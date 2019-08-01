Travis Tritt

With Charlie Daniels Band, Aug. 15, Tulalip Resort Casino Amphitheatre, Tulalip. 360-716-6000 or ticketmaster.com

DAVE CHAPELLE, JOE ROGAN:{span} Aug. 2, Tacoma Dome, Tacoma. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.{/span}

KISW PAIN IN THE GRASS WITH DISTURBED, IN THIS MOMENT, FEVER: Aug. 2, White River Amphitheatre, Auburn. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.

WATERSHED FESTIVAL WITH JASON ALDEAN, ZAC BROWN, MIRANDA LAMBERT: Aug. 2-4, Gorge Amphitheatre, George. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.

BOB JAMES, DAVID SANBORN & MARCUS MILLER: Aug. 3, Chateau Ste. Michelle, Woodinville. 425-488-1133 or ste-michelle.com/visit-us/summer-concerts/list.

KISW PAIN IN THE GRASS WITH ROB ZOMBIE, MARILYN MANSON, CORROSION OF CONFORMITY: Aug. 3, White River Amphitheatre, Auburn. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.

TOBY KEITH: Aug. 5, Angel of The Winds Arena, Everett. 866.332.8499 or angelofthewindsarena.com.

COUNTING CROWS: Aug. 7, Chateau Ste. Michelle, Woodinville. 425-488-1133 or ste-michelle.com/visit-us/summer-concerts/list.

MUMFORD & SONS: Aug. 9, Gorge Amphitheatre, George. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.

GIPSY KINGS: Aug. 9, Chateau Ste. Michelle, Woodinville. 425-488-1133 or ste-michelle.com/visit-us/summer-concerts/list.

THE AVETT BROTHERS, LAKE STREET DIVE, TRAMPLED BY TURTLES: Aug. 10, Gorge Amphitheatre, George. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.

ELVIS COSTELLO & THE IMPOSTERS, BLONDIE: Aug. 10, Chateau Ste. Michelle, Woodinville. 425-488-1133 or ste-michelle.com/visit-us/summer-concerts/list.

WIZ KHALIFA: Aug. 13, White River Amphitheatre, Auburn. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.

PRETTYMUCH: Aug. 15, Paramount Theater, Seattle. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.

DANIEL CAESAR: Aug. 17, Showbox Sodo, Seattle. 888-929-7859 or showboxpresents.com.

311, DIRTY HEADS: Aug. 18, White River Amphitheatre, Auburn. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.

ZZ TOP: Aug. 21, Chateau Ste. Michelle, Woodinville. 425-488-1133 or ste-michelle.com/visit-us/summer-concerts/list.

SAMMY HAGAR: Aug. 23, Tulalip Resort Casino Amphitheatre, Tulalip. 360-716-6000 or ticketmaster.com.

THE BLASTERS: Aug. 23, 25, El Corazon, Seattle. 206-262-0482 or elcorazonseattle.com.

JOSH GROBAN: Aug. 24-25, Chateau Ste. Michelle, Woodinville. 425-488-1133 or ste-michelle.com/visit-us/summer-concerts/list.

REO SPEEDWAGON: Aug. 29, Tulalip Resort Casino Amphitheatre, Tulalip. 360-716-6000 or ticketmaster.com.

MACEO PARKER: Aug. 29-Sept. 1, Dimitriou’s Jazz Alley, Seattle. 206-441-9729 or jazzalley.com.

STEVE MILLER BAND, MARTY STUART & HIS FABULOUS SUPERLATIVES: Aug. 30-31, Chateau Ste. Michelle, Woodinville. 425-488-1133 or ste-michelle.com/visit-us/summer-concerts/list.

BLINK 182, LIL WAYNE: Aug. 31, White River Amphitheatre, Auburn. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.

DAVE MATTHEWS BAND: Aug. 30-Sept. 1, Gorge Amphitheatre, George. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.

HEART, JOAN JETT AND THE BLACKHEARTS, ELLE KING: Sept. 4, Tacoma Dome, Tacoma. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.

IRON MAIDEN: Sept. 5, Tacoma Dome, Tacoma. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.

BON IVER, SHARON VAN ETTEN: Sept. 6, Gorge Amphitheatre, George. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.

PINK MARTINI: Sept. 6, Chateau Ste. Michelle, Woodinville. 425-488-1133 or ste-michelle.com/visit-us/summer-concerts/list.

CHRIS ISAAK: Sept. 7, Chateau Ste. Michelle, Woodinville. 425-488-1133 or ste-michelle.com/visit-us/summer-concerts/list.

TONY BENNETT: Sept. 7, Paramount Theatre, Seattle. 360-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com.

PATTI LABELLE, POINTER SISTERS: Sept. 8, Tulalip Resort Casino Amphitheatre, Tulalip. 360-716-6000 or ticketmaster.com.

DEEP PURPLE: Sept. 11, Paramount Theatre, Seattle. 360-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com.

GARY CLARK JR.: Sept. 11, Chateau Ste. Michelle, Woodinville. 425-488-1133 or ste-michelle.com/visit-us/summer-concerts/list.

WARBRINGER, ENFORCER: Sept. 12, El Corazon, Seattle. 206-262-0482 or elcorazonseattle.com.

DIANA KRALL: Sept. 12, Chateau Ste. Michelle, Woodinville. 425-488-1133 or ste-michelle.com/visit-us/summer-concerts/list.

DIE ANTWOORD: Sept. 12, Paramount Theater, Seattle. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.

THE AUSTRALIAN PINK FLOYD SHOW: Sept. 13, Chateau Ste. Michelle, Woodinville. 425-488-1133 or ste-michelle.com/visit-us/summer-concerts/list.

MISFITS, THE DISTILLERS, THE DAMNED, CRO-MAGS: Sept. 14, White River Amphitheatre, Auburn. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.

AVRIL LAVIGNE: Sept. 14, Paramount Theatre, Seattle. 360-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com.

POST MALONE: Sept. 14, Tacoma Dome, Tacoma. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.

MARK KNOPFLER: Sept. 14-15, Chateau Ste. Michelle, Woodinville. 360-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com.

INCUBUS: Sept. 17, Paramount Theatre, Seattle. 360-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com.

ELTON JOHN: Sept. 17-18, Tacoma Dome, Tacoma. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.

BRYAN ADAMS: Sept. 18, WaMu Theater, Seattle. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.

GHOST: Sept. 19, WaMu Theater, Seattle. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.

LARRY CARLTON: Sept. 19-22, Dimitriou’s Jazz Alley, Seattle. 206-441-9729 or jazzalley.com.

ALICE IN CHAINS: Sept. 20, WaMu Theater, Seattle. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.

EARTH, WIND & FIRE: Sept. 20-21, Chateau Ste. Michelle, Woodinville. 425-488-1133 or ste-michelle.com/visit-us/summer-concerts/list.

BOB SEGER & THE SILVER BULLET BAND: Sept. 21, Tacoma Dome, Tacoma. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.

AIR SUPPLY: Sept. 21, Tulalip Resort Casino Orca Ballroom, Tulalip. 360-716-6000 or ticketmaster.com.

GEORGE WINSTON: Sept. 22, McIntyre Hall, Mount Vernon. 360.416.7727, ext. 2, or mcintyrehall.org.

BREAKING BENJAMIN, CHEVELLE, THREE DAYS GRACE, DOROTHY, DIAMANTE: Sept. 22, White River Amphitheatre, Auburn. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.

BANKS: Sept. 25, Showbox Sodo, Seattle. 888-929-7859 or showboxpresents.com.

”AUSTEN’S PRIDE”: Oct. 4-27, 5th Avenue Theatre, Seattle. 206-625-1900 or 5thavenue.org.

NF: Oct. 5, WaMu Theater, Seattle. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.

THE ALCHEMY TOUR: Oct. 5, Gorge Amphitheatre, George. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.

LOGIC: Oct. 8, WaMu Theater, Seattle. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.

PETER FRAMPTON: Oct. 9, Paramount Theatre, Seattle. 360-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com.

JONAS BROTHERS: Oct. 12, Tacoma Dome, Tacoma. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.

THE WHO, LIAM GALLAGHER: Oct. 19, T-Mobile Park, Seattle. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.

GLORIA TREVI: Oct. 19, Accesso Showare Center, Kent. 866-973-9613 or livenation.com.

HOZIER: Oct. 19, WaMu Theater, Seattle. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.

SARA BAREILLES: Oct. 22, WaMu Theater, Seattle. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.

JON PARDI: Oct. 24, Paramount Theatre, Seattle. 360-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com.

DRI: Oct. 26, El Corazon, Seattle. 206-262-0482 or elcorazonseattle.com.

ALESSIA CARA: Nov. 5, Moore Theatre, Seattle. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.

YOUNG THUG, MACHINE GUN KELLY: Nov. 10, WaMu Theater, Seattle. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.

NILE: Nov. 21, El Corazon, Seattle. 206-262-0482 or elcorazonseattle.com.

THE BLACK KEYS: November 23, Tacoma Dome, Tacoma. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.

”SHREK THE MUSICAL”: Nov. 26-Dec. 29, 5th Avenue Theatre, Seattle. 206-625-1900 or 5thavenue.org.

THE CHAINSMOKERS: Dec. 3, Tacoma Dome, Tacoma. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.

TREVOR NOAH: Dec. 13, Tacoma Dome, Tacoma. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.

BRIAN SETZER ORCHESTRA: Dec. 13-14, Moore Theatre, Seattle. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.

DEADMAUS: Dec. 19, WaMu Theater, Seattle. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.

”STU FOR SILVERTON”: Jan. 31-Feb. 23, 2020, 5th Avenue Theatre, Seattle. 206-625-1900 or 5thavenue.org.

”SISTER ACT”: March 13-April 5, 2020, 5th Avenue Theatre, Seattle. 206-625-1900 or 5thavenue.org.

”ONCE ON THIS ISLAND”: May 12-24, 2020, 5th Avenue Theatre, Seattle. 206-625-1900 or 5thavenue.org.

”EVITA”: June 12-July 4, 2020, 5th Avenue Theatre, Seattle. 206-625-1900 or 5thavenue.org.

OZZY OSBOURNE: July 11, 2020, Tacoma Dome, Tacoma. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.

