Michelle Taylor Band
Friday.9

MICHELLE TAYLOR BAND

6 to 8 p.m., Burlington Visitor Center Amphitheater, 520 E. Fairhaven Ave., Burlington. burlingtonwa.gov/recreation

Thursday.8

THEATER

”Twelfth Night”: 7 p.m., Rexville-Blackrock Amphitheatre, 19299 Rexville Grange Road, Mount Vernon. $12-$40. shakesnw.org.

”The Odyssey”: 7:30 p.m., Sylvia Center for the Arts, 205 Prospect St., Bellingham. 360-305-3524 or sylviacenterforthearts.org.

COMEDY

The GBU: 7:30 p.m., The Upfront Theatre, 1208 Bay St., Bellingham. 360-733-8855 or theupfront.com.

Friday.9

THEATER

”A Midsummer Night’s Dream”: 7 p.m., Rexville-Blackrock Amphitheatre, 19299 Rexville Grange Road, Mount Vernon. $12-$40. shakesnw.org.

”The Odyssey”: 7:30 p.m., Sylvia Center for the Arts, 205 Prospect St., Bellingham. 360-305-3524 or sylviacenterforthearts.org.

COMEDY

Dynamic Duos: 9 p.m., The Upfront Theatre, 1208 Bay St., Bellingham. $12. 360-733-8855 or theupfront.com.

MUSIC

Michelle Taylor Band: 6 to 8 p.m., Burlington Visitor Center Amphitheater, 520 E. Fairhaven Ave., Burlington. burlingtonwa.gov/recreation.

Saturday.10

THEATER

”Twelfth Night”: 7 p.m., Rexville-Blackrock Amphitheatre, 19299 Rexville Grange Road, Mount Vernon. $12-$40. shakesnw.org.

”The Odyssey”: 7:30 p.m., Sylvia Center for the Arts, 205 Prospect St., Bellingham. 360-305-3524 or sylviacenterforthearts.org.

COMEDY

Dynamic Duos: 9 p.m., The Upfront Theatre, 1208 Bay St., Bellingham. $12. 360-733-8855 or theupfront.com.

Sunday.11

THEATER

”A Midsummer Night’s Dream”: 4 p.m., Rexville-Blackrock Amphitheatre, 19299 Rexville Grange Road, Mount Vernon. $12-$40. shakesnw.org.

Thursday.15

THEATER

”Twelfth Night”: 7 p.m., Rexville-Blackrock Amphitheatre, 19299 Rexville Grange Road, Mount Vernon. $12-$40. shakesnw.org.

”The Odyssey”: 7:30 p.m., Sylvia Center for the Arts, 205 Prospect St., Bellingham. 360-305-3524 or sylviacenterforthearts.org.

Friday.16

THEATER

”A Midsummer Night’s Dream”: 7 p.m., Rexville-Blackrock Amphitheatre, 19299 Rexville Grange Road, Mount Vernon. $12-$40. shakesnw.org.

”The Odyssey”: 7:30 p.m., Sylvia Center for the Arts, 205 Prospect St., Bellingham. 360-305-3524 or sylviacenterforthearts.org.

Saturday.17

THEATER

”Twelfth Night”: 7 p.m., Rexville-Blackrock Amphitheatre, 19299 Rexville Grange Road, Mount Vernon. $12-$40. shakesnw.org.

”The Odyssey”: 7:30 p.m., Sylvia Center for the Arts, 205 Prospect St., Bellingham. 360-305-3524 or sylviacenterforthearts.org.

