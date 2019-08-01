DAVE CHAPELLE, JOE ROGAN:{span} Aug. 2, Tacoma Dome, Tacoma. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.{/span}
KISW PAIN IN THE GRASS WITH DISTURBED, IN THIS MOMENT, FEVER: Aug. 2, White River Amphitheatre, Auburn. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.
WATERSHED FESTIVAL WITH JASON ALDEAN, ZAC BROWN, MIRANDA LAMBERT: Aug. 2-4, Gorge Amphitheatre, George. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.
BOB JAMES, DAVID SANBORN & MARCUS MILLER: Aug. 3, Chateau Ste. Michelle, Woodinville. 425-488-1133 or ste-michelle.com/visit-us/summer-concerts/list.
KISW PAIN IN THE GRASS WITH ROB ZOMBIE, MARILYN MANSON, CORROSION OF CONFORMITY: Aug. 3, White River Amphitheatre, Auburn. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.
TOBY KEITH: Aug. 5, Angel of The Winds Arena, Everett. 866.332.8499 or angelofthewindsarena.com.
COUNTING CROWS: Aug. 7, Chateau Ste. Michelle, Woodinville. 425-488-1133 or ste-michelle.com/visit-us/summer-concerts/list.
MUMFORD & SONS: Aug. 9, Gorge Amphitheatre, George. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.
GIPSY KINGS: Aug. 9, Chateau Ste. Michelle, Woodinville. 425-488-1133 or ste-michelle.com/visit-us/summer-concerts/list.
THE AVETT BROTHERS, LAKE STREET DIVE, TRAMPLED BY TURTLES: Aug. 10, Gorge Amphitheatre, George. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.
ELVIS COSTELLO & THE IMPOSTERS, BLONDIE: Aug. 10, Chateau Ste. Michelle, Woodinville. 425-488-1133 or ste-michelle.com/visit-us/summer-concerts/list.
WIZ KHALIFA: Aug. 13, White River Amphitheatre, Auburn. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.
PRETTYMUCH: Aug. 15, Paramount Theater, Seattle. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.
TRAVIS TRITT, CHARLIE DANIELS BAND: Aug. 15, Tulalip Resort Casino Amphitheatre, Tulalip. 360-716-6000 or ticketmaster.com.
DANIEL CAESAR: Aug. 17, Showbox Sodo, Seattle. 888-929-7859 or showboxpresents.com.
311, DIRTY HEADS: Aug. 18, White River Amphitheatre, Auburn. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.
ZZ TOP: Aug. 21, Chateau Ste. Michelle, Woodinville. 425-488-1133 or ste-michelle.com/visit-us/summer-concerts/list.
SAMMY HAGAR: Aug. 23, Tulalip Resort Casino Amphitheatre, Tulalip. 360-716-6000 or ticketmaster.com.
THE BLASTERS: Aug. 23, 25, El Corazon, Seattle. 206-262-0482 or elcorazonseattle.com.
JOSH GROBAN: Aug. 24-25, Chateau Ste. Michelle, Woodinville. 425-488-1133 or ste-michelle.com/visit-us/summer-concerts/list.
REO SPEEDWAGON: Aug. 29, Tulalip Resort Casino Amphitheatre, Tulalip. 360-716-6000 or ticketmaster.com.
MACEO PARKER: Aug. 29-Sept. 1, Dimitriou’s Jazz Alley, Seattle. 206-441-9729 or jazzalley.com.
STEVE MILLER BAND, MARTY STUART & HIS FABULOUS SUPERLATIVES: Aug. 30-31, Chateau Ste. Michelle, Woodinville. 425-488-1133 or ste-michelle.com/visit-us/summer-concerts/list.
BLINK 182, LIL WAYNE: Aug. 31, White River Amphitheatre, Auburn. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.
DAVE MATTHEWS BAND: Aug. 30-Sept. 1, Gorge Amphitheatre, George. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.
HEART, JOAN JETT AND THE BLACKHEARTS, ELLE KING: Sept. 4, Tacoma Dome, Tacoma. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.
IRON MAIDEN: Sept. 5, Tacoma Dome, Tacoma. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.
BON IVER, SHARON VAN ETTEN: Sept. 6, Gorge Amphitheatre, George. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.
PINK MARTINI: Sept. 6, Chateau Ste. Michelle, Woodinville. 425-488-1133 or ste-michelle.com/visit-us/summer-concerts/list.
CHRIS ISAAK: Sept. 7, Chateau Ste. Michelle, Woodinville. 425-488-1133 or ste-michelle.com/visit-us/summer-concerts/list.
TONY BENNETT: Sept. 7, Paramount Theatre, Seattle. 360-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com.
PATTI LABELLE, POINTER SISTERS: Sept. 8, Tulalip Resort Casino Amphitheatre, Tulalip. 360-716-6000 or ticketmaster.com.
DEEP PURPLE: Sept. 11, Paramount Theatre, Seattle. 360-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com.
GARY CLARK JR.: Sept. 11, Chateau Ste. Michelle, Woodinville. 425-488-1133 or ste-michelle.com/visit-us/summer-concerts/list.
WARBRINGER, ENFORCER: Sept. 12, El Corazon, Seattle. 206-262-0482 or elcorazonseattle.com.
DIANA KRALL: Sept. 12, Chateau Ste. Michelle, Woodinville. 425-488-1133 or ste-michelle.com/visit-us/summer-concerts/list.
DIE ANTWOORD: Sept. 12, Paramount Theater, Seattle. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.
THE AUSTRALIAN PINK FLOYD SHOW: Sept. 13, Chateau Ste. Michelle, Woodinville. 425-488-1133 or ste-michelle.com/visit-us/summer-concerts/list.
MISFITS, THE DISTILLERS, THE DAMNED, CRO-MAGS: Sept. 14, White River Amphitheatre, Auburn. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.
AVRIL LAVIGNE: Sept. 14, Paramount Theatre, Seattle. 360-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com.
POST MALONE: Sept. 14, Tacoma Dome, Tacoma. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.
MARK KNOPFLER: Sept. 14-15, Chateau Ste. Michelle, Woodinville. 360-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com.
INCUBUS: Sept. 17, Paramount Theatre, Seattle. 360-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com.
ELTON JOHN: Sept. 17-18, Tacoma Dome, Tacoma. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.
BRYAN ADAMS: Sept. 18, WaMu Theater, Seattle. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.
GHOST: Sept. 19, WaMu Theater, Seattle. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.
LARRY CARLTON: Sept. 19-22, Dimitriou’s Jazz Alley, Seattle. 206-441-9729 or jazzalley.com.
ALICE IN CHAINS: Sept. 20, WaMu Theater, Seattle. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.
EARTH, WIND & FIRE: Sept. 20-21, Chateau Ste. Michelle, Woodinville. 425-488-1133 or ste-michelle.com/visit-us/summer-concerts/list.
BOB SEGER & THE SILVER BULLET BAND: Sept. 21, Tacoma Dome, Tacoma. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.
AIR SUPPLY: Sept. 21, Tulalip Resort Casino Orca Ballroom, Tulalip. 360-716-6000 or ticketmaster.com.
GEORGE WINSTON: Sept. 22, McIntyre Hall, Mount Vernon. 360.416.7727, ext. 2, or mcintyrehall.org.
BREAKING BENJAMIN, CHEVELLE, THREE DAYS GRACE, DOROTHY, DIAMANTE: Sept. 22, White River Amphitheatre, Auburn. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.
BANKS: Sept. 25, Showbox Sodo, Seattle. 888-929-7859 or showboxpresents.com.
”AUSTEN’S PRIDE”: Oct. 4-27, 5th Avenue Theatre, Seattle. 206-625-1900 or 5thavenue.org.
NF: Oct. 5, WaMu Theater, Seattle. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.
THE ALCHEMY TOUR: Oct. 5, Gorge Amphitheatre, George. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.
LOGIC: Oct. 8, WaMu Theater, Seattle. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.
PETER FRAMPTON: Oct. 9, Paramount Theatre, Seattle. 360-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com.
JONAS BROTHERS: Oct. 12, Tacoma Dome, Tacoma. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.
THE WHO, LIAM GALLAGHER: Oct. 19, T-Mobile Park, Seattle. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.
GLORIA TREVI: Oct. 19, Accesso Showare Center, Kent. 866-973-9613 or livenation.com.
HOZIER: Oct. 19, WaMu Theater, Seattle. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.
SARA BAREILLES: Oct. 22, WaMu Theater, Seattle. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.
JON PARDI: Oct. 24, Paramount Theatre, Seattle. 360-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com.
DRI: Oct. 26, El Corazon, Seattle. 206-262-0482 or elcorazonseattle.com.
ALESSIA CARA: Nov. 5, Moore Theatre, Seattle. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.
YOUNG THUG, MACHINE GUN KELLY: Nov. 10, WaMu Theater, Seattle. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.
NILE: Nov. 21, El Corazon, Seattle. 206-262-0482 or elcorazonseattle.com.
THE BLACK KEYS: November 23, Tacoma Dome, Tacoma. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.
”SHREK THE MUSICAL”: Nov. 26-Dec. 29, 5th Avenue Theatre, Seattle. 206-625-1900 or 5thavenue.org.
THE CHAINSMOKERS: Dec. 3, Tacoma Dome, Tacoma. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.
TREVOR NOAH: Dec. 13, Tacoma Dome, Tacoma. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.
BRIAN SETZER ORCHESTRA: Dec. 13-14, Moore Theatre, Seattle. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.
DEADMAUS: Dec. 19, WaMu Theater, Seattle. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.
”STU FOR SILVERTON”: Jan. 31-Feb. 23, 2020, 5th Avenue Theatre, Seattle. 206-625-1900 or 5thavenue.org.
”SISTER ACT”: March 13-April 5, 2020, 5th Avenue Theatre, Seattle. 206-625-1900 or 5thavenue.org.
”ONCE ON THIS ISLAND”: May 12-24, 2020, 5th Avenue Theatre, Seattle. 206-625-1900 or 5thavenue.org.
”EVITA”: June 12-July 4, 2020, 5th Avenue Theatre, Seattle. 206-625-1900 or 5thavenue.org.
OZZY OSBOURNE: July 11, 2020, Tacoma Dome, Tacoma. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.
