Shakespeare Fest
 Oliver Hamlin / Skagit Valley Herald

Thursday.25

THEATER

”A Midsummers Night’s Dream”: 7 p.m., Rexville-Blackrock Amphitheatre, 19299 Rexville Grange Road, Mount Vernon. $12-$40. shakesnw.org.

”Million Dollar Quartet”: 7:30 p.m., Village Theatre, 2710 Wetmore Ave., Everett. 425-257-8600 or villagetheatre.org.

”The Clean House”: 8 p.m., Firehouse Performing Arts Center, 1314 Harris Ave., Bellingham. $20. 360-296-1753 or bellinghamtheatreworks.org.

”The Birds”: 7:30 p.m., Sylvia Center for the Arts, 205 Prospect St., Bellingham. 360-305-3524 or sylviacenterforthearts.org.

COMEDY

The GBU: 7:30 p.m., The Upfront Theatre, 1208 Bay St., Bellingham. 360-733-8855 or theupfront.com.

Prop Prov 2: The Return of the Props: 9:30 p.m., The Upfront Theatre, 1208 Bay St., Bellingham. 360-733-8855 or theupfront.com.

Friday.26

THEATER

”Twelfth Night”: 7 p.m., Rexville-Blackrock Amphitheatre, 19299 Rexville Grange Road, Mount Vernon. $12-$40. shakesnw.org.

”Million Dollar Quartet”: 8 p.m., Village Theatre, 2710 Wetmore Ave., Everett. 425-257-8600 or villagetheatre.org.

”Wit”: 8 p.m., Firehouse Performing Arts Center, 1314 Harris Ave., Bellingham. $20. 360-296-1753 or bellinghamtheatreworks.org.

”The Birds”: 7:30 p.m., Sylvia Center for the Arts, 205 Prospect St., Bellingham. 360-305-3524 or sylviacenterforthearts.org.

COMEDY

Upfront Goes to Camp: 9 p.m., The Upfront Theatre, 1208 Bay St., Bellingham. 360-733-8855 or theupfront.com.

Saturday.27

THEATER

”A Midsummers Night’s Dream”: 1 p.m., Rexville-Blackrock Amphitheatre, 19299 Rexville Grange Road, Mount Vernon. $12-$40. shakesnw.org.

”Twelfth Night”: 7 p.m., Rexville-Blackrock Amphitheatre, 19299 Rexville Grange Road, Mount Vernon. $12-$40. shakesnw.org.

”Million Dollar Quartet”: 2 and 8 p.m., Village Theatre, 2710 Wetmore Ave., Everett. 425-257-8600 or villagetheatre.org.

”Cat on a Hot Tin Roof”: 8 p.m., Firehouse Performing Arts Center, 1314 Harris Ave., Bellingham. $20. 360-296-1753 or bellinghamtheatreworks.org.

”The Birds”: 7:30 p.m., Sylvia Center for the Arts, 205 Prospect St., Bellingham. 360-305-3524 or sylviacenterforthearts.org.

COMEDY

Upfront Goes to Camp: 9 p.m., The Upfront Theatre, 1208 Bay St., Bellingham. 360-733-8855 or theupfront.com.

Sunday.28

”Million Dollar Quartet”: 2 p.m., Village Theatre, 2710 Wetmore Ave., Everett. 425-257-8600 or villagetheatre.org.

”The Clean House”: 8 p.m., Firehouse Performing Arts Center, 1314 Harris Ave., Bellingham. $20. 360-296-1753 or bellinghamtheatreworks.org.

Thursday.1

THEATER

”A Midsummers Night’s Dream”: 7 p.m., Rexville-Blackrock Amphitheatre, 19299 Rexville Grange Road, Mount Vernon. $12-$40. shakesnw.org.

”The Odyssey”: 7:30 p.m., Sylvia Center for the Arts, 205 Prospect St., Bellingham. 360-305-3524 or sylviacenterforthearts.org.

COMEDY

The GBU: 7:30 p.m., The Upfront Theatre, 1208 Bay St., Bellingham. 360-733-8855 or theupfront.com.

Friday.2

THEATER

”Twelfth Night”: 7 p.m., Rexville-Blackrock Amphitheatre, 19299 Rexville Grange Road, Mount Vernon. $12-$40. shakesnw.org.

”The Odyssey”: 7:30 p.m., Sylvia Center for the Arts, 205 Prospect St., Bellingham. 360-305-3524 or sylviacenterforthearts.org.

COMEDY

Dynamic Duos: 9 p.m., The Upfront Theatre, 1208 Bay St., Bellingham. $12. 360-733-8855 or theupfront.com.

Saturday.3

THEATER

”A Midsummers Night’s Dream”: 7 p.m., Rexville-Blackrock Amphitheatre, 19299 Rexville Grange Road, Mount Vernon. $12-$40. shakesnw.org.

”The Odyssey”: 7:30 p.m., Sylvia Center for the Arts, 205 Prospect St., Bellingham. 360-305-3524 or sylviacenterforthearts.org.

COMEDY

Dynamic Duos: 9 p.m., The Upfront Theatre, 1208 Bay St., Bellingham. $12. 360-733-8855 or theupfront.com.

Sunday.4

THEATER

”Twelfth Night”: 4 p.m., Rexville-Blackrock Amphitheatre, 19299 Rexville Grange Road, Mount Vernon. $12-$40. shakesnw.org.

