Thursday
Oct. 10
“My Fair Lady”: 7:30 p.m., ACT Theatre, 918 M Ave., Anacortes. $20. 360-293-6829 or acttheatre.com.
“Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons”: 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Performing Arts Center, 1314 Harris Ave., Bellingham. $12-18. 360-296-1753 or bellinghamtheatreworks.org.
COMEDY
The GBU: 7:30 p.m., The Upfront Theatre, 1208 Bay St., Bellingham. 360-733-8855 or www.theupfront.com.
Friday
Oct. 11
“My Fair Lady”: 7:30 p.m., ACT Theatre, 918 M Ave., Anacortes. $20. 360-293-6829 or acttheatre.com.
48-Hour Theater Festival #53: 7:30 and 10 p.m., Sylvia Center for the Arts, 205 Prospect St., Bellingham. 360-305-3524 or sylviacenterforthearts.org.
“Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons”: 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Performing Arts Center, 1314 Harris Ave., Bellingham. $12-18. 360-296-1753 or bellinghamtheatreworks.org.
“Boeing Boeing”: 7:30 p.m., San Juan Community Theatre, 100 Second St., Friday Harbor. $11-23. 360-378-3210 or sjctheatre.org.
COMEDY
Hellingham: 7:30 and 9:30 p.m., The Upfront Theatre, 1208 Bay St., Bellingham. $14-15. 360-733-8855 or www.theupfront.com.
Saturday
Oct. 12
An Evening with Jake Shimabukuro: 7:30 p.m., Mount Baker Theatre, 104 N. Commercial St., Bellingham. 360-734-6080 or mountbakertheatre.com.
“My Fair Lady”: 7:30 p.m., ACT Theatre, 918 M Ave., Anacortes. $20. 360-293-6829 or acttheatre.com.
48-Hour Theater Festival #53: 7:30 and 10 p.m., Sylvia Center for the Arts, 205 Prospect St., Bellingham. 360-305-3524 or sylviacenterforthearts.org.
“Boeing Boeing”: 7:30 p.m., San Juan Community Theatre, 100 Second St., Friday Harbor. $11-23. 360-378-3210 or sjctheatre.org.
COMEDY
Hellingham: 7:30 and 9:30 p.m., The Upfront Theatre, 1208 Bay St., Bellingham. $14-15. 360-733-8855 or www.theupfront.com.
Sunday
Oct. 13
“My Fair Lady”: 2 p.m., ACT Theatre, 918 M Ave., Anacortes. $20. 360-293-6829 or acttheatre.com.
“Boeing Boeing”: 2 p.m., San Juan Community Theatre, 100 Second St., Friday Harbor. $11-23. 360-378-3210 or sjctheatre.org.
Wednesday
Oct. 16
East-West Alliance Septet featuring Jay Thomas: 7 p.m., Sylvia Center for the Arts, 205 Prospect St., Bellingham. $15-20. 360-305-3524 or sylviacenterforthearts.org.
Thursday
Oct. 17
“My Fair Lady”: 7:30 p.m., ACT Theatre, 918 M Ave., Anacortes. $20. 360-293-6829 or acttheatre.com.
“Spokes”: 7:30 p.m., Firehouse Performing Arts Center, 1314 Harris Ave., Bellingham. $12-18. 360-296-1753 or firehouseperformingarts.com.
“Mixtape”: 7:30 p.m., Sylvia Center for the Arts, 205 Prospect St., Bellingham. 360-305-3524 or sylviacenterforthearts.org.
