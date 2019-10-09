"My Fair Lady"
Eliza Doolittle (Charlie McCarthy, right) sings “Wouldn’t It Be Loverly” in “My Fair Lady.” Listening are Nate Edmiston (left), Chris Pelletier, Dave Smith and Mike Jenkins.

 Skagit Publishing

Thursday

Oct. 10

“My Fair Lady”: 7:30 p.m., ACT Theatre, 918 M Ave., Anacortes. $20. 360-293-6829 or acttheatre.com.

“Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons”: 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Performing Arts Center, 1314 Harris Ave., Bellingham. $12-18. 360-296-1753 or bellinghamtheatreworks.org.

COMEDY

The GBU: 7:30 p.m., The Upfront Theatre, 1208 Bay St., Bellingham. 360-733-8855 or www.theupfront.com.

Friday

Oct. 11

“My Fair Lady”: 7:30 p.m., ACT Theatre, 918 M Ave., Anacortes. $20. 360-293-6829 or acttheatre.com.

48-Hour Theater Festival #53: 7:30 and 10 p.m., Sylvia Center for the Arts, 205 Prospect St., Bellingham. 360-305-3524 or sylviacenterforthearts.org.

“Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons”: 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Performing Arts Center, 1314 Harris Ave., Bellingham. $12-18. 360-296-1753 or bellinghamtheatreworks.org.

“Boeing Boeing”: 7:30 p.m., San Juan Community Theatre, 100 Second St., Friday Harbor. $11-23. 360-378-3210 or sjctheatre.org.

COMEDY

Hellingham: 7:30 and 9:30 p.m., The Upfront Theatre, 1208 Bay St., Bellingham. $14-15. 360-733-8855 or www.theupfront.com.

Saturday

Oct. 12

An Evening with Jake Shimabukuro: 7:30 p.m., Mount Baker Theatre, 104 N. Commercial St., Bellingham. 360-734-6080 or mountbakertheatre.com.

“My Fair Lady”: 7:30 p.m., ACT Theatre, 918 M Ave., Anacortes. $20. 360-293-6829 or acttheatre.com.

48-Hour Theater Festival #53: 7:30 and 10 p.m., Sylvia Center for the Arts, 205 Prospect St., Bellingham. 360-305-3524 or sylviacenterforthearts.org.

“Boeing Boeing”: 7:30 p.m., San Juan Community Theatre, 100 Second St., Friday Harbor. $11-23. 360-378-3210 or sjctheatre.org.

COMEDY

Hellingham: 7:30 and 9:30 p.m., The Upfront Theatre, 1208 Bay St., Bellingham. $14-15. 360-733-8855 or www.theupfront.com.

Sunday

Oct. 13

“My Fair Lady”: 2 p.m., ACT Theatre, 918 M Ave., Anacortes. $20. 360-293-6829 or acttheatre.com.

“Boeing Boeing”: 2 p.m., San Juan Community Theatre, 100 Second St., Friday Harbor. $11-23. 360-378-3210 or sjctheatre.org.

Wednesday

Oct. 16

East-West Alliance Septet featuring Jay Thomas: 7 p.m., Sylvia Center for the Arts, 205 Prospect St., Bellingham. $15-20. 360-305-3524 or sylviacenterforthearts.org.

Thursday

Oct. 17

“My Fair Lady”: 7:30 p.m., ACT Theatre, 918 M Ave., Anacortes. $20. 360-293-6829 or acttheatre.com.

“Spokes”: 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Performing Arts Center, 1314 Harris Ave., Bellingham. $12-18. 360-296-1753 or firehouseperformingarts.com.

“Mixtape”: 7:30 p.m., Sylvia Center for the Arts, 205 Prospect St., Bellingham. 360-305-3524 or sylviacenterforthearts.org.

