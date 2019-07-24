July 25-27, Aug. 1-4 SHAKESPEARE NORTHWEST Check individual listings for plays and times. Pictured: Jaime Mastromonica (top) as Feste, Jessica Wahlgren as Curio, Eal Lundquist as Maria and Lydia Randall as Sir Andrew Aguecheek from a scene in “Twelfth Night.”

July 25-27, Aug. 1-4

SHAKESPEARE NORTHWEST

Check individual listings for plays and times. Pictured: Jaime Mastromonica (top) as Feste, Jessica Wahlgren as Curio, Eal Lundquist as Maria and Lydia Randall as Sir Andrew Aguecheek from a scene in “Twelfth Night.”