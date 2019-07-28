MOUNT VERNON — On a breezy Wednesday in July, the sweet sound of strumming flowed out the doors of the Mount Vernon Senior Center.
Inside, a group of adults sat in a semi-circle practicing an arrangement of The Beatles’ “Here Comes the Sun.” Each cradled a ukulele in their arms.
“Let’s go slower this time,” instructor Simme Bobrosky said from her chair in the center of the room.
“Here comes the sun …” the group sang slowly, attempting to play the “do do do doo” with alternate strumming and picking.
After a few rounds of practicing the same section, Bobrosky asked, “Who’s ready to play it all the way through?”
“We’ll see,” a group member said with a grin. A few seconds later, laughs filled the room as the group struggled through the complex chords.
This is the advanced class of the Mount Vernon Ukulele Fun and Song Circle, but don’t let the name fool you — it’s casual.
“We’re a group of ukulele players and singers that like to come together and have fun,” Bobrosky said.
A seasoned musician, Bobrosky formed the group in 2012 after taking up the ukulele and finding there were no local classes or groups.
“I thought, ‘If I can’t find one, I’ll form one,’” she said.
{p dir=”ltr”}From 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. every Wednesday, a group of 15 to 25 adults meet to have fun and learn to play the ukulele. Beginners are welcome, and can even play with one of Bobrosky’s extra instruments.
{p dir=”ltr”}The advanced class is a recent addition that goes from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. and introduces the group to more difficult songs.
“It’s just a great group of people,” said Becky Sindora, who bought a ukulele after going to her first club meeting a few years ago. Sindora said she loves the flexibility of the club and that “you don’t have to be here every time” to stay in the loop.
The laid-back atmosphere brings people from a wide variety of experiences and backgrounds.
Bobrosky said many of the group’s members joined after being encouraged to take up an instrument in retirement.
“The No. 1 reason people take up the ukulele is they’ve learned it’s good to learn an instrument to keep your brain sharp, create a community and learn something new,” Bobrosky said.
It’s this joy and camaraderie that keeps people coming back. Some have been attending since the club was founded more than five years ago.
“We’ve all learned together,” said Patty Wicksnin, who led the group at a recent performance.
Because it is a song circle, everyone is encouraged to bring song ideas and even lead the group from time to time. Instructions are light with an emphasis on having fun rather than playing with perfection.
“It brings me joy,” Bobrosky said. “They teach me how to teach.”
