VICTOR WOOTEN: March 12-15, Dimitriou’s Jazz Alley, Seattle. 206-441-9729 or jazzalley.com.

BURTON CUMMINGS: March 13-14, Skagit Casino Resort, 5984 Darrk Lane, Bow. 877-275-2448 or theskagit.com.

”SISTER ACT”: March 13-April 5, 5th Avenue Theatre, Seattle. 206-625-1900 or 5thavenue.org.

CARNIFEX: March 16, El Corazon, Seattle. 206-262-0482 or elcorazonseattle.com.

THE ACACIA STRAIN: March 18, El Corazon, Seattle. 206-262-0482 or elcorazonseattle.com.

AMANDA SHIRES: March 20, The Crocodile, Seattle. 877-987-6487 or eventbrite.com.

TYLER FARR: March 27, Angel Of The Winds Casino Resort, Arlington. 360-474-9740 or angelofthewinds.com.

ORLEANS, FIREFALL: March 27, Tulalip Resort Casino Orca Ballroom, Tulalip. 360-716-6000 or tulalipresortcasino.com.

TOWER OF POWER: April 2-5, Dimitriou’s Jazz Alley, Seattle. 206-441-9729 or jazzalley.com.

AMY GRANT: April 4, Pantages Theater, Tacoma. 253-591-5894 or tacomaartslive.org.

CORB LUND: April 10, Tractor Tavern, Seattle. 866-777-8932 or ticketweb.com.

GRAND FUNK RAILROAD: April 10, Tulalip Resort Casino Orca Ballroom, Tulalip. 360-716-6000 or tulalipresortcasino.com.

BILLIE EILISH: April 10, Tacoma Dome, Tacoma. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.

CARLY RAE JEPSEN: April 14-15, Moore Theatre, Seattle. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.

ALICE COOPER: April 20, McCaw Hall, Seattle. 800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com.

DAUGHTRY 2020: April 24, Tulalip Resort Casino Orca Ballroom, Tulalip. 360-716-6000 or tulalipresortcasino.com.

MILKY CHANCE: April 24, Moore Theatre, Seattle. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH: April 23, Tacoma Dome, Tacoma. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.

DARKEST HOUR, MISERY SIGNALS: April 25, El Corazon, Seattle. 206-262-0482 or elcorazonseattle.com.

RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE: April 28, Tacoma Dome, Tacoma. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.

ALLAGAEON, FALLUJAH, ENTHEOS, ETHERIUS: April 29, Club Sur, Seattle. 206-607-4929 or seattleclubsur.com.

RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE: May 1, Pacific Coliseum, Vancouver, B.C. stubhub.com.

STURGILL SIMPSON, TYLER CHILDERS: May 20, Gorge Amphitheatre, George. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.

DEAD CAN DANCE: May 3, Paramount Theatre, Seattle. 360-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com.

CHER: May 4, Angel of The Winds Arena, Everett. 866.332.8499 or angelofthewindsarena.com.

COMMODORES: May 8, Tulalip Resort Casino Orca Ballroom, Tulalip. 360-716-6000 or ticketmaster.com.

ROLLING STONES: May 12, BC Place, Vancouver, B.C. rollingstones.com.

”ONCE ON THIS ISLAND”: May 12-24, 5th Avenue Theatre, Seattle. 206-625-1900 or 5thavenue.org.

APOCALYPTICA: May 14, Showbox at The Market, Seattle. 888-929-7849 or AXS.com,

JOURNEY, THE PRETENDERS: May 16, Gorge Amphitheatre, George. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.

TESTAMENT, BLACK DAHLIA MURDER, MESHIAAK: May 24, Showbox, Seattle. testamentlegions.com, 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.

TOOL: May 29, Tacoma Dome, Tacoma. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.

FLOTSAM AND JETSAM: May 29, El Corazon, Seattle. 206-262-0482 or elcorazonseattle.com.

SHAUN CASSIDY: May 30, Tulalip Resort Casino Orca Ballroom, Tulalip. 360-716-6000 or tulalipresortcasino.com.

SYMPHONY X: June 1, El Corazon, Seattle. 206-262-0482 or elcorazonseattle.com.

HALSEY: June 2, White River Amphitheatre, Auburn. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.

ALANIS MORISSETTE: June 3, White River Amphitheatre, Auburn. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.

STEELY DAN, STEVE WINWOOD: June 4, White River Amphitheatre, Auburn. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.

HALL & OATES, SQUEEZE, KT TUNSTALL: June 5, White River Amphitheatre, Auburn. 800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com.

BRANDI CARLILE, SHERYL CROW, YOLA: June 6, Gorge Amphitheatre, George. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.

”EVITA”: June 12-July 4, 5th Avenue Theatre, Seattle. 206-625-1900 or 5thavenue.org.

ULI JON ROTH: June 6, El Corazon, Seattle. 206-262-0482 or elcorazonseattle.com.

BON JOVI, BRYAN ADAMS: June 10, Tacoma Dome, Tacoma. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.

CHRIS STAPLETON: June 20, Gorge Amphitheatre, George. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.

KENNY LOGGINS: June 25, Tulalip Resort Casino Amphitheatre, Tulalip. 360-716-6000 or ticketmaster.com.

SANTANA; EARTH, WIND & FIRE: June 27, Gorge Amphitheatre, George. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.

MONSTA-X: July 1, Accesso Showare Center, Kent. 866-973-9613 or livenation.com.

BLACK KEYS, GARY CLARK JR., JESSY WILSON: July 7, White River Amphitheatre, Auburn. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.

LINDSEY STIRLING: July 13, WaMu Theater, Seattle. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.

CHRIS YOUNG, SCOTTY MCCREERY, PAYTON SMITH: June 13, White River Amphitheatre, Auburn. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.

INCUBUS: July 15, White River Amphitheatre, Auburn. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.

PHISH: July 17-19, Gorge Amphitheatre, George. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.

GREEN DAY, FALL OUT BOY, WEEZER: July 17, T-Mobile Park, Seattle. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.

KENNY CHESNEY, FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE: July 18, CenturyLink Field, Seattle. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.

FOREIGNER, KANSAS, EUROPE: July 18, White River Amphitheatre, Auburn. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.

PRIMUS, WOLFMOTHER, BATTLES: July 24, Marymoor Park, Redmond. 206-477-7275 or marymoorconcerts.com/events.

MEGADETH, LAMB OF GOD, TRIVIUM, IN FLAMES: July 25, White River Amphitheatre, Auburn. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.

GUNS ‘N ROSES: Aug. 2, T-Mobile Park, Seattle. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.

TAME IMPALA: Aug. 7, Gorge Amphitheatre, George. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.

BACKSTREET BOYS: Aug. 8, White River Amphitheatre, Auburn. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.

KORN, FAITH NO MORE, SCARS ON BROADWAY: Aug. 11, White River Amphitheatre, Auburn. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.

THE LUMINEERS, GREGORY ALAN ISAKOV, DANIEL RODRIGUEZ: Aug. 15, Gorge Amphitheatre, George. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.

MAROON 5: Aug. 15, White River Amphitheatre, Auburn. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.

HARRY STYLES: Aug. 18, Tacoma Dome, Tacoma. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.

JANET JACKSON: Aug. 23, Tacoma Dome, Tacoma. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.

LAUV, CHARLOTTE LAWRENCE, ALEXANDER 23: Aug. 26, WaMu Theater, Seattle. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.

ALICIA KEYS: Aug. 30, WaMu Theater, Seattle. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.

MOTLEY CRUE, DEF LEPPARD, POISON, JOAN JETT & THE BLACKHEARTS: Sept. 2, T-Mobile Park, Seattle. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.

STEVE MILLER BAND: Sept. 4, Washington State Fair, Puyallup. 888-559-FAIR (3247), thefair.com/activities/steve-miller-band.

BLACK CROWES: Sept. 4, White River Amphitheatre, Auburn. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.

DAVE MATTHEWS BAND: Sept. 4-6, Gorge Amphitheatre, George. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.

DOOBIE BROTHERS: Sept. 5, White River Amphitheatre, Auburn. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.

BEACH BOYS: Sept. 7, Washington State Fair, Puyallup. 888-559-FAIR (3247), thefair.com/activities/the-beach-boys,

JOHN LEGEND: Sept. 10-11, Chateau Ste. Michelle, Woodinville. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.

NICKELBACK, STONE TEMPLE PILOTS, SWITCHFOOT: Sept. 11, White River Amphitheatre, Auburn. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.

DISTURBED, STAIND, BAD WOLVES: Sept. 12, White River Amphitheatre, Auburn. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.

MATCHBOX 20: Sept. 15, White River Amphitheatre, Auburn. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.

SAMMY HAGAR & THE CIRCLE, WHITESNAKE, NIGHT RANGER: Sept. 16, White River Amphitheatre, Auburn. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.

PAT METHENY SIDE-EYE: Sept. 17-20, Dimitriou’s Jazz Alley, Seattle. 206-441-9729 or jazzalley.com.

KISS, DAVID LEE ROTH: Sept. 19, Gorge Amphitheatre, George. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.

ROGER WATERS: Sept. 19, Tacoma Dome, Tacoma. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.

LORRIE MORGAN, PAM TILLIS: Sept. 26, Tulalip Resort Casino Orca Ballroom, 10200 Quil Ceda Blvd., Tulalip. 360-716-6000 or tulalipresortcasino.com.

PET SHOP BOYS, NEW ORDER: Sept. 26, Gorge Amphitheatre, George. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.

DARIUS RUCKER: Sept. 26, Washington State Fair, Puyallup. 888-559-FAIR (3247), thefair.com.

HAMMERFALL: Sept. 26, El Corazon, Seattle. 206-262-0482 or elcorazonseattle.com.

KROKUS: Oct. 8, El Corazon, Seattle. 206-262-0482 or elcorazonseattle.com.

JODY WATLEY, TAYLOR DAYNE, LISA LISA: Oct. 16, Tulalip Resort Casino Orca Ballroom, Tulalip. 360-716-6000 or tulalipresortcasino.com.

ZAC BROWN BAND: Oct. 17, Tacoma Dome, Tacoma. 800-745-3000 or livenation.com.

NILE: Oct. 21, El Corazon, Seattle. 206-262-0482 or elcorazonseattle.com.

BILLY OCEAN: Oct. 23, Tulalip Resort Casino Orca Ballroom, Tulalip. 360-716-6000 or tulalipresortcasino.com.

