‘FAME, THE MUSICAL’: March 5-7, Lincoln Theatre, Mount Vernon. 360-336-8955 or lincolntheatre.org.
RICK SPRINGFIELD: March 6, Tulalip Resort Casino Orca Ballroom, Tulalip. 360-716-6000 or tulalipresortcasino.com.
COCO MONTOYA: March 7, Admiral Theatre, Bremerton. 360-373-6743 or admiraltheatre.org.
HAYLEY KIYOKO: March 8, Showbox Sodo, Seattle. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.
THE STROKES: March 9, WaMu Theater, Seattle. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.
VICTOR WOOTEN: March 12-15, Dimitriou’s Jazz Alley, Seattle. 206-441-9729 or jazzalley.com.
BURTON CUMMINGS: March 13-14, Skagit Casino Resort, 5984 Darrk Lane, Bow. 877-275-2448 or theskagit.com.
”SISTER ACT”: March 13-April 5, 5th Avenue Theatre, Seattle. 206-625-1900 or 5thavenue.org.
CARNIFEX: March 16, El Corazon, Seattle. 206-262-0482 or elcorazonseattle.com.
THE ACACIA STRAIN: March 18, El Corazon, Seattle. 206-262-0482 or elcorazonseattle.com.
AMANDA SHIRES: March 20, The Crocodile, Seattle. 877-987-6487 or Eventbrite.com.
TYLER FARR: March 27, Angel Of The Winds Casino Resort, Arlington. 360-474-9740 or angelofthewinds.com.
ORLEANS, FIREFALL: March 27, Tulalip Resort Casino Orca Ballroom, Tulalip. 360-716-6000 or tulalipresortcasino.com.
TOWER OF POWER: April 2-5, Dimitriou’s Jazz Alley, Seattle. 206-441-9729 or jazzalley.com.
AMY GRANT: April 4, Pantages Theater, Tacoma. 253-591-5894 or TacomaArtsLive.org.
CORB LUND: April 10, Tractor Tavern, Seattle. 866-777-8932 or Ticketweb.com.
GRAND FUNK RAILROAD: April 10, Tulalip Resort Casino Orca Ballroom, Tulalip. 360-716-6000 or tulalipresortcasino.com.
BILLIE EILISH: April 10, Tacoma Dome, Tacoma. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.
CARLY RAE JEPSEN: April 14-15, Moore Theatre, Seattle. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.
ALICE COOPER: April 20, McCaw Hall, Seattle. 800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com.
DAUGHTRY 2020: April 24, Tulalip Resort Casino Orca Ballroom, Tulalip. 360-716-6000 or tulalipresortcasino.com.
MILKY CHANCE: April 24, Moore Theatre, Seattle. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.
FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH: April 23, Tacoma Dome, Tacoma. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.
DARKEST HOUR, MISERY SIGNALS: April 25, El Corazon, Seattle. 206-262-0482 or elcorazonseattle.com.
RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE: April 28, Tacoma Dome, Tacoma. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.
ALLAGAEON, FALLUJAH, ENTHEOS, ETHERIUS: April 29, Club Sur, Seattle. 206-607-4929 or seattleclubsur.com.
RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE: May 1, Pacific Coliseum, Vancouver, B.C. stubhub.com.
STURGILL SIMPSON, TYLER CHILDERS: May 20, Gorge Amphitheatre, George. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.
DEAD CAN DANCE: May 3, Paramount Theatre, Seattle. 360-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com.
CHER: May 4, Angel of The Winds Arena, Everett. 866.332.8499 or angelofthewindsarena.com.
COMMODORES: May 8, Tulalip Resort Casino Orca Ballroom, Tulalip. 360-716-6000 or ticketmaster.com.
ROLLING STONES: May 12, BC Place, Vancouver, B.C. rollingstones.com.
”ONCE ON THIS ISLAND”: May 12-24, 5th Avenue Theatre, Seattle. 206-625-1900 or 5thavenue.org.
APOCALYPTICA: May 14, Showbox at The Market, Seattle. 888-929-7849 or AXS.com,
JOURNEY, THE PRETENDERS: May 16, Gorge Amphitheatre, George. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.
TESTAMENT, BLACK DAHLIA MURDER, MESHIAAK: May 24, Showbox, Seattle. testamentlegions.com, 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.
TOOL: May 29, Tacoma Dome, Tacoma. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.
FLOTSAM AND JETSAM: May 29, El Corazon, Seattle. 206-262-0482 or elcorazonseattle.com.
SHAUN CASSIDY: May 30, Tulalip Resort Casino Orca Ballroom, Tulalip. 360-716-6000 or tulalipresortcasino.com.
SYMPHONY X: June 1, El Corazon, Seattle. 206-262-0482 or elcorazonseattle.com.
HALSEY: June 2, White River Amphitheatre, Auburn. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.
ALANIS MORISSETTE: June 3, White River Amphitheatre, Auburn. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.
STEELY DAN, STEVE WINWOOD: June 4, White River Amphitheatre, Auburn. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.
HALL & OATES, SQUEEZE, KT TUNSTALL: June 5, White River Amphitheatre, Auburn. 800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com.
BRANDI CARLILE, SHERYL CROW, YOLA: June 6, Gorge Amphitheatre, George. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.
”EVITA”: June 12-July 4, 5th Avenue Theatre, Seattle. 206-625-1900 or 5thavenue.org.
ULI JON ROTH: June 6, El Corazon, Seattle. 206-262-0482 or elcorazonseattle.com.
BON JOVI, BRYAN ADAMS: June 10, Tacoma Dome, Tacoma. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.
CHRIS STAPLETON: June 20, Gorge Amphitheatre, George. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.
KENNY LOGGINS: June 25, Tulalip Resort Casino Amphitheatre, Tulalip. 360-716-6000 or ticketmaster.com.
SANTANA; EARTH, WIND & FIRE: June 27, Gorge Amphitheatre, George. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.
MONSTA-X: July 1, Accesso Showare Center, Kent. 866-973-9613 or livenation.com.
BLACK KEYS, GARY CLARK JR., JESSY WILSON: July 7, White River Amphitheatre, Auburn. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.
LINDSEY STIRLING: July 13, WaMu Theater, Seattle. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.
CHRIS YOUNG, SCOTTY MCCREERY, PAYTON SMITH: June 13, White River Amphitheatre, Auburn. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.
INCUBUS: July 15, White River Amphitheatre, Auburn. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.
PHISH: July 17-19, Gorge Amphitheatre, George. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.
GREEN DAY, FALL OUT BOY, WEEZER: July 17, T-Mobile Park, Seattle. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.
KENNY CHESNEY, FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE: July 18, CenturyLink Field, Seattle. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.
FOREIGNER, KANSAS, EUROPE: July 18, White River Amphitheatre, Auburn. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.
PRIMUS, WOLFMOTHER, BATTLES: July 24, Marymoor Park, Redmond. 206-477-7275 or marymoorconcerts.com/events.
MEGADETH, LAMB OF GOD, TRIVIUM, IN FLAMES: July 25, White River Amphitheatre, Auburn. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.
GUNS ‘N ROSES: Aug. 2, T-Mobile Park, Seattle. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.
TAME IMPALA: Aug. 7, Gorge Amphitheatre, George. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.
BACKSTREET BOYS: Aug. 8, White River Amphitheatre, Auburn. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.
KORN, FAITH NO MORE, SCARS ON BROADWAY: Aug. 11, White River Amphitheatre, Auburn. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.
THE LUMINEERS, GREGORY ALAN ISAKOV, DANIEL RODRIGUEZ: Aug. 15, Gorge Amphitheatre, George. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.
MAROON 5: Aug. 15, White River Amphitheatre, Auburn. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.
HARRY STYLES: Aug. 18, Tacoma Dome, Tacoma. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.
JANET JACKSON: Aug. 23, Tacoma Dome, Tacoma. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.
LAUV, CHARLOTTE LAWRENCE, ALEXANDER 23: Aug. 26, WaMu Theater, Seattle. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.
ALICIA KEYS: Aug. 30, WaMu Theater, Seattle. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.
MOTLEY CRUE, DEF LEPPARD, POISON, JOAN JETT & THE BLACKHEARTS: Sept. 2, T-Mobile Park, Seattle. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.
STEVE MILLER BAND: Sept. 4, Washington State Fair, Puyallup. 888-559-FAIR (3247), thefair.com/activities/steve-miller-band.
BLACK CROWES: Sept. 4, White River Amphitheatre, Auburn. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.
DAVE MATTHEWS BAND: Sept. 4-6, Gorge Amphitheatre, George. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.
DOOBIE BROTHERS: Sept. 5, White River Amphitheatre, Auburn. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.
BEACH BOYS: Sept. 7, Washington State Fair, Puyallup. 888-559-FAIR (3247), thefair.com/activities/the-beach-boys.
JOHN LEGEND: Sept. 10-11, Chateau Ste. Michelle, Woodinville. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.
NICKELBACK, STONE TEMPLE PILOTS, SWITCHFOOT: Sept. 11, White River Amphitheatre, Auburn. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.
DISTURBED, STAIND, BAD WOLVES: Sept. 12, White River Amphitheatre, Auburn. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.
MATCHBOX 20: Sept. 15, White River Amphitheatre, Auburn. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.
SAMMY HAGAR & THE CIRCLE, WHITESNAKE, NIGHT RANGER: Sept. 16, White River Amphitheatre, Auburn. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.
PAT METHENY SIDE-EYE: Sept. 17-20, Dimitriou’s Jazz Alley, Seattle. 206-441-9729 or jazzalley.com.
KISS, DAVID LEE ROTH: Sept. 19, Gorge Amphitheatre, George. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.
ROGER WATERS: Sept. 19, Tacoma Dome, Tacoma. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.
LORRIE MORGAN, PAM TILLIS: Sept. 26, Tulalip Resort Casino Orca Ballroom, 10200 Quil Ceda Blvd., Tulalip. 360-716-6000 or tulalipresortcasino.com.
PET SHOP BOYS, NEW ORDER: Sept. 26, Gorge Amphitheatre, George. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.
DARIUS RUCKER: Sept. 26, Washington State Fair, Puyallup. 888-559-FAIR (3247), thefair.com.
HAMMERFALL: Sept. 26, El Corazon, Seattle. 206-262-0482 or elcorazonseattle.com.
KROKUS: Oct. 8, El Corazon, Seattle. 206-262-0482 or elcorazonseattle.com.
JODY WATLEY, TAYLOR DAYNE, LISA LISA: Oct. 16, Tulalip Resort Casino Orca Ballroom, Tulalip. 360-716-6000 or tulalipresortcasino.com.
ZAC BROWN BAND: Oct. 17, Tacoma Dome, Tacoma. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.
NILE: Oct. 21, El Corazon, Seattle. 206-262-0482 or elcorazonseattle.com.
BILLY OCEAN: Oct. 23, Tulalip Resort Casino Orca Ballroom, Tulalip. 360-716-6000 or tulalipresortcasino.com.
