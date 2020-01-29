A snowdrift stops a Europe-bound train just after midnight. By morning the train has one less passenger and now one murderer, and it’s up to Hercule Poirot to solve the case.
Over the two-hour run time, “Murder on the Orient Express” at the Anacortes Community Theatre takes the audience along on an unforgettable ride with a stop at the intersection of comedy, mystery — and murder.
The Agatha Christie novel “Murder on the Orient Express” was released in 1934, but was only first adapted for the stage in 2017 by comedic playwright Ken Ludwig, making it a relatively fresh production and leaving a lot of creative decisions in the hands of the directors. For ACT director Melissa Bridges, this creative freedom has been both a blessing and a burden.
For instance, the script calls for location switches between multiple train cars between scenes.
The set uses boxy train exteriors that pivot to unfold and reveal the glamorous, 1930s train cabins, which the production team designed to accommodate the ever-changing locations in the script. That has allowed Bridges to make creative decisions with blocking — when characters enter and exit — and their movement on stage.
Christie fans can rest assured that Hercule Poirot, the Belgian private detective featured in dozens of Christie’s novels, has stayed true to expectation.
Adam Shipman stars as Poirot, a role for which he’s spent two months growing facial hair and memorizing lines and monologues that Poirot delivers to the audience. Oh, and it’s all in a Belgian accent.
Shipman is a seasoned performer, particularly under the direction of Bridges. The two worked together on several productions before Shipman left to pursue voice-over work in Los Angeles. This will be his first ACT play since his return.
Poirot may take center stage, but the story ultimately relies on the ensemble of unique passengers aboard the train as the mystery unfolds and everyone becomes a suspect in the case.
Many must not only memorize their lines, but learn to deliver them in accents ranging from French to Scottish to Hungarian, and more.
Performing as Helen Hubbard, an eccentric American aboard the train, is Beth Morgan-Cleland, who is celebrating her 50th year of performing with ACT. She started as a teenager, back when the group staged shows at Fidalgo School and the high school in lieu of a permanent space. Every year or two, she’s come back to ACT, but this role has her trying something new on stage: dancing.
As for what the audience can expect in the show, Bridges said ”it’s not going to be anything they expected.”
