtown. Prizes for ugliest sweater/costume and fastest runners. Dog/kid friendly. $10 for adults, $5 for minors/military, free for kids under 10.
n Festival of Arts: 2:45 p.m. Students from the Mary Purcell Elementary School will be caroling at the gazebo and have their artwork on display throughout downtown shops.
n Kids’ Activities: 3 p.m. Face painters, balloon artists, ponies, trains, crafts and more will be available for children’s amusement.
n Tree lighting and Christmas parade: 5 p.m. Tree is lit, and the community parade begins.
For more information, visit sedro-woolley.com.
GLASSBABY SALE: The Skagit Valley Hospital Foundation will host a Glassbaby Holiday Road Show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, at the hospital, 300 Hospital Parkway, Mount Vernon. Proceeds support the Women’s Imaging Center Campaign.
UGLY SWEATER DECORATING: Bring a sweater and decorate it as ugly as desired from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, at the Mount Vernon City Library, 315 Snoqualmie St., Mount Vernon.
FRIDAY HARBOR OLD FASHIONED CHRISTMAS MARKET: Shop for holiday items and enjoy treats made with island-grown ingredients from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at Friday Harbor Brickworks, 150 Nichols St., Friday Harbor.
BOWMAN BAY HOLIDAY: Support the Deception Pass Park Foundation and celebrate the holidays at the Bowman Bay Holiday from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at the park, 41229 Highway 20, Oak Harbor. $5 suggested per vehicle.
A CUP OF CHRISTMAS CHEER: Enjoy refreshments from the Olde Towne Grainery Tea Room and learn about Victorian Christmas traditions from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, at the Mount Vernon Library, 315 Snoqualmie St., Mount Vernon.
COMMUNITY CHRISTMAS DINNER: Anacortes Lutheran Church will host a free community Christmas dinner from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 25, at the church, 2100 O Ave., Anacortes.
HOLIDAY COOKIE DECORATING: Hats Off T-Shirts & Engraving will host free holiday cookie decorating for all ages from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at 408 Front St., No. 101, Lynden.
AFTERNOON WITH SANTA: Bring the kids to meet Santa Claus, have faces painted, get balloon sculptures from elves, decorate cookies and more from 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, at the Camano Center, 606 Arrowhead Road, Camano. Free.
CHRISTMAS MUSIC OF WAR: Learn about the Christmas music experienced by ancestors in the Revolutionary War at the Daughters of the American Revolution meeting at noon Monday, Dec. 9, at the Farming Square Development, 465 Garden Lane, Burlington.
MUSIC
HANDEL’S MESSIAH: Starry Night Chamber Orchestra and the Lynden Choral Society will present Handel’s Messiah at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, at Lincoln Theatre, 718 First St., Mount Vernon. $10-15.
CAROLS BY CANDLELIGHT: The Cantabile Chamber Choir presents winter concerts at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at the Depot Arts Center, 611 R Ave., Anacortes; 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at Tidelands Church in Stanwood; and 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Mount Vernon. Tickets at brownpapertickets.com ($16, $18) or at the door, $16, $18.
HOLIDAY SONGS: Shelter Bay Chorus will present its “Joy to the World!” concerts at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, and 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Shelter Bay Clubhouse, 1000 Shoshone Drive, La Conner. $10 suggested donation. 360-223-3230.
CHRISTMAS CONCERTS: Marcia Kester will perform in two Christmas concerts: 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, Freeborn Lutheran Church, 2304 300th St NW, Stanwood; and 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, Hickson Community Hall, 20594 Prairie Road, Sedro-Woolley. marciakester.com.
“A WINTER GIFT”: The Celtic holiday concert will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at Littlefield Celtic Center, 1124 Cleveland Ave., Mount Vernon.
WINTERSONG: Vox Pacifica will present the concert “Wintersong” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, and 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at First Congressional Church, 2401 Cornwall Ave., Bellingham. $15. voxpacifica.org.
GALA BACH BASH: Flutist Jeffrey Cohan and harpsichordist Jonathan Oddie will perform Johann Sebastian Bach tunes at 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at Fir-Conway Lutheran Church, 18101 Fir Island Road, Mount Vernon. Freewill offerings accepted, suggested donation $15-25, free for kids under 18.
HOLIDAY HARMONY: Enjoy holiday tunes, group sing-alongs, a photo booth and more from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at Harmony Northwest Chorus Community Center, 1401 Cleveland Ave., Mount Vernon. Donations for food bank accepted, suggested donation $5-7.
HOLIDAY MAGIC: The Bellingham Symphony Orchestra’s annual holiday concert will take place at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at the Mount Baker Theatre, 121 N. Commercial St., Bellingham. There will be a movie screening of “The Snowman” with a live orchestra and local elementary school children’s choirs. $15-39. mountbakertheatre.com.
A VERY BRASSY CHRISTMAS: The Skagit Valley Chorale will be joined by a brass band for performances of classic Christmas tunes at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, at McIntyre Hall, 2501 E. College Way, Mount Vernon. $16-27. mcintyrehall.org.
JAZZIN’ WITH THE CLASSICS: Musical perspectives blend in this holiday concert at 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, at the Floyd Norgaard Cultural Center, 27130 102nd Ave. NW, Stanwood. $15.
A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS DINNER CONCERT: Celebrate the season with a holiday dinner concert featuring the Jose Gonzales Trio at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, at the Camano Center, 606 Arrowhead Road, Camano Island. $35.
COOL YULE HOLIDAY JAZZ: Swing into the holidays with selections from Louis Armstrong’s Christmas favorites at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, at Rockfish Grill & Anacortes Brewery, 320 Commercial Ave., Anacortes.
HOLIDAY DANCE: The Sea Notes will play at a holiday dance party from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at the Chief Petty Officers’ Club, 1080 W. Ault Field Road, Oak Harbor. $10.
JINGLE JAZZ: The 17-piece A’Town Big Band will perform Christmas music at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at Kennelly Keys Music, 1904 Commercial Ave., Anacortes. Free.
O ANTIPHONS: Vox Antiqua will present an intimate choral concert and Vesper service at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23, at First Congregational Church, 2401 Cornwall Ave., Bellingham.
THEATER
”THE NUTCRACKER”: The Skagit Valley Academy of Dance will present “The Nutcracker” at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 6-7, and at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at McIntyre Hall, 2501 E. College Way, Mount Vernon. $20-37. mcintyrehall.org.
”ELF THE MUSICAL JR.”: Watch the story of Buddy and his friends at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays and 2:30 p.m. Sundays, Dec. 5-15, at Whidbey Playhouse, 730 SE Midway Boulevard, Oak Harbor. $15. whidbeyplayhouse.com.
”A CHRISTMAS CAROL”: The classic tale of a man’s journey to change his direction via ghostly interception — but with a twist — will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Satudays, Dec. 5-21, at Sylvia Center for the Arts, 121 Prospect St., Bellingham. $10-20. sylviacenterforthearts.org.
”AMAHL AND THE NIGHT VISITORS”: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, and 3:30 and 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at the Lincoln Theatre, 712 S. First St., Mount Vernon. $10-25.
“ONCE UPON A WINTER’S WALK”: Join Esperanza the Snow Queen on her adventure at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at Blaine Performing Arts Center, 975 H St., Blaine. $10.
