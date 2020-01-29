"The Cocoanuts" 2

Thursday-Sunday.30-2

”THE COCOANAUTS”

Philip Tarro Theatre, Skagit Valley College,m 2405 E. College Way, Mount Vernon. $8-17. 360-416-7727 or mcintyrehall.org. Check individual listings for times.

 Marcus Badgley photo

Thursday.30

THEATER

”Guys & Dolls”: 7:30 p.m., Village Theatre, 2710 Wetmore Ave., Everett. $65-80. 425-257-8600 or villagetheatre.org.

”The Good Doctor”: 7:30 p.m., Bellingham Theatre Guild, 1600 H St., Bellingham. $8-16. bellinghamtheatreguild.com.

”The Cocoanuts”: 7:30 p.m., Philip Tarro Theatre, Skagit Valley College, 2405 E. College Way, Mount Vernon. $8-17. 360-416-7727 or mcintyrehall.org.

Friday.31

THEATER

Agatha Christie’s “Murder on the Orient Express”: 7:30 p.m., ACT Theatre, 918 M Ave., Anacortes. $20. 360-293-6829 or acttheatre.com.

”Guys & Dolls”: 8 p.m., Village Theatre, 2710 Wetmore Ave., Everett. $65-80. 425-257-8600 or villagetheatre.org.

”The Good Doctor”: 7:30 p.m., Bellingham Theatre Guild, 1600 H St., Bellingham. $8-16. bellinghamtheatreguild.com.

”Davis”: 8 p.m., Sylvia Center for the Arts, 205 Prospect St., Bellingham. $8-16. 360-305-3524 or sylviacenterforthearts.org.

“Serial Killers”: 7:30 and 9:30 p.m., Sylvia Center for the Arts, 205 Prospect St., Bellingham. $10-12. 360-305-3524 or sylviacenterforthearts.org.

”The Cocoanuts”: 7:30 p.m., Philip Tarro Theatre, Skagit Valley College, 2405 E. College Way, Mount Vernon. $8-17. 360-416-7727 or mcintyrehall.org.

COMEDY

Space Trek: 7:30 and 9:30 p.m., The Upfront Theatre, 1208 Bay St., Bellingham. 360-733-8855 or theupfront.com.

Saturday.1

THEATER

Agatha Christie’s “Murder on the Orient Express”: 7:30 p.m., ACT Theatre, 918 M Ave., Anacortes. $20. 360-293-6829 or acttheatre.com.

”Guys & Dolls”: 2 and 8 p.m., Village Theatre, 2710 Wetmore Ave., Everett. $65-80. 425-257-8600 or villagetheatre.org.

”The Good Doctor”: 7:30 p.m., Bellingham Theatre Guild, 1600 H St., Bellingham. $8-16. bellinghamtheatreguild.com.

”Davis”: 8 p.m., Sylvia Center for the Arts, 205 Prospect St., Bellingham. $8-16. 360-305-3524 or sylviacenterforthearts.org.

“Serial Killers”: 7:30 and 9:30 p.m., Sylvia Center for the Arts, 205 Prospect St., Bellingham. $10-12. 360-305-3524 or sylviacenterforthearts.org.

”The Cocoanuts”: 7:30 p.m., Philip Tarro Theatre, Skagit Valley College, 2405 E. College Way, Mount Vernon. $8-17. 360-416-7727 or mcintyrehall.org.

COMEDY

Space Trek: 7:30 and 9:30 p.m., The Upfront Theatre, 1208 Bay St., Bellingham. 360-733-8855 or theupfront.com.

Sunday.2

THEATER

”Guys & Dolls”: 2 p.m., Village Theatre, 2710 Wetmore Ave., Everett. $65-80. 425-257-8600 or villagetheatre.org.

”The Good Doctor”: 2 p.m., Bellingham Theatre Guild, 1600 H St., Bellingham. $8-16. bellinghamtheatreguild.com.

”The Cocoanuts”: 2 p.m., Philip Tarro Theatre, Skagit Valley College, 2405 E. College Way, Mount Vernon. $8-17. 360-416-7727 or mcintyrehall.org.

Thursday.6

THEATER

Agatha Christie’s “Murder on the Orient Express”: 7:30 p.m., ACT Theatre, 918 M Ave., Anacortes. $20. 360-293-6829 or acttheatre.com.

”The Good Doctor”: 7:30 p.m., Bellingham Theatre Guild, 1600 H St., Bellingham. $8-16. bellinghamtheatreguild.com.

”Davis”: 8 p.m., Sylvia Center for the Arts, 205 Prospect St., Bellingham. $8-16. 360-305-3524 or sylviacenterforthearts.org.

”The Cocoanuts”: 7:30 p.m., Philip Tarro Theatre, Skagit Valley College, 2405 E. College Way, Mount Vernon. $8-17. 360-416-7727 or mcintyrehall.org.

