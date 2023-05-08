The smell of sawdust and a creative oasis awaits anyone who visits Camano Island artist David Taber.
His property is full of artwork, both inside and out. His favorite material to work with is any natural matter he finds on Juniper Beach.
“My medium is my beach,” Taber said. “That’s where most of my inspiration comes from.”
His yard is full of pieces of wood and rocks, some in the process of being sculpted and some waiting to be turned into his next artwork.
“I can’t imagine any other kind of medium,” he said. “There’s just so much, it’s infinite, the things you can pick from.”
Taber has been hard at work preparing for the 24th annual Camano Island Studio Tour, produced by the Camano Arts Association. His work will be on display at John Hadley Studio along with three other local artists.
Though he has been involved in local art for years, this is the first time Taber will be participating in the tour.
“I’ve been doing other little art shows, and I’ve always contemplated joining but had just never gotten around to it,” he said. “I’ve just been so busy with my other endeavors.”
Taber is a carpenter by day and gained a lot of his experience with concrete and wood by being a jack-of-all-trades.
“Over the years I’ve just been amassing more and more skills and tools,” he said.
Taber grew up in the area and moved to Sequim as an adult, but eventually moved back to Camano and bought his home on Juniper Beach from his parents. With a large local art community, Taber knew he would fit right in.
“There are just so many cool, creative people on the island,” he said.
Wildlife has been another inspiration of Taber’s, and what started his interest in art as a child. Several of his pieces involve fish, birds and turtles.
“I started with drawing and painting wildlife, I was always into doing drawings,” he said.
After gaining experience with other materials through his various jobs, Taber took his art to the next level and began creating three-dimensional, interactive works.
The piece he plans to showcase at the upcoming Studio Tour is “Charlotte,” a fully interactive octopus made of wood. Her eight tentacles are magnetic and can each be operated by hand with wooden controls. Taber put magnets on seashells and rocks so “Charlotte” could pick them up and move them around.
Even though “Charlotte” has been taking up most of his time as he works to ensure she’s ready for the tour, Taber said there will be plenty of other works he has created throughout the years on display, both big and small.
“I’m always trying to make something that makes people smile,” he said.
The Camano Studio Tour kicks off May 12, 13 and 14 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and there will be an encore weekend on May 20-21. Dozens of artists will be scattered throughout the island, opening their doors to allow the public to see their much-anticipated work.
More information can be found at camanostudiotour.com, and more of Taber’s artworks can be seen on his Instagram @merge_artworks.
Isabella Loy can be reached at iloy@scnews.com, 360-416-2189, Twitter: @Isabella_scn
