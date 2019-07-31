BELLINGHAM — One of the most prestigious and decorated music festivals in the region celebrates its 24th birthday this weekend, in typically soulful fashion.
The Mt. Baker Rhythm & Blues Festival welcomes some of the top R&B acts from around the world, from legendary chart-toppers to impressive local talent.
The festival will be held, as it has for several years, at the Deming Log Show Grounds at 3295 Cedarville Road east of Bellingham, and just west of Nugents Corner and the Nooksack River. It’s a uniquely charming outdoor venue, with the acts performing on the Main Stage in a huge field, surrounded by trees and the great outdoors of Whatcom County.
Lloyd Peterson, who has produced the festival from its first days, brings to town blues-rock legends Wishbone Ash, the Weight Band, and Jack Semple, among many others. Saxophonist Vanessa Collier is scheduled to play two shows, including the unofficial festival opening gig on Thursday night.
Numerous acts will represent the Northwest, including impressive bands led by guitarists Adrian Clarke and Chris Eger. This will be the 11th appearance at the festival by the Chris Eger Band.
As always, camping is available at the site, and numerous food and and merchandise vendors are scheduled to set up shop, with the soundtrack provided by one of the premier music events of the summer.
