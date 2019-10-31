Mike Stern

MIKE STERN JEFF LORBER FUSION WITH DAVE WECKL, JIMMY HASLIP: Dec. 3-4, Dimitriou’s Jazz Alley, Seattle. 206-441-9729 or jazzalley.com.

 Sandrine Lee photo

SAVION GLOVER: Nov. 4-6, Dimitriou’s Jazz Alley, Seattle. 206-441-9729 or jazzalley.com.

ALESSIA CARA: Nov. 5, Moore Theatre, Seattle. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.

PHILIP BAILEY: Nov. 7-10, Dimitriou’s Jazz Alley, Seattle. 206-441-9729 or jazzalley.com.

FOGHAT: Nov. 9, Rivers Run Event Center, Angel Of The Winds Casino Resort, Arlington. 360-474-9740 or angelofthewinds.com.

YOUNG THUG, MACHINE GUN KELLY: Nov. 10, WaMu Theater, Seattle. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.

DEATH ANGEL, EXMORTUS, HELLFIRE: Nov. 16, Club Sur, Seattle. 206-607-4929 or seattleclubsur.com.

NILE: Nov. 21, El Corazon, Seattle. 206-262-0482 or elcorazonseattle.com.

THE BLACK KEYS: Nov. 23, Tacoma Dome, Tacoma. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.

TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA: Nov. 24, Tacoma Dome, Tacoma. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.

”SHREK THE MUSICAL”: Nov. 26-Dec. 29, 5th Avenue Theatre, Seattle. 206-625-1900 or 5thavenue.org.

SCHOOLBOY Q: Dec. 1, WaMu Theater, Seattle. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.

THE CHAINSMOKERS: Dec. 3, Tacoma Dome, Tacoma. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.

AVERAGE WHITE BAND: Dec. 11-15, Dimitriou’s Jazz Alley, Seattle. 206-441-9729 or jazzalley.com.

TREVOR NOAH: Dec. 13, Tacoma Dome, Tacoma. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.

BRIAN SETZER ORCHESTRA: Dec. 13-14, Moore Theatre, Seattle. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.

DEADMAUS: Dec. 19, WaMu Theater, Seattle. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.

JUDY COLLINS HOLIDAYS & HITS: Dec. 19-22, Dimitriou’s Jazz Alley, Seattle. 206-441-9729 or jazzalley.com.

BLIND BOYS OF ALABAMA: Dec. 26-29, Dimitriou’s Jazz Alley, Seattle. 206-441-9729 or jazzalley.com.

ERIC JOHNSON: Jan. 9, 2020, Lincoln Theatre, Mount Vernon. lincolntheatre.org or 360-336-8955.

DERMOT KENNEDY: Jan. 26, 2020, Paramount Theatre, Seattle. 360-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com.

SUPERM: Feb. 4, 2020, Accesso Showare Center, Kent. 866-973-9613 or livenation.com.

WILLIAM DUVALL: Feb. 29, 2020, The Triple Door, Seattle. 206-838-4333 or thetripledoor.net.

”STU FOR SILVERTON”: Jan. 31-Feb. 23, 2020, 5th Avenue Theatre, Seattle. 206-625-1900 or 5thavenue.org.

HAYLEY KIYOKO: March 8, 2020, Showbox Sodo, Seattle. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.

”SISTER ACT”: March 13-April 5, 2020, 5th Avenue Theatre, Seattle. 206-625-1900 or 5thavenue.org.

BILLIE EILISH: April 10, 2020, Tacoma Dome, Tacoma. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.

ALICE COOPER: April 20, 2020, McCaw Hall, Seattle. 844-827-8118 or uniquelives.com.

DEAD CAN DANCE: May 3, 2020, Paramount Theatre, Seattle. 360-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com.

”ONCE ON THIS ISLAND”: May 12-24, 2020, 5th Avenue Theatre, Seattle. 206-625-1900 or 5thavenue.org.

”EVITA”: June 12-July 4, 2020, 5th Avenue Theatre, Seattle. 206-625-1900 or 5thavenue.org.

OZZY OSBOURNE: July 11, 2020, Tacoma Dome, Tacoma. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.

GREEN DAY, FALL OUT BOY, WEEZER: July 17, 2020, T-Mobile Park, Seattle. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.

