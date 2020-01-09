PETER WHITE: Jan. 9-12, Dimitriou’s Jazz Alley, Seattle. 206-441-9729 or jazzalley.com.
CHRIS BOTTI: Jan. 14-16 and 17-19, Dimitriou’s Jazz Alley, Seattle. 206-441-9729 or jazzalley.com.
NADA SURF: Jan. 14, Neptune Theatre, Seattle. 360-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com.
KEOLA BEAMER AND JEFF PETERSON WITH MOANALANI BEAMER: Jan. 14, The Triple Door, Seattle. 206-838-4333 or thetripledoor.net.
COLD WAR KIDS: Jan. 17-18, Neptune Theatre, Seattle. 360-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com.
SKA PARADE 30TH ANNIVERSARY TOUR WITH LOS KUNG FU MONKEYS: Jan. 17, El Corazon, Seattle. 206-262-0482 or elcorazonseattle.com.
JAUZ: Jan. 18, WaMu Theater, Seattle. 206-381-7985 or washingtonmusictheater.com.
INTERNAL BLEEDING: Jan. 20, El Corazon Funhouse, Seattle. 206-262-0482 or elcorazonseattle.com.
REX ORANGE COUNTY: Jan. 21, Paramount Theatre, Seattle. 360-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com.
HARRIET TUBMAN: Jan. 21-22, Dimitriou’s Jazz Alley, Seattle. 206-441-9729 or jazzalley.com.
THE LIL SMOKIES: Jan. 23, Neptune Theatre, Seattle. 360-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com.
STEVE GADD BAND: Jan. 23-26, Dimitriou’s Jazz Alley, Seattle. 206-441-9729 or jazzalley.com.
BRETT DENNEN: Jan. 24, Neptune Theatre, Seattle. 360-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com.
BILL MAHER: Jan. 25, Paramount Theatre, Seattle. 360-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com.
DERMOT KENNEDY: Jan. 26, Paramount Theatre, Seattle. 360-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com.
STRUNZ & FARAH: Jan. 27, The Triple Door, Seattle. 206-838-4333 or thetripledoor.net.
PETER BERNSTEIN, LARRY GOLDINGS, BILL STEWART: Jan. 28-29, Dimitriou’s Jazz Alley, Seattle. 206-441-9729 or jazzalley.com.
MOTION CITY SOUNDTRACK: Jan. 28, Neptune Theatre, Seattle. 360-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com.
JUAN DE MARCOS AND THE AFRO-CUBAN ALL STARS: Jan. 28-29, The Triple Door, Seattle. 206-838-4333 or thetripledoor.net.
RADICAL FACE: Jan. 29, Neptune Theatre, Seattle. 360-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com.
THE NEW PORNOGRAPHERS: Jan. 30, Neptune Theatre, Seattle. 360-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com.
WAR: Jan. 30-Feb. 2, Dimitriou’s Jazz Alley, Seattle. 206-441-9729 or jazzalley.com.
EMILY KING: Jan. 31, The Triple Door, Seattle. 206-838-4333 or thetripledoor.net.
EXCISION: Jan. 31-Feb. 1, Tacoma Dome, Tacoma. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.
THE CHOIR OF MAN: Jan. 31, Moore Theatre, Seattle. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.
”CINDERELLA”: by Pacific Northwest Ballet, Jan. 31-Feb. 9, McCaw Hall, Seattle. 206-441-2424 or pnb.org.
HEART BY HEART: Feb. 1, The Triple Door, Seattle. 206-838-4333 or thetripledoor.net.
CODY KO & NOEL MILLER: Feb. 1, Moore Theatre, Seattle. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.
JULIA SWEENEY: Feb. 1, Neptune Theatre, Seattle. 360-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com.
SARAH MCLACHLAN: Feb. 2, Benaroya Hall, Seattle. 866-833-4747, or benaroyahall.org or livenation.com.
SINEAD O’CONNOR: Feb. 4, Neptune Theatre, Seattle. 360-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com.
SUPERM: Feb. 4, Accesso Showare Center, Kent. 866-973-9613 or livenation.com.
REVEREND HORTON HEAT: Feb. 4-6, The Crocodile, Seattle. 206-262-0482 or elcorazonseattle.com.
MARTIN TAYLOR, FRANK VIGNOLA: Feb. 4-5, Dimitriou’s Jazz Alley, Seattle. 206-441-9729 or jazzalley.com.
QUEENSRYCHE: Feb. 5, Neptune Theatre, Seattle. 360-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com.
TRIXIE MATELL: Feb. 5, Moore Theatre, Seattle. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.
DWEEZIL ZAPPA: Feb. 6, Neptune Theatre, Seattle. 360-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com.
NORM MACDONALD: Feb. 6, Moore Theatre, Seattle. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.
BIG BAD VOODOO DADDY: Feb. 6-9, Dimitriou’s Jazz Alley, Seattle. 206-441-9729 or jazzalley.com.
GARY GULMAN: Feb. 8, Neptune Theatre, Seattle. 360-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com.
MUSTARD PLUG, THE TOASTERS: Feb. 9, El Corazon, Seattle. 206-262-0482 or elcorazonseattle.com.
SOULFLY, TOXIC HOLOCAUST: Feb. 10, El Corazon, Seattle. 206-262-0482 or elcorazonseattle.com.
SONNY LANDREATH, MARCIA BALL: Feb. 11-12, Dimitriou’s Jazz Alley, Seattle. 206-441-9729 or jazzalley.com.
ROSS THE BOSS: Feb. 12, El Corazon, Seattle. 206-262-0482 or elcorazonseattle.com.
PEE WEE HERMAN: BIG ADVENTURE: Feb. 15, Moore Theatre, Seattle. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.
VALE OF PNATH, GOROD: Feb. 16, El Corazon, Seattle. 206-262-0482 or elcorazonseattle.com.
JACK BROADBENT: Feb. 19, Dimitriou’s Jazz Alley, Seattle. 206-441-9729 or jazzalley.com.
DAVID SANBORN JAZZ QUINTET: Feb. 20-23, Dimitriou’s Jazz Alley, Seattle. 206-441-9729 or jazzalley.com.
BRANFORD MARSALIS QUARTET: Feb. 20-22, The Triple Door, Seattle. 206-838-4333 or thetripledoor.net.
TUCK AND PATTI: Feb. 24, The Triple Door, Seattle. 206-838-4333 or thetripledoor.net.
STANTON MOORE: Feb. 27, The Triple Door, Seattle. 206-838-4333 or thetripledoor.net.
WILLIAM DUVALL: Feb. 29, The Triple Door, Seattle. 206-838-4333 or thetripledoor.net.
”STU FOR SILVERTON”: Jan. 31-Feb. 23, 5th Avenue Theatre, Seattle. 206-625-1900 or 5thavenue.org.
HAYLEY KIYOKO: March 8, Showbox Sodo, Seattle. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.
VICTOR WOOTEN: March 12-15, Dimitriou’s Jazz Alley, Seattle. 206-441-9729 or jazzalley.com.
”SISTER ACT”: March 13-April 5, 5th Avenue Theatre, Seattle. 206-625-1900 or 5thavenue.org.
CARNIFEX: March 16, El Corazon, Seattle. 206-262-0482 or elcorazonseattle.com.
THE ACACIA STRAIN: March 18, El Corazon, Seattle. 206-262-0482 or elcorazonseattle.com.
AMANDA SHIRES: March 20, The Crocodile, Seattle. 877-987-6487 or Eventbrite.com.
TOWER OF POWER: April 2-5, Dimitriou’s Jazz Alley, Seattle. 206-441-9729 or jazzalley.com.
BILLIE EILISH: April 10, Tacoma Dome, Tacoma. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.
ALICE COOPER: April 20, McCaw Hall, Seattle. 844-827-8118 or uniquelives.com.
MILKY CHANCE: Aug. 24, Moore Theatre, Seattle. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.
FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH: April 23, Tacoma Dome, Tacoma. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.
STURGILL SIMPSON, TYLER CHILDERS: May 20, Gorge Amphitheatre, George. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.
DEAD CAN DANCE: May 3, Paramount Theatre, Seattle. 360-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com.
CHER: May 4, Angel of The Winds Arena, Everett. 866.332.8499 or angelofthewindsarena.com.
”ONCE ON THIS ISLAND”: May 12-24, 5th Avenue Theatre, Seattle. 206-625-1900 or 5thavenue.org.
APOCALYPTICA: May 14, Showbox at The Market, Seattle. 888-929-7849 or AXS.com,
JOURNEY, THE PRETENDEERS: May 16, Gorge Amphitheatre, George. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.
FLOTSAM AND JETSAM: May 29, El Corazon, Seattle. 206-262-0482 or elcorazonseattle.com.
SYMPHONY X: June 1, El Corazon, Seattle. 206-262-0482 or elcorazonseattle.com.
ALANIS MORISSETTE: June 3, White River Amphitheatre, Auburn. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.
BRANDI CARLILE, SHERYL CROW, YOLA: June 6, Gorge Amphitheatre, George. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.
”EVITA”: June 12-July 4, 5th Avenue Theatre, Seattle. 206-625-1900 or 5thavenue.org.
ULI JON ROTH: June 6, El Corazon, Seattle. 206-262-0482 or elcorazonseattle.com.
OZZY OSBOURNE, MARILY MANSON: July 11, Tacoma Dome, Tacoma. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.
GREEN DAY, FALL OUT BOY, WEEZER: July 17, T-Mobile Park, Seattle. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.
TAME IMPALA: Aug. 7, Gorge Amphitheatre, George. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.
MAROON 5: Aug. 15, White River Amphitheatre, Auburn. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.
HARRY STYLES: Aug. 18, Tacoma Dome, Tacoma. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.
MOTLEY CRUE, DEF LEPPARD, POISON, JOAN JETT & THE BLACKHEARTS: Sept. 2, T-Mobile Park, Seattle. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.
BLACK CROWES: Sept. 4, White River Amphitheatre, Auburn. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.
DOOBIE BROTHERS: Sept. 5, White River Amphitheatre, Auburn. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.
KISS, DAVID LEE ROTH: Sept. 19, Gorge Amphitheatre, George. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.
HAMMERFALL: Sept. 26, El Corazon, Seattle. 206-262-0482 or elcorazonseattle.com.
KROKUS: Oct. 8, El Corazon, Seattle. 206-262-0482 or elcorazonseattle.com.
