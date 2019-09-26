OUTDOOR ADVENTURES: Skagit Guided Adventures offers a variety of tours daily in the Skagit Valley and surrounding areas. Reservations required: 360-474-7479.
n Last Explore n’ Cruise to Vendovi Island Preserve, 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 28. Departs from Anacortes. Kid- and dog-friendly. Reservations required.
n Hike n’ Cruise to Cypress Island, daily, 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Departs from Skyline Marina, Anacortes. Kid- and dog-friendly. Reservations required
SKAGIT SENIOR TOURS: Skagit Guided Adventures offers a variety of local nature and hiking day tours for seniors. Reservations required: 360-474-7479.
WHATCOM SENIOR TOURS: Sign up by calling 360-733-4030, ext. 1015, or visiting the tour office at 315 Halleck St., Bellingham.
OAK HARBOR DAY TRIPS: The Oak Harbor Senior Center, 51 SE Jerome St., offers day trips for members. For details, call the travel desk at 360-279-4587.
STATE VISITOR CALL CENTER: The Washington Tourism Alliance’s ExperienceWA Call Center is open daily from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., except Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Day. 1-800-544-1800 or tourisminfo@watourismalliance.com. Staff members assist travelers who have questions, refer them to specific destination marketing organizations and other travel resources across the state for more detailed information, and take orders for the Washington State Visitors Guide.
PASSPORT APPLICATIONS: Anacortes Public Library, 1220 10th St., Anacortes, accepts new passport applications and applications for passports that have been expired for more than five years by appointment from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays, and from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturdays. Passport forms and information on fees and how to apply are available at travel.state.gov, or pick up an application and passport guide at the library.
Burlington Municipal Court accepts passport applications from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday at 311 Cedar St., Suite A, Burlington. New and renewal forms are available. 360-755-0492.
Post offices in Mount Vernon, Sedro-Woolley and Oak Harbor accept passport applications by appointment. Contact individual offices for available days and times.
Oak Harbor Senior Center, 51 SE Jerome St., Oak Harbor, accepts passport applications Monday through Friday. Appointments are recommended. 360-279-4580.
