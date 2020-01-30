Dweezil Zappa

DWEEZIL ZAPPA

Feb. 6, Neptune Theatre, Seattle. 360-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com.

THE NEW PORNOGRAPHERS: Jan. 30, Neptune Theatre, Seattle. 360-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com.

WAR: Jan. 30-Feb. 2, Dimitriou’s Jazz Alley, Seattle. 206-441-9729 or jazzalley.com.

EMILY KING: Jan. 31, The Triple Door, Seattle. 206-838-4333 or thetripledoor.net.

EXCISION: Jan. 31-Feb. 1, Tacoma Dome, Tacoma. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.

THE CHOIR OF MAN: Jan. 31, Moore Theatre, Seattle. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.

”CINDERELLA”: by Pacific Northwest Ballet, Jan. 31-Feb. 9, McCaw Hall, Seattle. 206-441-2424 or pnb.org.

HEART BY HEART: Feb. 1, The Triple Door, Seattle. 206-838-4333 or thetripledoor.net.

CODY KO & NOEL MILLER: Feb. 1, Moore Theatre, Seattle. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.

JULIA SWEENEY: Feb. 1, Neptune Theatre, Seattle. 360-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com.

SARAH MCLACHLAN: Feb. 2, Benaroya Hall, Seattle. 866-833-4747, or benaroyahall.org or livenation.com.

SINEAD O’CONNOR: Feb. 4, Neptune Theatre, Seattle. 360-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com.

SUPERM: Feb. 4, Accesso Showare Center, Kent. 866-973-9613 or livenation.com.

REVEREND HORTON HEAT: Feb. 4-6, The Crocodile, Seattle. 206-262-0482 or elcorazonseattle.com.

MARTIN TAYLOR, FRANK VIGNOLA: Feb. 4-5, Dimitriou’s Jazz Alley, Seattle. 206-441-9729 or jazzalley.com.

QUEENSRYCHE: Feb. 5, Neptune Theatre, Seattle. 360-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com.

TRIXIE MATELL: Feb. 5, Moore Theatre, Seattle. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.

DWEEZIL ZAPPA: Feb. 6, Neptune Theatre, Seattle. 360-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com.

NORM MACDONALD: Feb. 6, Moore Theatre, Seattle. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.

BIG BAD VOODOO DADDY: Feb. 6-9, Dimitriou’s Jazz Alley, Seattle. 206-441-9729 or jazzalley.com.

GARY GULMAN: Feb. 8, Neptune Theatre, Seattle. 360-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com.

VIOLENT FEMMES: Feb. 9, Neptune Theatre, Seattle. 360-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com.

MUSTARD PLUG, THE TOASTERS: Feb. 9, El Corazon, Seattle. 206-262-0482 or elcorazonseattle.com.

SOULFLY, TOXIC HOLOCAUST: Feb. 10, El Corazon, Seattle. 206-262-0482 or elcorazonseattle.com.

MARCUS KING BAND: Feb. 11, Neptune Theatre, Seattle. 360-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com.

SONNY LANDREATH, MARCIA BALL: Feb. 11-12, Dimitriou’s Jazz Alley, Seattle. 206-441-9729 or jazzalley.com.

ROSS THE BOSS: Feb. 12, El Corazon, Seattle. 206-262-0482 or elcorazonseattle.com.

PINEGROVE: Feb. 12, Neptune Theatre, Seattle. 360-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com.

BLAKE SHELTON: Feb. 14, Tacoma Dome, Tacoma. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.

DR. DOG: Feb. 14, Neptune Theatre, Seattle. 360-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com.

PEE WEE HERMAN: BIG ADVENTURE: Feb. 15, Moore Theatre, Seattle. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.

VALE OF PNATH, GOROD: Feb. 16, El Corazon, Seattle. 206-262-0482 or elcorazonseattle.com.

JACK BROADBENT: Feb. 19, Dimitriou’s Jazz Alley, Seattle. 206-441-9729 or jazzalley.com.

ANTIBALAS: Feb. 20, Neptune Theatre, Seattle. 360-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com.

DAVID SANBORN JAZZ QUINTET: Feb. 20-23, Dimitriou’s Jazz Alley, Seattle. 206-441-9729 or jazzalley.com.

BRANFORD MARSALIS QUARTET: Feb. 20-22, The Triple Door, Seattle. 206-838-4333 or thetripledoor.net.

MURDER BY DEATH: Feb. 21, Neptune Theatre, Seattle. 360-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com.

TUCK AND PATTI: Feb. 24, The Triple Door, Seattle. 206-838-4333 or thetripledoor.net.APH

RAPHAEL SAADIQ: Feb. 25, Neptune Theatre, Seattle. 360-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com.

STANTON MOORE: Feb. 27, The Triple Door, Seattle. 206-838-4333 or thetripledoor.net.

WILLIAM DUVALL: Feb. 29, The Triple Door, Seattle. 206-838-4333 or thetripledoor.net.

”STU FOR SILVERTON”: Jan. 31-Feb. 23, 5th Avenue Theatre, Seattle. 206-625-1900 or 5thavenue.org.

BLACK JACKET SYMPHONY: March 4, Rialto Theater, Tacoma. 253-591-5894 or tickets.broadwaycenter.org.

RICK SPRINGFIELD: March 6, Tulalip Resort Casino Orca Ballroom, Tulalip. 360-716-6000 or tulalipresortcasino.com.

HAYLEY KIYOKO: March 8, Showbox Sodo, Seattle. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.

THE STROKES: March 9, WaMu Theater, Seattle. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.

VICTOR WOOTEN: March 12-15, Dimitriou’s Jazz Alley, Seattle. 206-441-9729 or jazzalley.com.

BURTON CUMMINGS: March 13-14, Skagit Casino Resort, 5984 Darrk Lane, Bow. 877-275-2448 or theskagit.com.

”SISTER ACT”: March 13-April 5, 5th Avenue Theatre, Seattle. 206-625-1900 or 5thavenue.org.

CARNIFEX: March 16, El Corazon, Seattle. 206-262-0482 or elcorazonseattle.com.

THE ACACIA STRAIN: March 18, El Corazon, Seattle. 206-262-0482 or elcorazonseattle.com.

AMANDA SHIRES: March 20, The Crocodile, Seattle. 877-987-6487 or Eventbrite.com.

ORLEANS, FIREFALL: March 27, Tulalip Resort Casino Orca Ballroom, Tulalip. 360-716-6000 or tulalipresortcasino.com.

TOWER OF POWER: April 2-5, Dimitriou’s Jazz Alley, Seattle. 206-441-9729 or jazzalley.com.

AMY GRANT: April 4, Pantages Theater, Tacoma. 253-591-5894 or TacomaArtsLive.org.

CORB LUND: April 10, Tractor Tavern, Seattle. 866-777-8932 or Ticketweb.com.

GRAND FUNK RAILROAD: April 10, Tulalip Resort Casino Orca Ballroom, Tulalip. 360-716-6000 or tulalipresortcasino.com.

BILLIE EILISH: April 10, Tacoma Dome, Tacoma. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.

ALICE COOPER: April 20, McCaw Hall, Seattle. 800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com.

DAUGTHRY 2020: April 24, Tulalip Resort Casino Orca Ballroom, Tulalip. 360-716-6000 or tulalipresortcasino.com.

MILKY CHANCE: Aug. 24, Moore Theatre, Seattle. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH: April 23, Tacoma Dome, Tacoma. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.

STURGILL SIMPSON, TYLER CHILDERS: May 20, Gorge Amphitheatre, George. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.

DEAD CAN DANCE: May 3, Paramount Theatre, Seattle. 360-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com.

CHER: May 4, Angel of The Winds Arena, Everett. 866.332.8499 or angelofthewindsarena.com.

”ONCE ON THIS ISLAND”: May 12-24, 5th Avenue Theatre, Seattle. 206-625-1900 or 5thavenue.org.

APOCALYPTICA: May 14, Showbox at The Market, Seattle. 888-929-7849 or AXS.com,

JOURNEY, THE PRETENDERS: May 16, Gorge Amphitheatre, George. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.

FLOTSAM AND JETSAM: May 29, El Corazon, Seattle. 206-262-0482 or elcorazonseattle.com.

SHAUN CASSIDY: May 30, Tulalip Resort Casino Orca Ballroom, Tulalip. 360-716-6000 or tulalipresortcasino.com.

SYMPHONY X: June 1, El Corazon, Seattle. 206-262-0482 or elcorazonseattle.com.

HALSEY: June 2, White River Amphitheatre, Auburn. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.

ALANIS MORISSETTE: June 3, White River Amphitheatre, Auburn. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.

STEELY DAN, STEVE WINWOOD: June 4, White River Amphitheatre, Auburn. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.

HALL & OATES, SQUEEZE, KT TUNSTALL: June 5, White River Amphitheatre, Auburn. 800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com.

BRANDI CARLILE, SHERYL CROW, YOLA: June 6, Gorge Amphitheatre, George. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.

”EVITA”: June 12-July 4, 5th Avenue Theatre, Seattle. 206-625-1900 or 5thavenue.org.

ULI JON ROTH: June 6, El Corazon, Seattle. 206-262-0482 or elcorazonseattle.com.

BON JOVI, BRYAN ADAMS: June 10, Tacoma Dome, Tacoma. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.

MONSTA-X: July 1, Accesso Showare Center, Kent. 866-973-9613 or livenation.com.

OZZY OSBOURNE, MARILY MANSON: July 11, Tacoma Dome, Tacoma. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.

PHISH: July 17-19, Gorge Amphitheatre, George. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.

GREEN DAY, FALL OUT BOY, WEEZER: July 17, T-Mobile Park, Seattle. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.

KENNY CHESNEY, FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE: July 18, CenturyLink Field, Seattle. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.

FOREIGNER, KANSAS, EUROPE: July 18, White River Amphitheatre, Auburn. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.

TAME IMPALA: Aug. 7, Gorge Amphitheatre, George. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.

THE LUMINEERS, GREGORY ALAN ISAKOV, DANIEL RODRIGUEZ: Aug. 5, Gorge Amphitheatre, George. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.

MAROON 5: Aug. 15, White River Amphitheatre, Auburn. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.

HARRY STYLES: Aug. 18, Tacoma Dome, Tacoma. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.

LAUV, CHARLOTTE LAWRENCE, ALEXANDER 23: Aug. 26, WaMu Theater, Seattle. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.

ALICIA KEYS: Aug. 30, WaMu Theater, Seattle. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.

MOTLEY CRUE, DEF LEPPARD, POISON, JOAN JETT & THE BLACKHEARTS: Sept. 2, T-Mobile Park, Seattle. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.

BLACK CROWES: Sept. 4, White River Amphitheatre, Auburn. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.

DAVE MATTHEWS BAND: Sept. 4-6, Gorge Amphitheatre, George. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.

DOOBIE BROTHERS: Sept. 5, White River Amphitheatre, Auburn. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.

NICKELBACK, STONE TEMPLE PILOTS, SWITCHFOOT: Sept. 11, White River Amphitheatre, Auburn. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.

DISTURBED, STAIND, BAD WOLVES: Sept. 12, White River Amphitheatre, Auburn. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.

MATCHBOX 20: Sept. 15, White River Amphitheatre, Auburn. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.

SAMMY HAGAR & THE CIRCLE, WHITESNAKE, NIGHT RANGER: Sept, 16, White River Amphitheatre, Auburn. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.

KISS, DAVID LEE ROTH: Sept. 19, Gorge Amphitheatre, George. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.

LORRIE MORGAN, PAM TILLIS: Sept. 26, Tulalip Resort Casino Orca Ballroom, 10200 Quil Ceda Blvd., Tulalip. 360-716-6000 or tulalipresortcasino.com.

HAMMERFALL: Sept. 26, El Corazon, Seattle. 206-262-0482 or elcorazonseattle.com.

KROKUS: Oct. 8, El Corazon, Seattle. 206-262-0482 or elcorazonseattle.com.

JODY WATLEY, TAYLOR DAYNE, LISA LISA: Oct. 16, Tulalip Resort Casino Orca Ballroom, Tulalip. 360-716-6000 or tulalipresortcasino.com.

ZAC BROWN BAND: Oct. 17, Tacoma Dome, Tacoma. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.

BILLY OCEAN: Oct. 23, Tulalip Resort Casino Orca Ballroom, Tulalip. 360-716-6000 or tulalipresortcasino.com.

