As part of an outreach program put on by the Swinomish Indian Tribal Community and its Department of Environmental Protection, the freshman physical science classes from La Conner High School visited Lone Tree Point on Wednesday, Sept. 25, for a day of field and laboratory work with department scientists.

The students were split into groups and rotated through four stations where they had the opportunity to study amphipods, barnacles, Chinook salmon and diatoms.

The event was intended to help students build an understanding of the relationship that traditional indigenous knowledge has with modern science, and to develop an appreciation for the natural environment in and around the Salish Sea.

More from this section

Load comments