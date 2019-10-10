MANHATTAN TRANSFER: Oct. 10-13, Dimitriou’s Jazz Alley, Seattle. 206-441-9729 or jazzalley.com.
ARIES SPEARS: Oct 11-13, Tacoma Comedy Club, Tacoma. 253-282-7203 or www.tacomacomedyclub.com.
JONAS BROTHERS: Oct. 12, Tacoma Dome, Tacoma. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.
CHRISTIAN SANDS: Oct. 15-16, Dimitriou’s Jazz Alley, Seattle. 206-441-9729 or jazzalley.com.
BUSH, LIVE: Oct. 16, Accesso Showare Center, Kent. 866-973-9613 or livenation.com.
MADELEINE PEYROUX: Oct. 17-20, Dimitriou’s Jazz Alley, Seattle. 206-441-9729 or jazzalley.com.
THE WHO, LIAM GALLAGHER: Oct. 19, T-Mobile Park, Seattle. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.
GLORIA TREVI: Oct. 19, Accesso Showare Center, Kent. 866-973-9613 or livenation.com.
HOZIER: Oct. 19, WaMu Theater, Seattle. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.
SARA BAREILLES: Oct. 22, WaMu Theater, Seattle. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.
JON PARDI: Oct. 24, Paramount Theatre, Seattle. 360-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com.
DRI: Oct. 26, El Corazon, Seattle. 206-262-0482 or www.elcorazonseattle.com.
ALESSIA CARA: Nov. 5, Moore Theatre, Seattle. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.
PHILIP BAILEY: Nov. 7-10, Dimitriou’s Jazz Alley, Seattle. 206-441-9729 or jazzalley.com.
FOGHAT: Nov. 9, Rivers Run Event Center, Angel Of The Winds Casino Resort, Arlington. 360-474-9740 or angelofthewinds.com.
YOUNG THUG, MACHINE GUN KELLY: Nov. 10, WaMu Theater, Seattle. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.
DEATH ANGEL, EXMORTUS, HELLFIRE: Nov. 16, Club Sur, Seattle. 206-607-4929 or www.seattleclubsur.com.
NILE: Nov. 21, El Corazon, Seattle. 206-262-0482 or www.elcorazonseattle.com.
THE BLACK KEYS: Nov. 23, Tacoma Dome, Tacoma. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.
TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA: Nov. 24, Tacoma Dome, Tacoma. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.
”SHREK THE MUSICAL”: Nov. 26-Dec. 29, 5th Avenue Theatre, Seattle. 206-625-1900 or www.5thavenue.org.
SCHOOLBOY Q: Dec. 1, WaMu Theater, Seattle. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.
MIKE STERN JEFF LORBER FUSION WITH DAVE WECKL, JIMMY HASLIP: Dec. 3-4, Dimitriou’s Jazz Alley, Seattle. 206-441-9729 or jazzalley.com.
THE CHAINSMOKERS: Dec. 3, Tacoma Dome, Tacoma. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.
AVERAGE WHITE BAND: Dec. 11-15, Dimitriou’s Jazz Alley, Seattle. 206-441-9729 or jazzalley.com.
TREVOR NOAH: Dec. 13, Tacoma Dome, Tacoma. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.
BRIAN SETZER ORCHESTRA: Dec. 13-14, Moore Theatre, Seattle. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.
DEADMAUS: Dec. 19, WaMu Theater, Seattle. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.
JUDY COLLINS HOLIDAYS & HITS: Dec. 19-22, Dimitriou’s Jazz Alley, Seattle. 206-441-9729 or jazzalley.com.
BLIND BOYS OF ALABAMA: Dec. 26-29, Dimitriou’s Jazz Alley, Seattle. 206-441-9729 or jazzalley.com.
DERMOT KENNEDY: Jan. 26, 2020, Paramount Theatre, Seattle. 360-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com.
SUPERM: Feb. 4, Accesso Showare Center, Kent. 866-973-9613 or livenation.com.
WILLIAM DUVALL: Feb. 29, 2020, The Triple Door, Seattle. 206-838-4333 or thetripledoor.net.
”STU FOR SILVERTON”: Jan. 31-Feb. 23, 2020, 5th Avenue Theatre, Seattle. 206-625-1900 or www.5thavenue.org.
”SISTER ACT”: March 13-April 5, 2020, 5th Avenue Theatre, Seattle. 206-625-1900 or www.5thavenue.org.
BILLIE EILISH: April 20, 2020, Tacoma Dome, Tacoma. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.
DEAD CAN DANCE: May 3, 2020, Paramount Theatre, Seattle. 360-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com.
”ONCE ON THIS ISLAND”: May 12-24, 2020, 5th Avenue Theatre, Seattle. 206-625-1900 or www.5thavenue.org.
”EVITA”: June 12-July 4, 2020, 5th Avenue Theatre, Seattle. 206-625-1900 or www.5thavenue.org.
OZZY OSBOURNE: July 11, 2020, Tacoma Dome, Tacoma. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.
GREEN DAY, FALL OUT BOY, WEEZER: July 17, 2020, T-Mobile Park, Seattle. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.
