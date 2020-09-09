All public events at McIntyre Hall Performing Arts & Conference Center have been canceled through January because of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release Tuesday.
Located on the campus of Skagit Valley College in Mount Vernon, McIntyre Hall typically hosts dozens of events, concerts and plays each year.
"We are hopeful that we will be able to open a reduced season in March 2021," the release stated. "We are committed to providing a safe and secure environment for all performances and events at McIntyre Hall, and will continue to comply with all government-mandated restrictions on social gatherings and distancing.
"As a performing arts venue, our hearts go out to our community and the many local arts organizations that have been (and continue to be) dramatically impacted by the Coronavirus pandemic."
According to the release, in the months since McIntyre Hall was closed, improvements to the hall including exterior siding replacement, kitchen expansion and other capital improvement projects that have been undertaken.
