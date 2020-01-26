Have you ever picked up a book, thinking you know what it’s going to be about, only to get halfway through and realize it’s about far more than you expected? That was my experience with “No One Can Pronounce My Name” by Rakesh Satyal.
Based on the description, I expected this to be a relatively straightforward story of an unlikely friendship between two lonely Indian immigrants. I thought I might learn a little about Indian culture in the United States and maybe chuckle at the misunderstandings that would arise between this odd pairing.
The story I encountered, however, turned out to be a poignant look at cultural assimilation, sexual awakening, grief and aging.
The book is set in a suburb outside Cleveland where a community of Indian Americans has settled — some immigrants, some children of immigrants.
The story focuses partly on Harit, an immigrant in his mid-40s who lives with his mother and their shared grief over the sudden death of his sister, Swati.
He works at a department store where he knows he was only hired because of his skin color (to add diversity) and occasionally joins his only friend, Teddy, at TGIFridays for drinks.
The other main character, Ranjana, is also an immigrant and also in her mid-40s. She has just seen her only son go off to college, is worried her husband is having an affair, and copes by secretly writing paranormal romances.
When, with Teddy’s help, Harit and Ranjana meet, they form an unlikely but needed friendship that helps both of them grow, change, and pursue their passions.
One of the strongest features of this book is the way Satyal tells his characters’ stories. Not only does the narrative perspective change regularly but each of the main characters (and even a few minor ones) gets a backstory, which gives the events of the book complexity they might not have had otherwise.
Satyal also avoids presenting characters as caricatures and even the supporting ones have some kind of depth — or at least an aspect of their personality that makes them seem necessary to the story.
Readers should be aware that, as one of the themes of the book is sexual awakening, the author does not shy away from talking about sex in various forms (though he does stop short of including graphic sex scenes).
There are books where the inclusion of sex feels gratuitous, but not this one. Rather than feeling like it was only included to liven things up a bit, its inclusion helps create fuller characters and reminds the reader that immigrants are more than their immigration experience.
These are people for whom immigration is only part of the story — they love, grieve, and age like all of us. So even if you think you have nothing in common with these characters, you just might find yourself surprised.
