When a man of upper-crust England sets out to prove that a manner of speaking can transform anyone from a poor flower girl to a fine lady who can mingle with a class normally above her ‘standing,’ he finds a little more than he bargained for.
Henry Higgins studies dialects and is intrigued when he meets Eliza Doolittle, who has spent much of her life without education, in “My Fair Lady,” which opens Friday at Anacortes Community Theatre, 918 M Ave. The show runs 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays, Sept. 27 to Oct. 26.
Tickets are $20; visit acttheatre.com.
In the musical, Henry (Mark Wenzel) works with Eliza (Charlie McCarthy) to rid her of a cockney accent and less-than-refined ways with some help from his new friend and fellow dialect expert, Colonel Pickering (Ron Wohl).
As he takes Eliza from her life of poverty, dresses her in nice clothes and teaches her to speak, they start to spend more and more time together and he soon learns there is more to her than he thought, especially after she starts being wooed by the handsome Freddy Eynsford-Hill (Tom Ochiai).
There are many timeless elements to “My Fair Lady,” most notably the classic songs.
“Wouldn’t It Be Loverly?,” “The Rain in Spain,” “I Could Have Danced All Night,” “On the Street Where You Live” and “Get Me to the Church on Time,” to name just a few; rarely has any musical so successfully combined such an inspiring story with equally dazzling music.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.