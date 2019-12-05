Charlie Hunter and Lucy Woodward

Dec. 10, Dimitriou’s Jazz Alley, Seattle. 206-441-9729 or jazzalley.com.

 Sallie Mosely photo

NORMAN BROWN, BOBBY CALDWELL, MARION MEADOWS: Dec. 5-8, Dimitriou’s Jazz Alley, Seattle. 206-441-9729 or jazzalley.com.

UNEARTH, DARKEST HOUR: Dec. 6, El Corazon, Seattle. 206-262-0482 or elcorazonseattle.com.

BOSTON MANOR: Dec. 8, El Corazon, Seattle. 206-262-0482 or elcorazonseattle.com.

AS I LAY DYING: Dec. 9, El Corazon, Seattle. 206-262-0482 or elcorazonseattle.com.

HELLYEAH: Dec. 10, El Corazon, Seattle. 206-262-0482 or elcorazonseattle.com.

AVERAGE WHITE BAND: Dec. 11-15, Dimitriou’s Jazz Alley, Seattle. 206-441-9729 or jazzalley.com.

TREVOR NOAH: Dec. 13, Tacoma Dome, Tacoma. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.

BRIAN SETZER ORCHESTRA: Dec. 13-14, Moore Theatre, Seattle. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.

STATIC-X: Dec. 14, El Corazon, Seattle. 206-262-0482 or elcorazonseattle.com.

DAVID BENOIT, SARA GAZAREK: Dec. 17-18, Dimitriou’s Jazz Alley, Seattle. 206-441-9729 or jazzalley.com.

DEADMAUS: Dec. 19, WaMu Theater, Seattle. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.

JUDY COLLINS HOLIDAYS & HITS: Dec. 19-22, Dimitriou’s Jazz Alley, Seattle. 206-441-9729 or jazzalley.com.

POISON IDEA: Dec. 21, El Corazon, Seattle. 206-262-0482 or elcorazonseattle.com.

BLIND BOYS OF ALABAMA: Dec. 26-29, Dimitriou’s Jazz Alley, Seattle. 206-441-9729 or jazzalley.com.

PANCHO SANCHEZ: Dec. 30-31, Dimitriou’s Jazz Alley, Seattle. 206-441-9729 or jazzalley.com.

PEARL DJANGO: Jan. 7-8,2020, Dimitriou’s Jazz Alley, Seattle. 206-441-9729 or jazzalley.com.

PETER WHITE: Jan. 9-12, 2020, Dimitriou’s Jazz Alley, Seattle. 206-441-9729 or jazzalley.com.

CHRIS BOTTI: Jan. 14-16 and 17-19, 2020, Dimitriou’s Jazz Alley, Seattle. 206-441-9729 or jazzalley.com.

HARRIET TUBMAN: Jan. 21-22, Dimitriou’s Jazz Alley, Seattle. 206-441-9729 or jazzalley.com.

STEVE GADD BAND: Jan. 23-26, 2020, Dimitriou’s Jazz Alley, Seattle. 206-441-9729 or jazzalley.com.

DERMOT KENNEDY: Jan. 26, 2020, Paramount Theatre, Seattle. 360-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com.

PETER BERNSTEIN, LARRY GOLDINGS, BILL STEWART: Jan. 28-29, 2020, Dimitriou’s Jazz Alley, Seattle. 206-441-9729 or jazzalley.com.

SARAH MCLACHLAN: Feb. 2, 2020, , Benaroya Hall, Seattle. 866-833-4747, or benaroyahall.org or livenation.com.

SUPERM: Feb. 4, 2020, Accesso Showare Center, Kent. 866-973-9613 or livenation.com.

REVEREND HORTON HEAT: Feb. 4-6, 2020, The Crocodile, Seattle. 206-262-0482 or elcorazonseattle.com.

MARTIN TAYLOR, FRANK VIGNOLA: Feb. 4-5, 2020, Dimitriou’s Jazz Alley, Seattle. 206-441-9729 or jazzalley.com.

BIG BAD VOODOO DADDY: Feb. 6-9, Dimitriou’s Jazz Alley, Seattle. 206-441-9729 or jazzalley.com.

SONNY LANDREATH, MARCIA BALL: Feb. 11-12, 2020, Dimitriou’s Jazz Alley, Seattle. 206-441-9729 or jazzalley.com.

JACK BROADBENT: Feb. 19, 2020, Dimitriou’s Jazz Alley, Seattle. 206-441-9729 or jazzalley.com.

DAVID SANBORN JAZZ QUINTET: Feb. 20-23, 2020, Dimitriou’s Jazz Alley, Seattle. 206-441-9729 or jazzalley.com.

WILLIAM DUVALL: Feb. 29, 2020, The Triple Door, Seattle. 206-838-4333 or thetripledoor.net.

”STU FOR SILVERTON”: Jan. 31-Feb. 23, 2020, 5th Avenue Theatre, Seattle. 206-625-1900 or 5thavenue.org.

HAYLEY KIYOKO: March 8, 2020, Showbox Sodo, Seattle. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.

VICTOR WOOTEN: March 12-15, 2020, Dimitriou’s Jazz Alley, Seattle. 206-441-9729 or jazzalley.com.

”SISTER ACT”: March 13-April 5, 2020, 5th Avenue Theatre, Seattle. 206-625-1900 or 5thavenue.org.

BILLIE EILISH: April 10, 2020, Tacoma Dome, Tacoma. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.

ALICE COOPER: April 20, 2020, McCaw Hall, Seattle. 844-827-8118 or uniquelives.com.

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH: April 23, 2020, Tacoma Dome, Tacoma. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.

DEAD CAN DANCE: May 3, 2020, Paramount Theatre, Seattle. 360-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com.

CHER: May 4, 2020, Angel of The Winds Arena, Everett. 866.332.8499 or angelofthewindsarena.com.

”ONCE ON THIS ISLAND”: May 12-24, 2020, 5th Avenue Theatre, Seattle. 206-625-1900 or 5thavenue.org.

APOCALYPTICA: May 14, 2020, Showbox at The Market, Seattle. 888-929-7849 or AXS.com,

JOURNEY, THE PRETENDEERS: May 16, 2020, Gorge Amphitheatre, George. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.

ALANIS MORISSETTE: June 3, 2020, White River Amphitheatre, Auburn. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.

BRANDI CARLILE, SHERYL CROW, YOLA: June 6, 2020, Gorge Amphitheatre, George. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.

”EVITA”: June 12-July 4, 2020, 5th Avenue Theatre, Seattle. 206-625-1900 or 5thavenue.org.

OZZY OSBOURNE, MARILY MANSON: July 11, 2020, Tacoma Dome, Tacoma. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.

GREEN DAY, FALL OUT BOY, WEEZER: July 17, 2020, T-Mobile Park, Seattle. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.

BLACK CROWES: Sept. 4, 2020, White River Amphitheatre, Auburn. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.

DOOBIE BROTHERS: Sept. 5, 2020, White River Amphitheatre, Auburn. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.

KISS: Sept. 19, 2020, Gorge Amphitheatre, George. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.

