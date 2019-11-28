”SHREK THE MUSICAL”: Nov. 28-Dec. 29, 5th Avenue Theatre, Seattle. 206-625-1900 or 5thavenue.org.
L.A. GUNS: Nov. 30, El Corazon, Seattle. 206-262-0482 or elcorazonseattle.com.
SCHOOLBOY Q: Dec. 1, WaMu Theater, Seattle. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.
MORBID ANGEL, WATAIN: Dec. 2, El Corazon, Seattle. 206-262-0482 or elcorazonseattle.com.
MIKE STERN JEFF LORBER FUSION WITH DAVE WECKL, JIMMY HASLIP: Dec. 3-4, Dimitriou’s Jazz Alley, Seattle. 206-441-9729 or jazzalley.com.
THE CHAINSMOKERS: Dec. 3, Tacoma Dome, Tacoma. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.
NORMAN BROWN, BOBBY CALDWELL, MARION MEADOWS: Dec. 5-8, Dimitriou’s Jazz Alley, Seattle. 206-441-9729 or jazzalley.com.
UNEARTH, DARKEST HOUR: Dec. 6, El Corazon, Seattle. 206-262-0482 or elcorazonseattle.com.
BOSTON MANOR: Dec. 8, El Corazon, Seattle. 206-262-0482 or elcorazonseattle.com.
AS I LAY DYING: Dec. 9, El Corazon, Seattle. 206-262-0482 or elcorazonseattle.com.
CHARLIE HUNTER, LUCY WOODWARD: Dec. 10, Dimitriou’s Jazz Alley, Seattle. 206-441-9729 or jazzalley.com.
HELLYEAH: Dec. 10, El Corazon, Seattle. 206-262-0482 or elcorazonseattle.com.
AVERAGE WHITE BAND: Dec. 11-15, Dimitriou’s Jazz Alley, Seattle. 206-441-9729 or jazzalley.com.
TREVOR NOAH: Dec. 13, Tacoma Dome, Tacoma. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.
BRIAN SETZER ORCHESTRA: Dec. 13-14, Moore Theatre, Seattle. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.
STATIC-X: Dec. 14, El Corazon, Seattle. 206-262-0482 or elcorazonseattle.com.
DAVID BENOIT, SARA GAZAREK: Dec. 17-18, Dimitriou’s Jazz Alley, Seattle. 206-441-9729 or jazzalley.com.
DEADMAUS: Dec. 19, WaMu Theater, Seattle. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.
JUDY COLLINS HOLIDAYS & HITS: Dec. 19-22, Dimitriou’s Jazz Alley, Seattle. 206-441-9729 or jazzalley.com.
POISON IDEA: Dec. 21, El Corazon, Seattle. 206-262-0482 or elcorazonseattle.com.
BLIND BOYS OF ALABAMA: Dec. 26-29, Dimitriou’s Jazz Alley, Seattle. 206-441-9729 or jazzalley.com.
PANCHO SANCHEZ: Dec. 30-31, Dimitriou’s Jazz Alley, Seattle. 206-441-9729 or jazzalley.com.
PEARL DJANGO: Jan. 7-8,2020, Dimitriou’s Jazz Alley, Seattle. 206-441-9729 or jazzalley.com.
PETER WHITE: Jan. 9-12, 2020, Dimitriou’s Jazz Alley, Seattle. 206-441-9729 or jazzalley.com.
CHRIS BOTTI: Jan. 14-16 and 17-19, 2020, Dimitriou’s Jazz Alley, Seattle. 206-441-9729 or jazzalley.com.
HARRIET TUBMAN: Jan. 21-22, Dimitriou’s Jazz Alley, Seattle. 206-441-9729 or jazzalley.com.
STEVE GADD BAND: Jan. 23-26, 2020, Dimitriou’s Jazz Alley, Seattle. 206-441-9729 or jazzalley.com.
DERMOT KENNEDY: Jan. 26, 2020, Paramount Theatre, Seattle. 360-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com.
PETER BERNSTEIN, LARRY GOLDINGS, BILL STEWART: Jan. 28-29, 2020, Dimitriou’s Jazz Alley, Seattle. 206-441-9729 or jazzalley.com.
SARAH MCLACHLAN: Feb. 2, 2020, , Benaroya Hall, Seattle. 866-833-4747, or benaroyahall.org or livenation.com.
SUPERM: Feb. 4, 2020, Accesso Showare Center, Kent. 866-973-9613 or livenation.com.
REVEREND HORTON HEAT: Feb. 4-6, 2020, The Crocodile, Seattle. 206-262-0482 or elcorazonseattle.com.
MARTIN TAYLOR, FRANK VIGNOLA: Feb. 4-5, 2020, Dimitriou’s Jazz Alley, Seattle. 206-441-9729 or jazzalley.com.
BIG BAD VOODOO DADDY: Feb. 6-9, Dimitriou’s Jazz Alley, Seattle. 206-441-9729 or jazzalley.com.
SONNY LANDREATH, MARCIA BALL: Feb. 11-12, 2020, Dimitriou’s Jazz Alley, Seattle. 206-441-9729 or jazzalley.com.
JACK BROADBENT: Feb. 19, 2020, Dimitriou’s Jazz Alley, Seattle. 206-441-9729 or jazzalley.com.
DAVID SANBORN JAZZ QUINTET: Feb. 20-23, 2020, Dimitriou’s Jazz Alley, Seattle. 206-441-9729 or jazzalley.com.
WILLIAM DUVALL: Feb. 29, 2020, The Triple Door, Seattle. 206-838-4333 or thetripledoor.net.
”STU FOR SILVERTON”: Jan. 31-Feb. 23, 2020, 5th Avenue Theatre, Seattle. 206-625-1900 or 5thavenue.org.
HAYLEY KIYOKO: March 8, 2020, Showbox Sodo, Seattle. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.
”SISTER ACT”: March 13-April 5, 2020, 5th Avenue Theatre, Seattle. 206-625-1900 or 5thavenue.org.
BILLIE EILISH: April 10, 2020, Tacoma Dome, Tacoma. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.
ALICE COOPER: April 20, 2020, McCaw Hall, Seattle. 844-827-8118 or uniquelives.com.
DEAD CAN DANCE: May 3, 2020, Paramount Theatre, Seattle. 360-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com.
CHER: May 4, 2020, Angel of The Winds Arena, Everett. 866.332.8499 or angelofthewindsarena.com.
”ONCE ON THIS ISLAND”: May 12-24, 2020, 5th Avenue Theatre, Seattle. 206-625-1900 or 5thavenue.org.
APOCALYPTICA: May 14, 2020, Showbox at The Market, Seattle. 888-929-7849 or AXS.com,
JOURNEY, THE PRETENDEERS: May 16, 2020, Gorge Amphitheatre, George. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.
BRANDI CARLILE, SHERYL CROW, YOLA: June 6, 2020, Gorge Amphitheatre, George. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.
”EVITA”: June 12-July 4, 2020, 5th Avenue Theatre, Seattle. 206-625-1900 or 5thavenue.org.
OZZY OSBOURNE, MARILY MANSON: July 11, 2020, Tacoma Dome, Tacoma. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.
GREEN DAY, FALL OUT BOY, WEEZER: July 17, 2020, T-Mobile Park, Seattle. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.
BLACK CROWES: Sept. 4, 2020, White River Amphitheatre, Auburn. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.
DOOBIE BROTHERS: Sept. 5, 2020, White River Amphitheatre, Auburn. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.
KISS: Sept. 19, 2020, Gorge Amphitheatre, George. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.
