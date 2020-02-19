META Performing Arts is bringing the sizzle of Miami to the Lincoln Theatre starting this week.
Forget about winter clothes and pack for your new travel destination as the sounds of “Fame, the The Musical” comes to Mount Vernon, according to a news release.
Packed with hope, drama, and enticing beats and dance, “Fame, the Musical” follows the highs and lows of the final class of New York City’s illustrious High School for the Performing Arts from their first year in 1980 to their graduation in 1984.
It tells the story of several of the students, depicting their struggles, triumphs and tempestuous relationships with sincerity and dramatic effect. The audience sees their struggles with ambition, fame, and self-confidence through the eyes of students such as Carmen, the ambitious dancer obsessed with fame; serious actor Nick; overweight dancer Mabel, and the talented dancer Tyrone, who struggles desperately with dyslexia.
The show does not shy away from complex issues, such as racial prejudice, drug abuse, and sexual exploitation, as the young performers explore the realities of striving for a career in show business, according to the release.
“Fame, the Musical” is a worldwide success that continues to be performed by growing generations of young performers. It provides a unique opportunity to display a diverse range of talents on one stage, including dancing, singing, acting, rapping and musicianship.
Directing is Rebecca Launius, and the musical director is Dylan Cisneros. Producers are Susie Pollino and Mat Wend. The show opens Friday, Feb. 21, with 10 performances through Saturday, March 7.
For ticket information, visit lincolntheatre.org.
