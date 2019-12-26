New Year's Eve is Tuesday, Dec. 31, and there is no shortage of ways to celebrate the new year.
Skagit County
THE BLIND BOYS OF ALABAMA: Described as "James Brown does Gospel," the Blind Boys of Alabama are renowned gospel artists. They’ll play a New Year's Eve show at 7:30 p.m. at the Lincoln Theatre, 712 S. First St., Mount Vernon. $40-70. lincolntheatre.org.
EAGLEMONT: Party with the Tighty Whities and DJ Jimmy Mai of FatalMix Productions at 9 p.m. at Eaglemont Golf Course, 4800 Eaglemont Drive, Mount Vernon. Ages 21-plus. $30, includes access to live events and a champagne glass at midnight.
ELKS NYE: An evening of food, music and more is in store at 5 p.m. at Mount Vernon Elks 1604, 2100 Market St., Mount Vernon. $40 per person or $75 for prime rib dinner, or $25 each and $40 per couple for no dinner.
GIN FEVER & WHISKEY FEVER NEW YEAR'S CELEBRATION 2020: The night starts at 7:30 p.m. with a DJ set, then quickly moves into live music to keep everyone dancing at the Skagit Valley Inn and Convention Center, 2300 Market St., Mount Vernon.
NITE WAVE's 80S NEW WAVE NYE: Dance like it's the 1980s to ring in the 2020s starting at 9 p.m. at Swinomish Casino & Lodge, 12885 Casino Drive, Anacortes. Event is ages 18-plus, $35.
AT MAPLE HALL: Enjoy music by The Walrus at 8 p.m. at Maple Hall, 104 Commercial St., La Conner. Midnight champagne toast, party favors, while raising funds for the La Conner Live Summer Concert Series. $35 advance, $40 at the door. laconnerlive.ticketspice.com.
MASQUERADE BALL: Celebrate 2020 in masked style at the Sedro-Woolley Eagles No. 2069, 1000 Metcalf St., Sedro-Woolley, starting at 6:30 p.m., with a performance by Bleeding Tree at 8 p.m. There will be food, a free shuttle available and a midnight toast. $30.
Whatcom County
LAST-CHANCE MARATHON: Anyone who made a promise or resolution to run a marathon or half-marathon in 2019, this is your last chance to keep the promise. Choose between a full or half-marathon and check in at 7 a.m. at Fairhaven Park Pavillon, 107 Chuckanut Drive N., Bellingham. Register by Dec. 29. $45. nwenduranceevents.com/events/lastchance.
THE UPFRONT: Laugh your way into the new year at the Upfront Theatre, 1208 Bay St., Bellingham. There are three shows: 6:30, 8:30 and 10:30 p.m. (the latter is ages 21-plus and features the countdown to midnight and a complimentary champagne toast). $15, $20 and $25.
NYE 2020: Groove to local funk band Groovebot at this three-bar New Year's Eve party starting at 9 p.m. at Twin Sisters Brewing Company, 500 Carolina St., Bellingham. Cocktail casual dress code, ages 21-plus event. $25 at the door, add $5 per person for a reserved table with full service.
MIDNIGHT IN PARIS: Join an evening of French-inspired cocktails and hor d'oeuvres, prize giveaways and champagne toasts at 10 p.m. at Galloway's Cocktail Bar, 1200 10th St. Suite 102, Bellingham. Black tie attire strongly recommended. $40, ages 21-plus establishment.
NYE DANCE PARTY: Attend a classic '80s dance party hosted by Crystal McIntyre at 9 p.m. at the Shakedown, 1212 N. State St., Bellingham. $2. Midnight champagne toast and balloon drop.
GATSBY NEW YEAR'S EVE PARTY: Say hello to 2020 by remembering the infamous 1920s with a Great Gatsby-themed New Year's Eve party starting at 9 p.m. at The Bourbon Bar & Grill, 108 W. Main St., Everson. There will be a costume contest, themed cocktails, appetizers and dinner specials and a countdown to the new '20s. Reservations recommended.
A FIERCELY LOCAL NEW YEAR'S EVE: Celebrate both the coming new year as well as the culinary joy of farm-to-table dining from 4:30 to 7:45 p.m. at the Bellingham Cider Company, 205 Prospect St., Bellingham. $55 per person, $200 for a table of four.
NEW YEAR'S EVE REUNION: Two of Bellingham's rocking cover bands headline a show kicking off at 9 p.m. at the Wild Buffalo, 208 W. Holly St., Bellingham. Flannel plays ’90s rock covers and Voyager covers '80s hard rock and metal. $15, ages 21-plus event.
ALICE IN BOOGIE WONDERLAND: Enjoy Alice in Wonderland-themed cocktails, live soul and funk music, spectacles, raffles, champagne toasts and more starting at 8 p.m. at the Sylvia Center for the Arts, 207 Prospect St., Bellingham. A VIP cocktail hour is from 6:30-8 p.m. and general admission follows. $100 for VIP, $75 for the rest.
DEMING LOG SHOW: Dance to live music in your best '80s prom attire at 8 p.m. at the Deming Logging Showgrounds, 3295 Cedarville Road, Bellingham. Dinner at 8:30 p.m., $3 drinks all night, games, camping for free. Ages 21-plus, $20 at the door.
PERFECT VISION 2020: Three DJs will be curating a journey of beats to take guests into the New Year in style at 9 p.m. at Studio B, 202 E. Holly St., Bellingham.
GOLDBAR NYE: Martinis, champagne, dashing attire, hors d'oeuvres and other earthly delights are at the Goldbar New Year's Eve Party starting at 9 p.m. at Swim Club, 1147 11th St., Bellingham. $50, can be purchased prior to the event at the bar only.
COMMUNITY BALL: Burn down the dance floor at the Bellingham Firefighter's Community Ball and New Year's party starting at 7 p.m. at Hotel Leo, 1224 Cornwall Ave., Bellingham. Live music, DJ, circus performers and special midnight performance by Bellingham firefighter pipes and drums. Tickets from $75-1,200, ages 21-plus event.
GAME LOUNGE: Shred up the night on Rockband or Guitar Hero at 8 p.m. at 1-Up Lounge (formerly Best Buds Gaming Lounge), 1121 McKenzie Ave., Bellingham.
DAIKAIJU: Daikaiju will be playing the coveted New Year's Eve slot with openers The Phone Books at 9 p.m. at the Firefly Lounge, 1015 N. State St., Bellingham. Midnight toast, ages 21-plus, $20-22.
NEW YEAR'S EVE BASH: Ring in the New Year by enjoying some good beer at Boundary Bay Brewery, 1107 Railroad Ave., Bellingham. The party starts at 9 p.m. with barbecue, dancers, champagne, goodie bags and a midnight "keg drop." $35 per person, $60 for couples, ages 21-plus event.
'80S NEW YEAR'S EVE BASH: Ring in 2020 in attire from the 1980s at Semiahmoo Resort's celebration starting at 5:30 p.m. and going until 1 a.m. at 9565 Semiahmoo Parkway, Blaine. Music from two bands, a buffet dinner, photo booth and champagne toast included. $35 for adults, $16 for kids between 6-12 years old, and $35 for those arriving after 9 p.m.
NYE BASH & OYSTER POP-UP: Celebrate the end of the 2010s in style with friends and oysters at Thousand Acre Cider House, 109 Grand Ave., Bellingham. The celebration starts at 5 p.m. and ends at 9 p.m., when guests can either head home or head to the next bar to celebrate more. Oysters by Knut of Paellaworks. Free, ages 21-plus venue.
NYE COUNTRY CONCERT: Jesse Allen Harris headlines the New Year's bash starting at 8:30 p.m. at the Camel Club, 216 Main St., Lynden. $25, includes a midnight champagne toast.
NEON SKATE PARTY: Games galore are in store at this neon skate party from 1 to 6 p.m. at the Lynden Skateway, 421 Judson St., Lynden. Countdown is at 4 p.m. Prices from $5-10.
MANHATTAN NYE: Enjoy a four-course meal while Tim Kraft, a Frank Sinatra impressionist, plays music, watch a live stream of the Times Square Ball Drop at 9 p.m., bid at both the live and silent auctions and sip on beverages from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Jansen Art Center, 321 Front St., Lynden. $99.
Snohomish County
HARVEY CREEK BAND: Stomp to country, classic rock and bluegrass covers performed by the Harvey Creek Band starting at 6:30 p.m. at Loco Billy's Wild Moon Saloon, 27021 102nd Ave. NW, Stanwood. There will be a buffet and midnight champagne toast. $15 advance, $25 at the door, $25 for reserved seats with no buffet, $45 for reserved seats with buffet. Ages 21-plus.
NYE PARTY: Celebrate the coming new year with the kids from 7 to 9 p.m. at Imagine Children's Museum, 1502 Wall St., Everett. There will be a variety show, science demonstrations, party hat-palooza, face painting, balloons, bowling and a ball drop at 9 p.m. Members can arrive at 6 p.m. for a special magic show. $10.
NYE MAGPIE BALL: Celebrate all things shiny and dress and glitter, sequins and gold lame at 9 p.m. at AFK Tavern, 1510 41st St., Everett.
ROARING 20S: Dress like a flapper and partake in some prohibition-style revelry at 6 p.m. at Crucible Brewing, 909 SE Everett Mall Way, Suite D440, Everett. There will be glitter beer only available via a secret password, prizes for best dressed couple, music, a photo booth and a midnight countdown.
MARY AND THE BAD CAT DADDIES: Let music from Mary, Jevon, Bill, Howard and Tom bring 2019 to a close and welcome in 2020 starting at 8:30 p.m. at the Madison Avenue Pub, 905 Madison St., Everett.
HAUNTED SALOON NYE: Music from Highway 9 will be featured at the Oxford Saloon, 913 First St., Snohomish, starting at 8 p.m. There will be a four-course meal and a midnight champagne toast. The upstairs Suite 913 and the cellar will also be open. Reservations: oxfordsaloon@hotmail.com.
ALL-AGES DISCO SKATE: Ring in 2020 on the skating rink at 7:30 p.m. at Everett Skate Deck, 9700 19th Ave. SE, Everett. Party favors provided, photo backdrop, alcohol for sale.
Island County
FIREWORKS: Party in the park and see the sky fill with light starting at 9 p.m. over Oak Harbor Bay, visible from Windjammer Park, 1600 SW Beeksma Drive, Oak Harbor.
CASINO ROYALE: Dress to impress at this "Casino Royale"-themed New Year's Eve soiree at 9 p.m. at the Terrace Wine Bar and Bistro, 791 SE Fidalgo Ave. Suite 104, Oak Harbor. $40 per person or $70 per couple, includes one free drink, themed appetizers and a midnight champagne toast. Dress to impress.
BOWL INTO 2020: Celebrate the New Year with strikes and spares and a celebration at Oak Bowl and Mario's Pizza, 531 SE Midway Boulevard, Oak Harbor. A family-friendly party is from 6 to 8 p.m., then an all-ages celebration from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. $125 for one lane with up to 11 bowlers, bottomless soda, six $5 arcade cards, party favors, champagne and sparkling cider for midnight toasts.
A CAPTAIN'S NEW YEAR: Spend the last moments of 2019 treating yourself to a four-course meal at Captain Whidbey Inn, 2072 Whidbey Inn Road, Coupeville.
