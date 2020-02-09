Even under the best of circumstances, raising kids is difficult. When the circumstances include 10-year-old twins who spontaneously combust when agitated, the difficultly level is ratcheted up to 11.
Add in old wounds from a longtime friendship, societal expectations and a dash of tenderness, you have “Nothing to See Here” by Kevin Wilson.
The book is set in 1995 and opens with the arrival of a letter. Lillian and Madison met in boarding school, and though they came from two very different worlds, ended up inseparable; at least until Lillian had to leave in the wake of a scandal, which led to a break that resulted in very little contact for 10 years.
Until the aforementioned letter, that is. Madison reaches out with a job offer that, though Lillian is hardly qualified for it, is a better option than her current dead-end situation.
Lillian will be caring for Madison’s stepchildren, 10-year-old twins Bessie and Roland. The job comes with two small complications: The twins spontaneously combust when they are agitated or upset and, because Madison’s husband is a senator, no one can know about it.
This could have been a story about old friends who reconnect and struggle to reconcile their current lives with what could have been. Or it could have been a story about a woman with a dead-end life and no childcare experience tasked with caring for a pair of challenging children.
Either of those options on their own would have been a good premise for a novel. But when both of these are combined with a fantastical detail such as spontaneously combusting children, the story becomes just the right amount of bizarre.
And it was that small amount of bizarre that hooked me. I was somewhat interested in the potential dynamic between Lillian and Madison based on their shared past, and there is certainly a lot to explore in their relationship — their shared history and current employer-employee relationship raises issues of class and privilege that are worth delving into.
But the story really took off when Lillian meets Madison’s stepchildren. All three of these characters (Lillian, Roland and Bessie) have been hurt by people they loved and it seems like their pain is what draws them together.
Lillian is able to see past the potential danger and is unwilling to give up on them, like so many others have done before.
I loved the way Lillian kept fighting for them, even when they were at their most challenging and she felt totally out of her depth.
For me, the relationship between Lillian and the twins was the heart of the story and moved it from being simply interesting or weird to heartfelt and moving.
