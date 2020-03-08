If, like me, you read “The Odyssey” at some point in your school career, you have probably heard the name Circe.
You might remember that she was a witch and that she had something to do with keeping Odysseus from returning to Ithaca.
In “Circe,” Madeline Miller’s retelling of this ancient story, Circe is more than a witch who got in Odysseus’s way. She is brought to life as a woman who, after a life as an outsider, discovers who she is and how to use her power.
As a daughter of Helios — a Titan and god of the sun — and a nymph, Circe has never quite felt like she belonged. She is divine but unlike the others who inhabit the halls of Helios, she has the voice of a mortal, which is apparently a big deal.
She is not considered beautiful and no one seems to have any use for her. Longing for companionship, she finds solace in the world of mortals.
Through her interactions with mortals, Circe learns that she possesses the power of witchcraft — power that can transform a rival into a monster, among other things — and that the gods come to see as a threat.
After her newfound power is discovered, Circe is banished to a deserted island where she is forced to come to terms with her new reality as a powerful sorceress.
She spends her days honing her craft, taming the wild beasts that inhabit the island and, while doing so, settling into herself and her power.
Throughout the years, she encounters many recognizable figures from mythology including Medea, Daedalus, the Minotaur, and of course, Odysseus.
It is through her interactions with these mythological figures as well as her solitude that she grows comfortable with herself and becomes the powerful sorcerous she is known for being.
Circe is an interesting character. In much of Greek mythology, she is usually presented as a one-dimensional character best known for turning men into pigs.
And while she does turn men into pigs as a means of protecting herself from rape or worse, this version of Circe’s story brings her to life as a fully realized, complex woman rather than a supporting character in someone else’s story.
Not only that, but Miller’s choice to tell the story from Circe’s perspective gives the reader insight to her motivations that help the reader to understand her path and her story.
We see her grow and mature, make mistakes and learn from them, and eventually come to own the title of “Witch.” And because we are privy to her inner thoughts and feelings, she becomes more relatable than she might otherwise have been (immortal sorceresses, they’re just like us!)
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.