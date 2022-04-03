Jens Otterness, the son of Kipp and Danae Otterness of Mount Vernon, was awarded the silver medal (second place) in the D2 (age 14) Division of the Seattle Chopin Artist Festival Competition, according to a news release.

The event was held Feb. 12-19.

Otterness performed Chopin Nocturne Op. 15, No. 2 Larghetto and Chopin Waltz No. 14 in E Minor, Op. Posth.

The Northwest Chopin Foundation holds the yearly competition in Seattle featuring the finest youth talent in Washington state, according to the release. It has grown to become one of the region’s largest and well-known piano competitions.

Otterness’ adjudicator was Phyllis Lehrer, a professor emerita of piano at Westminster College of Rider University in Princeton, N.Y.

Jens is an eight-grade student at Mount Vernon Christian School and is a student of Sue VanNortwick, a member of the Skagit Valley Chapter Washington State Music Teacher Association.

