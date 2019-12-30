Eric Johnson has held a colossally lofty status in guitar-player circles for decades, and rightfully so.
His star rose rapidly starting in the mid-1980s, when his staggering technique and soulful approach earned him worldwide acclaim and the adoration of guitar players in every corner of the musical world.
Johnson is on his way to Skagit County, as he brings his “Classics: Present and Past” show to the Lincoln Theatre on Thursday, Jan. 9, for one of 45 shows on the tour.
Johnson has been traveling on a prolific odyssey over the course of more than four decades, according to a news release.
Along the way, his creations have encompassed a repertoire that cross-pollinate genres including rock, blues, jazz, fusion, soul, folk, new age, classical and even country.
Among Johnson’s many accolades are a Grammy award for “Cliffs Of Dover” (a track from his platinum-certified “Ah Via Musicom”), lifetime induction into the Guitar Player Gallery of Greats, and his listing among the “100 Greatest Guitarists of the 20th Century” by Musician.
In his hometown of Austin, Texas, the readers of the Austin Chronicle have voted Johnson the city’s “Best Electric Guitarist” and “Best Acoustic Guitarist” in their yearly poll year after year. They also named him “Electric Guitarist of the Decade” and one of the top five “Musicians of the Decade,” according to the release.
